TODAY |

Manly fan lashes out at sinbinned Storm star Will Chambers - ' What have I done wrong?'

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Manly coach Des Hasler has apologised to Melbourne centre Will Chambers after a fan had lashed out at him in the Storm's 36-6 NRL win at Lottoland.

Chambers was leaving the field after being sin-binned when he was involved in an incident with the fan, who was wearing a Manly jersey.

The Storm centre stopped briefly, believing the man had tried to strike him after reaching through the fence and into the tunnel.

No contact was made.

Police took the fan from the ground in handcuffs. It's believed he has since been released without charge.

"He was able to reach through (the cage). Thankfully, no harm came to it, nor should it have," Hasler said.

"He didn't make contact with Will. All I can do at this point is offer our apologies and certainly it's not needed in sport. It's certainly not condoned."

Chambers had been sin-binned for a high tackle on Manly second-rower Jack Gosiewski, before a melee broke out.

The ensuing tunnel incident infuriated the Storm, with coach Craig Bellamy also speaking out.

"I know Des has apologised. He don't need to apologise," Bellamy said.

"We don't need that behaviour from our crowds. I think Manly have done everything, security-wise. We don't want it to happen.

"At the end of the day, it's someone in the crowd who has made a decision not good for our game.

"There is no ill-feeling towards Manly as a club. That is a rogue supporter doing what he shouldn't be doing."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Storm star was making his way to the dressing room at Brookvale Oval when he was confronted by the fan. Source: Fox Sports
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Players sinbinned for punching shake hands as Fiji edge out Tonga at Eden Park
2
'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby
3
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
4
Valentine Holmes takes spectacular sideline catch as part of impressive outing for Jets
5
All Blacks treated to waiata from East Coast locals, and respond with their own
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15

Rampant run sets Broncos up for game-winning field goal in golden point victory over Eels
00:15

Warriors slump to another defeat at Mt Smart as South Sydney outclass Kearney's men

NZ Rugby League Secondary Schools tournament cancelled due to measles outbreak

Panthers swoop to beat Bulldogs, Warriors to signing of Fiji hooker Koroisau