Mal Meninga feels Immortal selection would validate rugby league career

Mal Meninga believes joining the elite group of Immortals would validate his contribution to rugby league.
The former Canberra, Queensland and Test champion is one of the leading contenders to grab one of two spots on offer among a group of 10 to be honoured tonight at the SCG.
The 58-year-old Kangaroos coach admitted to his excitement before possibly joining Clive Churchill, Bob Fulton, Reg Gasnier, Johnny Raper, Graeme Langlands, Wally Lewis, Arthur Beetson and Andrew Johns in the exclusive club.
"It's the greatest personal accolade you can get in the game," Meninga told the Big Sports Breakfast today.
"It's an acknowledgement for, I think, the love of the game and I guess (not only) how you played but how you looked after it as well.
"It would be a great personal satisfaction."
Meninga realises he's got some stiff competition, however, and offered up fellow short-listed greats Dally Messenger, Norm Provan and Darren Lockyer as other worthy Immortals.
"Throw those three in the loop and pick two out of those," he said when asked who he'd pick as the ninth and 10th inductees.
"There's some unbelievable players and people ... in the nominees."