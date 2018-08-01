'I look to her for advice' - Warriors rookie Isaiah Papali'i stoked to have mum playing at same NRL club

Adam Blair concedes he's playing too close to the edge and has vowed to shed a dirty player tag by toning down his tackle technique.

Blair returns from his second suspension of the season for Saturday's pivotal match against St George Illawarra in Wollongong, a regular graveyard for the Auckland outfit.

The eighth-placed Warriors are boosted by the return from injury of three experienced forwards - Issac Luke and Tohu Harris from injury and Blair from his one-week ban for dangerous contact.

The 32-year-old's blindside hit on Melbourne Storm counterpart Kenny Bromwich after he had passed the ball continued an ugly trend.

Blair was labelled a "coward" by commentator Andrew Johns following a similar incident last year when he took out Storm halfback Cooper Cronk while playing for the Brisbane Broncos.

In just his third game for the Warriors, against Canberra in March, Blair was sin-binned and charged after taking out Aidan Sezer.

Widely derided for a cheap shot, he also copped a rebuke from coach Stephen Kearney over his technique.

Blair said the latest incident delivered a message he can't ignore.

"It frustrates me because the things that have kept me on the sideline are avoidable and I'm aware of those things," Blair said.

"Me being out doesn't help the situation - the group's young enough as it is. A bit of leadership from me goes missing when I'm not playing."

Blair's presence was missed as the listless Warriors succumbed 36-12 by the Gold Coast in Robina, leaving their play-off hopes in some doubt.

The 283-game veteran has vowed to continue pressuring playmakers and kickers against the fourth-placed Dragons but he'll be realistic about what he can get away with.

"The team needs people to do those things for the team - you know, not let people come to the line and play.