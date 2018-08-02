I’ll be the first of many Kiwis in NRL Hall of Fame, says Mark Graham

Wests Tigers veteran Robbie Farah has hinted at being offered another contract by the club to play what would be a 17th season in the NRL.



Whether or not he has the desire to run around again at 35 years of age remains to be seen.



After gaining a mid-year release from South Sydney to make an emotional return to the Tigers, Farah comes off contract at the end of the year and is considering retirement.



But the 2005 premiership-winning hooker on Tuesday suggested the club is open to keeping him around next season and that the final call would up to him.



"There haven't been formal discussions but informally I think there's a possibility," Farah said.



"It's not set in stone either way. I've got to decide whether I want to.



"Once I do that, I think we can work out a plan moving forward."



Farah admits the prospect of another pre-season was "scary" while he would also be swayed by the decision of long-time teammate Benji Marshall to go on in 2019.



"I'm sure we'll pick each other's brains about it in the coming weeks," Farah said.



While he has returned to playing 80 minutes since moving back to Concord, the former Kangaroos and NSW representative has given thought to playing a dual role next year.

The Tigers have Jacob Liddle on their books, however, the 21-year-old has battled to rediscover his best form since undergoing twin shoulder surgeries last summer.

"Part of the reason the club would want to keep me here next year, if I stay, would be to help that transition for Jacob," Farah said.



"He probably struggled a bit this year with the physicality, the body, and the shoulder injuries.



"I think if I was to stay next year it allows the club not to rush Jacob back.



"But at the same time I can work with him, maybe share a game.



"I could have a couple of weeks off if he's going really well or things like that.



"They're all the discussions that need to take place."



With five games remaining this year, Farah and the ninth-placed Tigers will look to keep their finals ambitions alive with a win over Newcastle on Friday.

