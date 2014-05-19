 

'It looked like the old Jarryd was back' - Eels defend accusations Hayne Plane is 'washed up'

AAP

Jarryd Hayne has proved he's not washed up.

Jarryd Hayne.

Source: Photosport

That's the opinion of his Parramatta teammates and coach as Hayne ponders his NRL future beyond 2018.

The 30-year-old Hayne chalked up 189 run metres and was the catalyst for two of the Eels' three tries in last week's win over Newcastle.

His 14 tackle busts were his most since his unforgettable purple patch in 2009.

"It looked like the old Jarryd was back. The way he was skipping and beating players, it was with ease, like he used to," Eels five-eighth Mitchell Moses told AAP.

"It was really good to just to sit back and watch him do that. So no, I definitely don't think he's done at all.

"Jarryd's the furthest thing from done and I hope he stays next year."
Hayne is off-contract at the end of the season and the former NSW and Australian outside back insists he won't address his playing future until then.

He was sidelined by a hip injury earlier this season and, after starring against the Knights, feels injury-free for the first time since his return.

Ahead of Thursday's clash against Canterbury, Eels coach Brad Arthur said Hayne had already shown plenty of good signs before last week.

Arthur believed Hayne had been a difference-maker twice when returning from injury - against Manly in round seven when the Eels broke a seven-game losing streak, and against North Queensland when they ended a five-game winless run.

"Maybe, when I moved him to fullback in round three, it was too early, he wasn't quite fit enough to play that role," Arthur said.

"He came back against Manly, probably a week too early because he wanted to get out there for his teammates, and he made a real difference for us, that was our first win.

"Then his next return was against the Cowboys and if he doesn't play, we don't win.

"From there, his last four games, he's been in our best three players every week.

Asked if he wanted to see Hayne play on, Arthur said: "That's something me and Jarryd have had a brief conversation about.

"We'll address it at the end of the year, he's happy to wait.

"The priority for him and for us is for him to continue to play the way he is."

