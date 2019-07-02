TODAY |

Luckless Warriors hooker Nate Roache's season over after ACL injury is confirmed

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

Nate Roache’s season is over with the luckless Warrior to have a knee reconstruction after it was confirmed that he suffered an ACL injury in his left knee during last weekend’s loss to the Panthers.

Roache is expected to be on the sidelines for the Warriors for between six and nine months.

The injury is the latest which have cruelly limited the 23-year-old in his NRL career since his debut in 2016.

In 2017, he tore his achilles before his 2018 season ended after he needed surgery on a lumbar disc injury in his back.

Roache’s knee gave way in the 65th minute as he tried to step the fullback during last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

He was making sixth appearance of the season after being sidelined with calf and back injuries this year.

NZ Warriors Nathaniel Roache yells in pain, as he hurts his knee. The Panthers James Maloney kicked drop goal in Golden Point time, to win 19-18, during the NRL rugby league match between the Warriors and the Panthers, held at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 30 June 2019. Copyright photo: Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz
Nathaniel Roache injured his knee after making a break against the Panthers. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker with his brother John training at The Wreck Room, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 1 May 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker's brother John detained at US airport after physical altercation
2
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
3
Coco Gauff took down the 39-year-old five-time champion in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
Fifteen-year-old breaks down on court moments after beating idol Venus Williams in opening round of Wimbledon
4
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
5
The conservative Christian MP would not say, however, if he agreed or not with Folau’s controversial statements about gay people.
Israel Folau 'should have the freedom to express his religious beliefs' - National MP Alfred Ngaro
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Robbie Farah. Australia v Lebanon, RLWC, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Lebanon stands down entire league team, threaten jail time for actions from Fiji Test
Nathan Cleary

NSW name Nathan Cleary, Tariq Sims for Origin decider, overlook prop David Klemmer
00:15
Jerome Luai was given 10 in the bin for this challenge on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

NRL admits to refereeing horror show in Panthers' win over Warriors
Eels Corey Norman, NRL Auckland Nines Captains Press Conference, Aotea Square, Auckland, New Zealand. 5 February 2016. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Corey Norman to cap one of the great comebacks with call up to Queensland for Origin decider