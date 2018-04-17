Longtime teammate Robbie Farah pays tribue to NRL triple centurion Benji Marshall

The real greatness of Benji Marshall isn't in the highlight reel moments which have marked his stellar NRL career.



But rather the way he has lifted up those around him, according to long-time teammate Robbie Farah.



Marshall will become the 38th player to bring up the illustrious 300-game milestone when the Tigers take on Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium tomorrow.



It's a mark the brilliant playmaker never thought he would reach after more injuries than he would care to count, including five shoulder surgeries, and an ill-fated stint in rugby union after being forced out of the Tigers in 2013.



And there are few who will celebrate Marshall's big day as much as Farah.



Both debuted for the joint venture in 2003, won a premiership together in 2005 and will perhaps retire together at the end of the year.



"These sorts of milestones makes you reflect a bit and I said to him the other day that sometimes I've taken for granted the opportunities I've had to play alongside Benji," Farah said.



"A long time after I'm retired, I'll be telling people that I was fortunate enough to play my career alongside one of the greats of the game in Benji Marshall.



"There's no doubt he's helped my game. We came here around the same time - we had this instant connection. We understood each other at a football level.



"On the field, we didn't even have to call plays; we just understood what the other one was doing. That's definitely something that's made me more confident and comfortable."



Farah reflected on the manner in which Marshall had reinvented himself over his career to still remain relevant and competitive at the age of 34.



"It's almost like he's had two separate careers," Farah said.



"The young, flamboyant Benji: kids on the street would be practising the Benji step - he had that cult following. So many Tigers fans followed this club because of Benji.

