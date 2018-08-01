LIVE: Warriors Women get first taste of Mount Smart atmosphere in friendly curtain-raiser against Auckland

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's exhibition match between the Warriors Women and Auckland Women's representative team at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.
4min: WAR 0-0 AUK
Big attacking chance for the Warriors after an ugly bouncing kick is knocked on by Auckland just outside their goal. Warriors get a scrum 10m shy of the line.
3min: WAR 0-0 AUK
Warriors get off to a positive start with a 67m set in their opening attack but it comes undone when Auckland earn a penalty in their first set of six. As a result, Auckland reach the Warriors' 20m on their last tackle but good defence shuts it down.
KICKOFF
Auckland gets things going in Mt Smart!
PRE-GAME
The Warriors' women's side will get their first taste of playing under the lights in a curtain-raiser match tonight at Mount Smart where they'll square off with the Auckland women's representative side in a tune-up match for the inaugural NRL competition.
Auckland Rugby League general manager Greg Wahaiapu said tonight's game is about helping the professional outfit as well as showcasing the depth and quality of players currently playing in Auckland and New Zealand.
"The majority of the Warriors’ squad for the NRL competition will be made up of players from our competitions, and it’s going to be exciting to see so many of our women take the field together when they play against Auckland,” Whaiapu said.
"Earning an Auckland jersey is always an honour, and for the ladies selected it will serve as a reward for their efforts this season.
"It’s also another chance for them to show their talents and push their claims for higher honours next year."
The Warriors will be led by Kiwi Ferns captain Laura Mariu.
Head coach Luisa Avaiki said it wasn't a tough decision.
"It wasn’t a difficult choice given Laura’s experience and all her achievements in rugby league," said Avaiki.
"It was a pleasure asking her to take the role with the first Vodafone Warriors team in this inaugural NRL women’s premiership.
"Laura’s our most-decorated women’s player who has consistently achieved the highest honours in the game."
TEAMS
Warriors (squad): Shontelle Woodman, Langi Veainu, Alice Vailea, Crystal Tamarua, Masuisuimatamaalii (SUI) Tauasa-Pauaraisa, Aieshaleigh Smalley, Krystal Rota, Kahurangi Peters, Lorina Papali'i, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Apii Nicholls, Va’anessa Molia-Fraser, Laura Mariu, Hilda Mariu, Onjeurlina Leiataua, Amber Kani, Georgia Hale, Luisa Gago, Lisa Edwards, Sarina Clark, Raquel Anderson-Pitman.