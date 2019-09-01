Manly fan lashes out at sinbinned Storm star Will Chambers - ' What have I done wrong?'

Manly coach Des Hasler has apologised to Melbourne centre Will Chambers after a fan had lashed out at him in the Storm's 36-6 NRL win at Lottoland.

Chambers was leaving the field after being sin-binned when he was involved in an incident with the fan, who was wearing a Manly jersey.

The Storm centre stopped briefly, believing the man had tried to strike him after reaching through the fence and into the tunnel.

No contact was made.

Police took the fan from the ground in handcuffs. It's believed he has since been released without charge.

"He was able to reach through (the cage). Thankfully, no harm came to it, nor should it have," Hasler said.

"He didn't make contact with Will. All I can do at this point is offer our apologies and certainly it's not needed in sport. It's certainly not condoned."

Chambers had been sin-binned for a high tackle on Manly second-rower Jack Gosiewski, before a melee broke out.

The ensuing tunnel incident infuriated the Storm, with coach Craig Bellamy also speaking out.

"I know Des has apologised. He don't need to apologise," Bellamy said.

"We don't need that behaviour from our crowds. I think Manly have done everything, security-wise. We don't want it to happen.

"At the end of the day, it's someone in the crowd who has made a decision not good for our game.