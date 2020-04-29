'A lot of buzz in the community' - New South Wales city readying themselves to host Warriors

While details of the NRL's revamped season have been confirmed, the Warriors still don't have the information they need to commit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The club hope that they'll have a clear picture soon, but as of today remain in the dark. On Monday, NRL chairman Peter V'Landys declared that the Kiwi club had a special exemption to enter the country.

However, Australian border security have felt the need to correct the record, issuing the statement that the Warriors have not yet been given clearance from the federal government.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' proposed base of Tamworth, New South Wales, are readying themselves for the Kiwi side's arrival - potentially as early as this weekend.

"[There's] a lot of buzz in our community about being to have this interaction with the Warriors," Tamworth mayor Col Murray says.

Known as the country music capital of Australia, the city of 50,000 stepped in after the New South Wales government pulled the plug on the proposed base at Lennox Head.

Mayor Murray confident in Tamworth's facilities to host the Warriors for the season.

"It's called the Wests Leagues Club. It's actually closed at the moment with the Covid restrictions, [we've] got a very large restaurant there. The NRL I believe is setting up a temporary gym in the auditorium."