'I look to her for advice' - Warriors rookie Isaiah Papali'i stoked to have mum playing at same NRL club

Some parents like to live out their dreams through their children's sporting prowess but Lorina Papali'i is taking a different approach.
At the age of 41, the mother of second-rower Isaiah Papali'i has been selected to represent the Warriors in the inaugural NRL women's premiership.
Both mother and son can now call the Warriors home with 19-year-old Isaiah playing for the men's team in the NRL.
Lorina has held an office job and dabbled in cross-fit since retiring eight years ago, well after her decade-long Kiwi Ferns career had ended.
However, the lure of the Warriors was too strong for Lorina who is a second- rower like her son.
She'd have loved the chance for regular club action in her prime.
"I have one life, one opportunity and feel it's now or never," she told journalists.
"My goal has been hard work this year but I felt like I was hit by a bus.
"Isaiah's proud and that's what gives me the energy to get up each day, to make him proud."
Isaiah described his mother's career switch as surreal.
He wasn't surprised she'd made the cut, having long admired her determination and work ethic.
"I grew up watching her. She was my trainer back when I was young," he said.
"I tried to give her some tips but she's pretty much done it all. I look to her for advice now and then."
Isaiah, who still lives under mum's roof, said the prospect of car-pooling on match day was now on the table.