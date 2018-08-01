 

Lorina Papali'i creates NRL history with son Isaiah with pair both now part of Warriors teams - 'I feel like this is the dream'

1 NEWS
League

Lorina Papali'i and her son Isaiah are set to create NRL history after the former Kiwi Fern was named today to play for the Warriors in next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership.

The 41-year-old came out of retirement this year and said her son has been a huge motivating factor in strapping the footy boots on again.

"That is actually part of the drive so when I think I am having a hard time I think of him and that's his life," said Lorina.

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level. Source: 1 NEWS

"I think 'keep going, make him proud' – so he is actually one of my biggest drives."

After playing 16 years, Lorina retired in 2010 having played for the Kiwi Ferns and Samoa at two World Cups in rugby union.

"I think he (Isaiah) is as proud of me as I am of him, so it's mutual," Lorina told 1 NEWS.

Isaiah made his debut for the Warriors' premier side last year at 18-year-old and has been a regular starter for the NRL side this year.

Lorina admits she still finds it hard to fathom that her and her son Isaiah will be playing for the same rugby league club in the NRL.

Isaiah Papali'i. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i in action against the Cronulla Sharks during an NRL match at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Source: Photosport

"I feel like this is the dream – I can't believe it myself.

"It's unreal, it's happened, it's happening and I just want to enjoy the journey."

The Warriors will play NRL women's premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the NRL finals in September.

Warriors women's NRL squad: Shontelle Woodman, Langi Veainu, Alice Vailea, Crystal Tamarua, Masuisuimatamaalii (Sui) Tauasa-Pauaraisa, Aieshaleigh Smalley, Krystal Rota, Kahurangi Peters, Lorina Papali'i, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Apii Nicholls, Va’anessa Molia-Fraser, Laura Mariu, Hilda Mariu, Onjeurlina Leiataua, Amber Kani, Georgia Hale, Luisa Gago, Lisa Edwards, Sarina Clark, Raquel Anderson-Pitman.

The 41-year-old has been named in the Warriors squad to play in next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership. Source: 1 NEWS
Luisa Avaiki believes the inaugural NRL women's premiership is a big 'opportunity' for women playing in NZ to take their game to the next level.

Dedicated mother Krystal Rota has been named in the Warriors' women's squad today, all the while supporting her daughter Nikayla who has been in and out of hospital with kidney issues.

The 32-year-old mother of two credits her family with juggling her personal life and pursuing a career in rugby league.

"It's been really challenging, it hasn't been smooth sailing at all," said Rota.

"I just push through everything and I am just fortunate enough to have really supportive family. My dad and my step mum have definitely been my back bone.

"Not having mum here anymore - they have just taken over and really helped out with Nikayla and my son.

Rota said her father and step mother have stepped in to look after her eldest son La-Ricco when she has been in hospital with her four-year-old Nikayla.

"There have been a lot of long stays in the hospital where my son has had to be looked after because he is not allowed to stay in the hospital with us," she said.

Nikayla has kidney disorder nephrotic syndrome.

Kiwi Ferns player Krystal Rota tackled by Jilaroos player Heather Ballinger. Jillaroos v Kiwi Ferns, women's international rugby league, New Zealand v Australia, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 5 May 2017, Copyright Image: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz
Kiwi Ferns player Krystal Rota tackled by Jilaroos player Heather Ballinger. Source: Photosport

"Just having them at home to look after my son and get him off to school while we have been in hospital, or even since we have been out of hospital – just having that support because you need a break."

Rota says all the sacrifice and hard work has been worth it after being named to compete in next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership.

"This is so rewarding, it's times like these where it all seems worth it because there are times and days where you are just 'oh my gosh not again' or 'I can't do this anymore,'" said Rota.

"When there are days like this you look back and you are like 'yay I have pulled through and I have come out on top.'

"It's not just being named in this team it's also thinking about the sacrifice not just myself but all the girls have had to sacrifice – when you look back, this is what makes these days so special and so important."

The Warriors will play NRL women's premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the men's NRL finals in September.

Rota credits family for their help with her daughter Nikayla who has kidney problems. Source: 1 NEWS
Wayne Bennett hints at two new rugby league Immortals inductions

AAP
Never usually one to give anything away to the media, Wayne Bennett appears to have let slip his vote for rugby league's next Immortal ahead of tonight's official unveiling.

Bennett was one of eight judges who faced the difficult task of choosing up to two new Immortals from a 10-strong short-list on Tuesday.

And he tried to keep his cards close to his chest when quizzed by media in Brisbane on Wednesday.

But the traditionally tight-lipped Bennett hinted that two Immortals would be named and admitted he vouched for Dragons great Norm Provan during the lively judges debate on Tuesday.

Dally Messenger and Mal Meninga are considered favourites to become the ninth and possibly 10th Immortal at the special SCG ceremony.

The other nominees are Provan, Darren Lockyer, Ken Irvine, Brian Bevan, Ron Coote, Dave Brown, Frank Burge and Duncan Hall.

Bennett admitted he had "no idea" who got the Immortal nod under the new secret ballot voting system and his opinion on different nominees changed "three times" during the debate.

But Bennett appeared momentarily thrown when reminded he had vouched for Provan as the next Immortal in an interview at the start of the season and whether his opinion had changed.

"You've put me on the spot now. You could say that (voted for Provan)," Bennett said coyly.

"(But) I felt very privileged to be there yesterday. It was conducted in great spirit.

"I think there were some really good decisions there that will play out tonight."

A rule tweak ensured it was even more gruelling for judges to select the next Immortal.

When the concept was first started in 1981 by the now defunct Rugby League Week (RLW) publication, judges refused to consider anyone they had not seen play so only looked at post-World War II careers.

But that has been ditched since the NRL took over the concept last year when RLW folded.

All eras are now considered but players are only eligible for Immortal status if they are among the 100 NRL Hall of Fame members.
"They are all on the same level. It is such a fine line," Bennett said of the nominees.

"And some we never saw play which won't be an issue in the future with video but Dally Messenger played back in 1908 - that's the difficult part.

"It's a tough job to do but one I enjoyed being a part of."

Messenger is favourite to be the first pre-war player inducted more than 100 years after his fateful decision to turn his back on rugby and join the newly formed NSWRL in 1907.

Andrew Johns was the last Immortal inducted six years ago, joining Clive Churchill (1981), Bob Fulton (1981), Reg Gasnier (1981), Johnny Raper (1981), Graeme Langlands (1999), Wally Lewis (1999) and Arthur Beetson (2003).

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos, Round 12 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 27 May 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Source: Photosport
