The lucky few: NRL crowds in NSW to range between just 120 and 650

Just 200 spectators will be able to attend the NRL on Thursday night in corporate boxes at Central Coast Stadium.



The Panthers celebrate after scoring against the Warriors. Source: Getty

The league will this weekend slowly open the doors back to fans and sponsors, with corporate boxes back in use for the first time since round one in March.



Under government restrictions, only one person will be allowed per four square metres, with a maximum of 50 people in each box.



But with five of the NRL's eight matches at Gosford or Campbelltown, it means numbers will be limited.



Only 200 people will be allowed into the corporate boxes for the three games on the Central Coast, beginning with Manly and Brisbane on Thursday night.



Meanwhile the figure for Campbelltown is 120 for its two matches on Saturday and Sunday.



All spectators will be confined to the eastern side of the ground, where Wests Tigers will also honour the late Arthur Summons in their clash with Canberra.



The Bankwest Stadium corporates will be a little busier.



It's believed approximately 650 will be allowed to enter their 38 suites and four function rooms, with those numbers split between the stadium and home club.



The figures are still to be finalised by the league, but they are the numbers clubs and venues are working off.



The NRL are also leaving it in the hands of the clubs as to how they hand out the spots to the lucky few.



Some will go strictly with sponsors, while others are considering splitting the numbers between corporate partners and members.



South Sydney on Thursday confirmed they would have a ballot for their members to enter Bankwest, while other clubs are likely to preference long-serving or life members.



It comes as Peter V'landys continues his push for a return to capped crowds by July 1.



NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has made no secret of the fact he wants to see fans flocking back to the game, and sees no reason why they shouldn't be able to attend this weekend.



Barilaro believes fans should be encouraged to bring food and drinks in to avoid loitering around stores, and claims crowds at matches would be safer than last weekend's protests.



However any push for this weekend was shutdown by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday.



The federal government is also considering "decreased capacity" for NRL games, according to deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Coatsworth.



Stadiums such as Bankwest have designed ticketing systems that would allow for social distancing in stadiums with select seats left empty.

