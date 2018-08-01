 

'I look to her for advice' - Warriors rookie Isaiah Papali'i stoked to have mum playing at same NRL club

AAP
Some parents like to live out their dreams through their children's sporting prowess but Lorina Papali'i is taking a different approach.

At the age of 41, the mother of second-rower Isaiah Papali'i has been selected to represent the Warriors in the inaugural NRL women's premiership.

Both mother and son can now call the Warriors home with 19-year-old Isaiah playing for the men's team in the NRL.

Lorina has held an office job and dabbled in cross-fit since retiring eight years ago, well after her decade-long Kiwi Ferns career had ended.

However, the lure of the Warriors was too strong for Lorina who is a second- rower like her son.

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level. Source: 1 NEWS

She'd have loved the chance for regular club action in her prime.

"I have one life, one opportunity and feel it's now or never," she told journalists.

"My goal has been hard work this year but I felt like I was hit by a bus.

"Isaiah's proud and that's what gives me the energy to get up each day, to make him proud."

Isaiah described his mother's career switch as surreal.

He wasn't surprised she'd made the cut, having long admired her determination and work ethic.

"I grew up watching her. She was my trainer back when I was young," he said.

"I tried to give her some tips but she's pretty much done it all. I look to her for advice now and then."

Isaiah, who still lives under mum's roof, said the prospect of car-pooling on match day was now on the table.

The 41-year-old has been named in the Warriors squad to play in next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership. Source: 1 NEWS
AAP
Adam Blair concedes he's playing too close to the edge and has vowed to shed a dirty player tag by toning down his tackle technique.

Blair returns from his second suspension of the season for Saturday's pivotal match against St George Illawarra in Wollongong, a regular graveyard for the Auckland outfit.

The eighth-placed Warriors are boosted by the return from injury of three experienced forwards - Issac Luke and Tohu Harris from injury and Blair from his one-week ban for dangerous contact.

The 32-year-old's blindside hit on Melbourne Storm counterpart Kenny Bromwich after he had passed the ball continued an ugly trend.

Blair was labelled a "coward" by commentator Andrew Johns following a similar incident last year when he took out Storm halfback Cooper Cronk while playing for the Brisbane Broncos.

In just his third game for the Warriors, against Canberra in March, Blair was sin-binned and charged after taking out Aidan Sezer.

Widely derided for a cheap shot, he also copped a rebuke from coach Stephen Kearney over his technique.

Blair said the latest incident delivered a message he can't ignore.

"It frustrates me because the things that have kept me on the sideline are avoidable and I'm aware of those things," Blair said.

"Me being out doesn't help the situation - the group's young enough as it is. A bit of leadership from me goes missing when I'm not playing."

Blair's presence was missed as the listless Warriors succumbed 36-12 by the Gold Coast in Robina, leaving their play-off hopes in some doubt.

The 283-game veteran has vowed to continue pressuring playmakers and kickers against the fourth-placed Dragons but he'll be realistic about what he can get away with.

"The team needs people to do those things for the team - you know, not let people come to the line and play.

"It's more about having a better selection. Maybe I just need to check myself before I do something like that again."

Adam Blair. Vodafone Warriors training session. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Tuesday 3 July 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Adam Blair. Source: Photosport
1 NEWS
Mark Graham predicts he’ll be the first of many New Zealanders to be inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame after becoming the first Kiwi to receive the honour last night in Sydney.

The former Kiwis captain, who played for Norths Brisbane and the North Sydney Bears in the 1980s, was unaware that New Zealanders were eligible for the honour but said it was an honour and a privilege to be in such company.

Now that New Zealanders are eligible, Graham said there were countless of his fellow Kiwi greats worthy of the Hall of Fame.

"There’s numerous, obviously Ruben (Wiki) and Stacey Jones, Stephen Kearney, there’s any number of them,” he said.

"I'm very fortunate to be the first but there's going to be many more for sure." 

Graham paid credit to his “great mentor and a great friend” Graham Lowe during his speech.

“Graham coached me as a junior, went to senior football together and international football together, we travelled overseas and he coached and I played for Norths Brisbane for a year,” Graham told 1News.

The Hall of Fame was not the only honour on the horizon for Graham, who was set to become the subject of a documentary by his filmmaker son.

“I’m not unhappy about it,” Graham chuckled.

The NRL Hall of Fame inductee said he hoped his son’s documentary would convey the importance of hard work and self-belief in his career. Source: 1 NEWS

He hoped the importance of hard work and self-belief would come across.  

“Hard work, you get something for it,” he said. 

The former Kiwis captain says it was an honour and a privilege to be in such illustrious company. Source: 1 NEWS
