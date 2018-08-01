Lorina Papali'i creates NRL history with son Isaiah with pair both now part of Warriors teams - 'I feel like this is the dream'

Lorina Papali'i and her son Isaiah are set to create NRL history after the former Kiwi Fern was named today to play for the Warriors in next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership.
The 41-year-old came out of retirement this year and said her son has been a huge motivating factor in strapping the footy boots on again.
"That is actually part of the drive so when I think I am having a hard time I think of him and that's his life," said Lorina.
"I think 'keep going, make him proud' – so he is actually one of my biggest drives."
After playing 16 years, Lorina retired in 2010 having played for the Kiwi Ferns and Samoa at two World Cups in rugby union.
"I think he (Isaiah) is as proud of me as I am of him, so it's mutual," Lorina told 1 NEWS.
Isaiah made his debut for the Warriors' premier side last year at 18-year-old and has been a regular starter for the NRL side this year.
Lorina admits she still finds it hard to fathom that her and her son Isaiah will be playing for the same rugby league club in the NRL.
"I feel like this is the dream – I can't believe it myself.
"It's unreal, it's happened, it's happening and I just want to enjoy the journey."
The Warriors will play NRL women's premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the NRL finals in September.
Warriors women's NRL squad: Shontelle Woodman, Langi Veainu, Alice Vailea, Crystal Tamarua, Masuisuimatamaalii (Sui) Tauasa-Pauaraisa, Aieshaleigh Smalley, Krystal Rota, Kahurangi Peters, Lorina Papali'i, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Apii Nicholls, Va’anessa Molia-Fraser, Laura Mariu, Hilda Mariu, Onjeurlina Leiataua, Amber Kani, Georgia Hale, Luisa Gago, Lisa Edwards, Sarina Clark, Raquel Anderson-Pitman.