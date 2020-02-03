TODAY |

'The magic will come,' disappointed SBW promises after lacklustre Super League debut

Source:  Associated Press

Sonny Bill Williams insists the magic will come after making a low-key return to rugby league in Toronto Wolfpack's 28-10 defeat by Castleford in their opening Super League match.

SBW made an error with his first touch for the Toronto Wolfpack. Source: Photosport

The former All Black and NRL star was introduced from the bench with his side trailing 10-4 and went on to play the remaining 54 minutes but was unable to make his mark on the game.

"It didn't go to plan but at the end of the day, that's the game of footy, you win some and you lose some," he said.

"From a team point of view I am very disappointed but individually I'm just glad I got back out there and got a taste of it and started to get my rhythm. I've got something to work on, a good base.

"I am feeling really good. They were looking to play me for 20 or 30 minutes but I was feeling really good out there and it was an awesome atmosphere.

"For me I just prided myself on trying to do the little things well. Obviously it wasn't magical but the foundations have been laid and I've just got to keep working on that.

"It's a long season. The magic will come if I'm doing the little things well, the little one percenters."

Williams, who played right second row, knocked on with his first touch and repeated the error shortly afterwards but Toronto coach Brian McDermott insists his star signing will come good.

Your playlist will load after this ad

SBW made his much-hyped debut for Toronto, but unfortunately his hands let him down early on. Source: SKY

"I'm not really interested in trying to summarise it," McDermott said. "We've been saying it since day one that this is going to take some time, take some transition.

"When he got his second wind he got through some tackles, got through some carries."

"They (crowd) get excited by a certain aspect of life don't they, acertain aspect of life that is usually on the negative side.

"But that's part of the theatre I suppose, he got the biggest cheer of the day when he dropped the ball.

"But he got some game-time under his belt which is valuable for him as hehasn't played rugby league for five years."

Castleford coach Daryl Powell is predicting great things from the former Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs player.

"He'll get better," Powell said. "He passed the ball a lot.

"Obviously he's an offload threat but he hasn't played rugby league for five years so it will take him time to bed in.

"And from what I've seen of him he's a good guy and has brought a lot to the game in terms of column inches. He'll bed in and he'll be great."

