Loaned Eels duo return to boost Warriors in must win Sharks clash

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
The Warriors have welcomed back Parramatta Eels loanees George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro for Sunday's NRL match with the Cronulla Sharks.

George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro. Source: Photosport

Jennings has been named to start and slots back into the wing while Alvaro is on the bench as reserve prop.

Both players made five appearances in the Warriors' run of four wins from five starts.

However they weren't allowed to line up against parent club, Parramatta in Sunday's defeat.

Alvaro and Jennings aren't the only alterations to the squad, Isaiah Papali'i will start in the front row ahead of Lachlan Burr.

The Warriors are unlikely to make the top 8, however it's not impossible.

A win against the Sharks on Sunday would keep their slim hopes alive but a loss would firmly end any hope of finals football.


League
