Luckless Warriors hooker Nate Roache's season over after ACL injury is confirmed

Nate Roache’s season is over with the luckless Warrior to have a knee reconstruction after it was confirmed that he suffered an ACL injury in his left knee during last weekend’s loss to the Panthers.

Roache is expected to be on the sidelines for the Warriors for between six and nine months.

The injury is the latest which have cruelly limited the 23-year-old in his NRL career since his debut in 2016.

In 2017, he tore his achilles before his 2018 season ended after he needed surgery on a lumbar disc injury in his back.

Roache’s knee gave way in the 65th minute as he tried to step the fullback during last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.