Māori All Stars heading to Queensland for 2021 NRL exhibition match against Indigenous team

Townsville will host the NRL's opening major event in 2021 with the Indigenous All Stars v Māori All Stars match to be played in the city for the first time.

Both teams together at at the end of the match during the Indigenous All Stars v Maori All Stars in 2019. Source: Photosport

The NRL announced today that Queensland Country Bank Stadium would be the host venue for the annual game on February 20.

It's expected to be the first full house at the new stadium after the grand opening NRL match in round one earlier this year was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Full crowds were only able to return in Queensland from mid-November.

It will be the first major event at the new stadium.

"North Queensland is rugby league heartland and I know this game will mean a lot to the local community,'' NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

"All Stars is an event like no other on our calendar. It brings people together and helps us celebrate First Nations people and rugby league's incredible diversity.

"All Stars is more than a game, it's a week of community engagement, education and cultural awareness.

" It means so much to our playing group and to the Australian Rugby League Commission.

"We're also excited to be taking our first major event to Townsville's new stadium.

"This state-of-the-art venue will provide the region with the opportunity to host some of our best events."