Maika Sivo bags four tries as Eels decimate Cowboys

Parramatta proved they are no one-man NRL team with a comprehensive 42-4 win over North Queensland at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

With halfback Mitch Moses sidelined the Eels could have been excused for a dip in attack, but instead ran in seven tries including four for wing sensation Maika Sivo.

Before the game Moses led the NRL for forced drop outs this season with nine, and his kicking game has been crucial to the Eels sitting first on the ladder for seven weeks.

And without him, the Eels were expected to struggle.

Early signs were troubling when replacement Jai Field's first kick at the end of the opening set went awry, gifting the Cowboys possession on their own 40-metre line.

But that's where the trouble stopped for the Eels.

As Moses watched, skipper Clint Gutherson stood up to deliver three tries through deft passing - the first two within the opening 22 minutes - and nail six conversions and a penalty goal.

Five-eighth Dylan Brown was handed ownership of the team's attack and showed maturity beyond his 20 years to not overplay his hand.

Two bombs from Brown resulted in tries - the second just a minute after halftime for Field to score his first try for the club with blistering speed.

Unsurprisingly, Sivo struck the killer blows with three tries in 23 minutes at the end of the second half, put over off passes from Gutherson, Brown and Brad Takairangi close to the line.

When added to his try in the 22nd minute, he became the first Eels player to score four tries in a match since former cult hero Semi Radradra in 2017.

To the delight of 6730 fans on Friday night, it's becoming a regular sight for Sivo who has scored 19 tries in 17 games at Bankwest Stadium.

And while the Eels ran riot in front of fans for the first time since round one, the Cowboys were rocked early and never recovered.

It was the first match back for fullback Valentine Holmes from an ankle injury after two weeks on the sidelines.

But six days after defeating Newcastle 32-20, the Cowboys could not keep pace with an Eels outfit that looked hungrier, faster and more resolute in defence.

It's the fourth loss in five games for the Cowboys who will host the NRL premiers the Roosters in Townsville next week.

Meanwhile, the Eels retain top spot on the NRL ladder and will play Newcastle in round nine to retain it.