Mal Meninga feels Immortal selection would validate rugby league career

Mal Meninga believes joining the elite group of Immortals would validate his contribution to rugby league.

The former Canberra, Queensland and Test champion is one of the leading contenders to grab one of two spots on offer among a group of 10 to be honoured tonight at the SCG.

The 58-year-old Kangaroos coach admitted to his excitement before possibly joining Clive Churchill, Bob Fulton, Reg Gasnier, Johnny Raper, Graeme Langlands, Wally Lewis, Arthur Beetson and Andrew Johns in the exclusive club.

"It's the greatest personal accolade you can get in the game," Meninga told the Big Sports Breakfast today.

"It's an acknowledgement for, I think, the love of the game and I guess (not only) how you played but how you looked after it as well.

"It would be a great personal satisfaction."

Meninga realises he's got some stiff competition, however, and offered up fellow short-listed greats Dally Messenger, Norm Provan and Darren Lockyer as other worthy Immortals.

"Throw those three in the loop and pick two out of those," he said when asked who he'd pick as the ninth and 10th inductees.

"There's some unbelievable players and people ... in the nominees."

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga speaks with Cameron Smith and Sam Thaiday.
Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga speaks with Cameron Smith and Sam Thaiday. Source: Getty
Lorina Papali'i creates NRL history with son Isaiah with pair both now part of Warriors teams - 'I feel like this is the dream'

Lorina Papali'i and her son Isaiah are set to create NRL history after the former Kiwi Fern was named today to play for the Warriors in next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership.

The 41-year-old came out of retirement this year and said her son has been a huge motivating factor in strapping the footy boots on again.

"That is actually part of the drive so when I think I am having a hard time I think of him and that's his life," said Lorina.

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

"I think 'keep going, make him proud' – so he is actually one of my biggest drives."

After playing 16 years, Lorina retired in 2010 having played for the Kiwi Ferns and Samoa at two World Cups in rugby union.

"I think he (Isaiah) is as proud of me as I am of him, so it's mutual," Lorina told 1 NEWS.

Isaiah made his debut for the Warriors' premier side last year at 18-year-old and has been a regular starter for the NRL side this year.

Lorina admits she still finds it hard to fathom that her and her son Isaiah will be playing for the same rugby league club in the NRL.

Isaiah Papali'i. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018.
Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i in action against the Cronulla Sharks during an NRL match at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Source: Photosport

"I feel like this is the dream – I can't believe it myself.

"It's unreal, it's happened, it's happening and I just want to enjoy the journey."

The Warriors will play NRL women's premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the NRL finals in September.

Warriors women's NRL squad: Shontelle Woodman, Langi Veainu, Alice Vailea, Crystal Tamarua, Masuisuimatamaalii (Sui) Tauasa-Pauaraisa, Aieshaleigh Smalley, Krystal Rota, Kahurangi Peters, Lorina Papali'i, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Apii Nicholls, Va’anessa Molia-Fraser, Laura Mariu, Hilda Mariu, Onjeurlina Leiataua, Amber Kani, Georgia Hale, Luisa Gago, Lisa Edwards, Sarina Clark, Raquel Anderson-Pitman.

The 41-year-old has been named in the Warriors squad to play in next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership. Source: 1 NEWS
Krystal Rota named in Warriors squad for inaugural women’s NRL competition while juggling sport and caring for daughter with rare kidney disorder

Dedicated mother Krystal Rota has been named in the Warriors' women's squad today, all the while supporting her daughter Nikayla who has been in and out of hospital with kidney issues.

The 32-year-old mother of two credits her family with juggling her personal life and pursuing a career in rugby league.

"It's been really challenging, it hasn't been smooth sailing at all," said Rota.

"I just push through everything and I am just fortunate enough to have really supportive family. My dad and my step mum have definitely been my back bone.

"Not having mum here anymore - they have just taken over and really helped out with Nikayla and my son.

Rota said her father and step mother have stepped in to look after her eldest son La-Ricco when she has been in hospital with her four-year-old Nikayla.

"There have been a lot of long stays in the hospital where my son has had to be looked after because he is not allowed to stay in the hospital with us," she said.

Nikayla has kidney disorder nephrotic syndrome.

Kiwi Ferns player Krystal Rota tackled by Jilaroos player Heather Ballinger. Jillaroos v Kiwi Ferns, women's international rugby league, New Zealand v Australia, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 5 May 2017
Kiwi Ferns player Krystal Rota tackled by Jilaroos player Heather Ballinger. Source: Photosport

"Just having them at home to look after my son and get him off to school while we have been in hospital, or even since we have been out of hospital – just having that support because you need a break."

Rota says all the sacrifice and hard work has been worth it after being named to compete in next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership.

"This is so rewarding, it's times like these where it all seems worth it because there are times and days where you are just 'oh my gosh not again' or 'I can't do this anymore,'" said Rota.

"When there are days like this you look back and you are like 'yay I have pulled through and I have come out on top.'

"It's not just being named in this team it's also thinking about the sacrifice not just myself but all the girls have had to sacrifice – when you look back, this is what makes these days so special and so important."

The Warriors will play NRL women's premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the men's NRL finals in September.

Warriors women's NRL squad: Shontelle Woodman, Langi Veainu, Alice Vailea, Crystal Tamarua, Masuisuimatamaalii (Sui) Tauasa-Pauaraisa, Aieshaleigh Smalley, Krystal Rota, Kahurangi Peters, Lorina Papali'i, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Apii Nicholls, Va’anessa Molia-Fraser, Laura Mariu, Hilda Mariu, Onjeurlina Leiataua, Amber Kani, Georgia Hale, Luisa Gago, Lisa Edwards, Sarina Clark, Raquel Anderson-Pitman.

Rota credits family for their help with her daughter Nikayla who has kidney problems. Source: 1 NEWS
