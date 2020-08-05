Loan extensions boost Warriors NRL finals hopes

Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings will stay on at the Warriors after parent club Parramatta extended their loans.

George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro. Source: Photosport

Sunday's win over the Bulldogs was thought to be the pair's last game, but the two clubs along with the NRL have since given the two players the all clear to stay on.

However 19-year-old outside back Albert Hopoate has been recalled by the Manly Sea Eagles due to the club's injury issues.

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan says the club is relieved to keep hold of the players.

"We're thrilled Daniel and George are able to stay on but we're also disappointed for Albert who leaves without playing for us after just a week in camp. He's a terrific young man."

"We really appreciate the lengths (coach) Brad Arthur, (recruitment manager) Peter Sharp and the Eels as well as the NRL are going to in helping us at a time when we're so desperately short of players. Daniel and George have fitted in so well in our environment and have been a real credit to their club with the way they've conducted themselves on and off the field."

Alvaro and Jennings have been part of Warriors' three match winning run.