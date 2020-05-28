Loan player Poasa Faamausili set to make instant impact, named on bench for Warriors clash with Panthers

Sydney Roosters loan Poasa Faamausili has been brought straight into the action for the Warriors after being named on the bench for Friday’s NRL clash with the Panthers.

Poasa Faamausili celebrates after scoring for the Roosters. Source: Getty

Faamausili has been thrusted into the role after regular front rower Agnatius Paasi copped a one-match suspension for a dangerous contact charge involving St George Illawarra’s Corey Norman in last week’s impressive win.

It’s one of three changes the Warriors have made for the contest in Sydney, with utility Karl Lawton named in the centres for an injured Peta Hiku and Josh Curran filling the void left on the bench by Lawton’s promotion.

Lawton claims the No.3 jersey after being thrust into the role last week, 25 minutes into the match when Hiku was forced off with a rib injury.

In his 55-minute shift in the position, Lawton made 95 metres from 10 runs and helped to shore up the left edge defence with 18 tackles and no misses.

Karl Lawton replaces injured Peta Hiku in the centres and Sydney Roosters loan player Poasa Faamausili has been brought straight onto the bench for the Vodafone Warriors’ fourth-round NRL encounter with the Penrith Panthers at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney on Friday (6pm kick-off local time; 8pm NZT).

Elsewhere, Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney has retained the same starting forward pack used against the Dragons with Adam Blair and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown the starting props, hooker Wayde Egan backing up his 80-minute effort last week and a back row of Tohu Harris, Eliesa Katoa and Isaiah Papali’i.

Egan aside, the forwards all topped 100 metres. Harris was the best of them with 219 metres while Katoa made 181, Taunoa-Brown 133, Blair 122 and Papali’i 121. Coming off the bench, rookie King Vuniyayawa made 111 metres in his 29 minutes on the field.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Patrick Herbert 3. Karl Lawton 4. Gerard Beale 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Blake Green 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 9. Wayde Egan 10. Adam Blair 11. Eliesa Katoa 12. Tohu Harris 13. Isaiah Papali’i

Interchange: 14. Jack Murchie 15. Poasa Faamausili 16. King Vuniyayawa 17. Josh Curran