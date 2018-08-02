 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Mal Meninga one of five greats named as new rugby league Immortals

AAP
Topics
League
Australia

The NRL has made a shock decision to include pre-war stars Dally Messenger, Dave Brown and Frank Burge alongside latter day giants Mal Meninga and Norm Provan as new Immortals.

After the league planned only to name two inductees a call was made to select three additional players and for the first time, they were chosen from the game's early years.

The quintet's inclusion boosts the membership of rugby league's most elite group to 13.

Meninga and Provan were voted in by judges Wally Lewis, Bob Fulton, Andrew Johns, Wayne Bennett, Phil Gould and Ray Warren before the additional three founding players were recognised.

"It was an opportunity the game could not afford to miss and the Immortals now reflect the full history of rugby league - from 1908 to the present," NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

The five include the code's first star in Messenger, the winner of the most premierships with Provan, State of Origin's most successful coach in Meninga as well as the record-holders for the most tries in a match and season in Burge and Brown respectively.

Messenger is credited with generating the growth and popularity of the code after joining from the Australian rugby union team for the founding year of the competition in 1908.

He featured heavily in Eastern Suburbs' three-peat premiership years of 1911, 1912 and 1913 as a star centre and long-range goalkicker.

He is already recognised with the Dally M Award named in his honour.

Burge is arguably the game's greatest attacking forward, having scored 137 tries in 138 matches for Glebe between 1911 and 1926 and another nine in 16 appearances for St George in 1927.

He scored a record of eight tries in a premiership match for Glebe against University in 1920 while he played 29 matches for NSW and 13 Tests for Australia.

Brown was also one of the game's most celebrated try-scorers.

He crossed for a record 38 three-pointers from just 15 games for Easts in 1935 and scored 45 points in a match against Canterbury, which is also still a record.

Known as the Bradman of league, he finished with 93 tries in 94 games for the tri-colours to go with his two premierships and the honour of being Australia's youngest Test captain.

Provan is already recognised on the NRL's premiership trophy, standing alongside Arthur Summons in the game's most famous image.

However the second-rower was a star in his own right between 1951 and 1965, his 10 premierships at the Dragons made even more impressive by the fact he won the last five as captain-coach.

Meninga is the youngest of the inductees after finishing with three premierships and 74 tries in 166 games for Canberra to go with his 45 Tests and 42 State of Origins between 1982 and 1994.

His success has since transferred into the coaching box, where he led Queensland to eight-straight series wins and took the Kangaroos to a World Cup success last year.

RUGBY LEAGUE'S IMMORTALS: Clive Churchill (1981), Bob Fulton (1981), Reg Gasnier (1981), Johnny Raper (1981), Graeme Langlands (1999), Wally Lewis (1999), Arthur Beetson (2003), Andrew Johns (2012), Dally Messenger (2018), Dave Brown (2018) Frank Burge (2018), Norm Provan (2018) and Mal Meninga (2018).


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 01: Mal Meninga poses for photographs after he was named as the 13th Immortal at the 2018 NRL Hall of Fame at Sydney Cricket Ground on August 1, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Mal Meninga. Source: Getty
Topics
League
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
2

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
3

Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss
4

Steve Hansen praises 'unique' Scott Robertson ahead of Super Rugby final
5

All Blacks' positional battles heating up as Mo'unga, Frizell push cases for more time in the black jersey
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga speaks with Cameron Smith and Sam Thaiday.

Mal Meninga feels Immortal selection would validate rugby league career

Aussie supermarket chain Coles to provide free 'reusable' plastic bags indefinitely
01:24
Isaiah and Lorina Papali'i

Lorina Papali'i creates NRL history with son Isaiah with pair both now part of Warriors teams - 'I feel like this is the dream'
01:41
Rota credits family for their help with her daughter Nikayla who has kidney problems.

Krystal Rota named in Warriors squad for inaugural women’s NRL competition while juggling sport and caring for daughter with rare kidney disorder

Man tells NSW court he didn't plan on killing wife but when she 'kicked him in the teeth' it set him off

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A Sydney man accused of murdering his wife told a forensic psychiatrist he hadn't "planned to kill her" but when they were arguing about her alleged affair and she kicked him in the teeth, it set him "off", a jury has heard.

Warren Francis Rogers, 70, has pled not guilty to the murder but guilty to the manslaughter of his wife of four decades, Anne Rogers, in their Milperra home in September 2016.

In the NSW Supreme Court today, crown prosecutor Nanette Williams called forensic psychiatrist Dr Adam Martin to give evidence about his interview with Rogers in custody in August 2017.

Dr Martin said Rogers told him he had confronted Ms Rogers about her affair with childhood friend Jeff Langham, saying: "How can you do this? You've broken my heart, wrecked our marriage" and a fight broke out, during which she was smothered.

Rogers said his wife kicked him twice in the shoulder and head and one of his teeth broke.

"The kick to the head was what set me off," he is said to have told the psychiatrist.

Dr Martin said Rogers "denied having planned to kill her and said that he planned to plead guilty to manslaughter because it wasn't premeditated".

Defence barrister Richard Pontello has asked the jury to consider the defence of substantial impairment by abnormality of mind, as Rogers became "very depressed" after learning of the extramarital relationship.

Dr Martin said there was "not much objective evidence to demonstrate that he was significantly impaired by a mental health condition up until the alleged offending".

"My view is that the actions were deliberate and purposeful," Dr Martin said.

"I don't think there's much evidence to say that he completely lost control."

The trial continues before Justice Julia Lonergan.

Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Man critically injured after hit in head with machete in home north of Auckland

Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

Winston Peters' time as Acting PM: How did he do?

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Ebert Construction's collapse stokes fears of NZ's booming building and construction industry going bust

Australia's dry July the second-hottest on record

AAP
Topics
World
Australia

If Australians found themselves reaching for the winter woollies a little less this year, it's probably because July's average maximum temperature was the second-warmest on record.

Across Australia, the mean maximum temperature was 2.22 degrees Celsius above the average but below last year's record of 2.63C above the average.

Bureau of Meteorology climatologist Ian Barnes-Keoghan says Australia's daytime maximum temperatures were warm across the majority of mainland Australia during July.

"Really it was only Tasmania that wasn't in the top 10 (of records)," Mr Barnes- Keoghan said today.

Western Australia, the Northern Territory and South Australia all recorded average maximum temperatures 2.3C or higher above the average.

New South Wales experienced mean maximum temperatures 2.23C above the average, with Queensland and Victoria recording mean maximum temperatures 1.99C and 1.18C above the average respectively.

The hottest day for July was recorded in Western Australia's north at Kalumburu with a maximum temperature of 38.5C.

Perisher Valley in NSW recorded the coldest night with the mercury dropping to minus 12.1C.

July was also the driest nationwide since 2002 with below average rainfall recorded in all states and territories except Tasmania.

Mr Barnes-Keoghan said the low rainfall continued the dry period seen across much of Australia.

"(It's been) quite a dry start to the year and quite a dry start especially to the southern wet season," Mr Barnes-Keoghan said.

Tasmania was hit by several strong cold fronts and recorded its eighth highest July rainfall, up 47 per cent on the average with 233.4 mm falling.

The Northern Territory experienced the lowest rainfall nationally with just 0.2mm falling in the gauge, 98 per cent lower than its average rainfall for July.

Mr Barnes-Keoghan said August and September will continue to be drier and warmer than average.

Tourist have been able to scale the Outback rock since the 1960s.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Australia