LIVE: Warriors vs Rabbitohs - David Fusitu'a returns with an early try

Rabbitohs 28 - 6 Warriors

49 mins - Has Hiku dropped it? It's been given no try and he's not confident. He lost it as Mitchell came over with his knees.

48 mins - Souths knock on, gifting the Warriors a good chance.

47 mins - Reynolds converts.

46 mins - Walker crashes over! A beautiful short ball from Cook, who shot out of dummy half. Staring at a cricket score here the Warriors.

45 mins - Penalty against the Warriors.

42 mins - Nikorima comes up with a big play! It's ruled a strip, it was one one-on-one but the Souths player did get the ball back.

41 mins - We're back with Herbert kicking off. I've calmed down after the Fus decision, well not really actually. Katoa is back on, Beale makes an error off a grubber. Big chance for Souths.

Halftime - A 12-man Rabbitohs side with a big lead at halftime. Warriors have been beaten to the punch since scoring first, though the non-decision around a high shot on David Fusitu'a will certainly be a talking point.

39 mins - What a ball from Latrell! He put Johnston over with Fus being caught well in field. Reynolds can't convert.

38 mins - Warriors throw a forward pass. Nikorima rushed it as Souths' defenders rushed in themselves.

36 mins - Nikorima has a bit of a shocker on the last as he gets tackled. At least Fus is still on the field.

35 mins - Fus makes a try saver at the other end! He didn't go off. Then Souths knock on, it's all happening as Bill Lawry used to say.

34 mins - Fus was going over and he's been clobbered! Everything is on the table here, penalty try, yellow card. Fus will likely be off for an HIA. And the wash up is play on, that is insane! Absolutely ridiculous officiating there. I think the narrative of the Warriors not getting a fair shake is overblown but then you see calls like that. Fus was going for the right corner, copped a high shot on the back of the head, which saw him drop the ball.

33 mins - Back-to-back restarts for the Warriors, who are back to 13. They get a penalty and Walker will be off for 10.

30 mins - A Murray knock on gives the Warriors a good chance. Green getting away with a strip.

29 mins - Lawton gives away a penalty for a hit on kicker Adam Reynolds. Rather brainless. A great chance for Souths - who've gone over! A sensational kick from Reynolds and Burns was the one to dot it down. Reynolds converts once again.

27 mins - Warriors get the penalty for offside as South Sydney chased a kick.

25 mins - Reynolds goes through a big gap on the right side of the ruck to score! Murray with the try assist. He converts his own try. Katoa off with an ankle injury as well. The Warriors are confident his night is not done.

23 mins - Gagai took an intercept but RTS chased him down! Nikorima will go to the bin for holding the Souths winger down in the tackle. Souths to go for the try against a 12-man Warriors side.

22 mins - Harris has blown a try! Still the Warriors have not scored. Campbell-Graham knocked a pass down and Lawton looked to be winning the race to the ball. Souths grounded it so the Warriors will get a repeat set.

21 mins - Lawton is coming on for the Warriors with the two sides going set-for-set. It's physical and quick.

16 mins - Johnston knocked on and then Mitchell was offside. Nikorima will kick the two from right in front...and he does. Burr is done for the night.

14 mins - A restarted set for Souths...and they may have scored! It'll be spectacular if they have, RTS had an airswing trying to clear the ball inside his in-goal. Murray knocked it back in but a South Sydney player has knocked on. It won't stand.

13 mins - Blair knocks on, on tackle 2. Katoa is also battling an ankle injury. He's just had it strapped up and will try to continue.

12 mins - Burgess was ruled to have knocked on after the try but they've taken a captain's challenge. The knock on will stand - a good chance for the Warriors.

11 mins - Reynolds converts to give Souths the lead.

10 mins - Campbell-Graham hits right back for Souths! The centre was initially on the outside and then spun his way through some fairly flimsy defence on the Warriors' left edge.

9 mins - Burr is also going off for an HIA, he caught Latrell's hip as he tried to make a tackle. Doesn't look too good.

8 mins - The Warriors complete the set after scoring before giving a penalty away.

6 mins - Fus is in! A floating ball from Green and the winger marks his return with a try. In his 99th NRL game as well. No conversion.

5 mins - Souths got a restarted set but then they knock it on, a good attacking chance for the Warriors.

4 mins - Green kicks dead on the last, gifting Souths a 7-tackle set.

3 mins - RTS lets the ball bounce but the Warriors get the penalty because one of the Bunnies was inside the 10m.

2 mins - Both sides complete their first sets. Fus with his first carry in the second set.

1 mins - Mitchell kicks off and Taunoa-Brown has the first carry.

8.00pm - RTS leads out the Warriors, who are wearing beanies as part of the brain cancer fundraising efforts. Souths follow them as the home side.

7.50pm - We're 10 minutes away, Kearney is repeating what he said during the week about Kodi Nikorima.

Kodi vs Cody looms as key to Warriors-Rabbitohs showdown

7.30pm - Souths on the other hand are one to 17.

7.20pm - Fusitu'a comes into the starting side with Herbert moving to the centres and Beale to the wing. Paasi has also been named on the bench.

Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell, Dane Gagai, Campbell Graham, Braidon Burns, Alex Johnston, Cody Walker, Adam Reynolds (c), Tevita Junior Tatola, Damien Cook, Thomas Burgess, Jaydn Su'A, Ethan Lowe, Cameron Murray. Interchange: Liam Knight, Patrick Mago, Tom Amone, Bayley Sironen.