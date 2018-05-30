Lorina Papali'i named in women's Warriors squad, set to create history

The New Zealand Warriors have today named a 22-strong squad for next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership.
Former Kiwi Fern Lorina Papali'i, 41, will create history, joining Isaiah to become the first mother and son to represent the same NRL club at the same time
Isaiah Papali'i, 19, plays for the Warriors' premier men's side as a second row forward.
Kiwi Ferns' skipper Laura Mariu has also been named in the squad. alongside veteran Sarina Clark.
Warriors women's coach Luisa Avaiki said she is proud to have veterans of the women's game agree to play in the inaugural competition.
"We have some legends of our game in the likes of Laura and Sarina who are backed up by some fantastic players," said Avaliki.
"This is a dream for all of us to be involved in the NRL women's premiership and we’re all working hard to make the most of what is an amazing opportunity for rugby league."
Avaiki was appointed as head coach in March and had an illustrious international playing career from 1995-2009.
She captained the Kiwi Ferns to victory in two women’s World Cup tournaments in 2003 and 2008 and was also in the winning side in the first World Cup in 2000.
The Warriors will play NRL women’s premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the NRL finals in September.
Warriors women's NRL squad: Shontelle Woodman, Langi Veainu, Alice Vailea, Crystal Tamarua, Masuisuimatamaalii (SUI) Tauasa-Pauaraisa, Aieshaleigh Smalley, Krystal Rota, Kahurangi Peters, Lorina Papali'i, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Apii Nicholls, Va’anessa Molia-Fraser, Laura Mariu, Hilda Mariu, Onjeurlina Leiataua, Amber Kani, Georgia Hale, Luisa Gago, Lisa Edwards, Sarina Clark, Raquel Anderson-Pitman.