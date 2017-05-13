LIVE: Warriors v Panthers

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of today's clash between the Warriors and Panthers at Pepper Stadium.

Warriors play-maker Kieran Foran. Source: Photosport

23 mins: Warriors 16 Panthers 6

TRY! Isaah Yeo skips out of tackle from Warriors' Bodene Thompson from 15m out and he scores Panthers' first try of the match.

Nathan Cleary lands the conversion from in front.

23 mins: Warriors 16 Panthers 0

Another mistake - Matt Moylan throws a dangerous pass on the second tackle which is Issac Luke intercepts. The Panthers are definitely making it hard for themselves to get back into this match.

17 mins: Warriors 16 Panthers 0

TRY! The Warriors are on fire and have the Panthers under the pump. Sam Lisone goes to the line and finds Hoffman who runs a great line and virtually goes over the try-line untouched.

Shaun Johnson slots the conversion.

14 mins: Warriors 10 Panthers 0

TRY! The Warriors make the Panthers pay with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad dotting down in the corner after some nice passing from the Warriors backs.

Shaun Johnson misses the conversion from out wide.

11 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

INTERCEPT! David Fusitua plucks pass from Bryce Cartwright, he looks to in to score but Waqa Blake stops him three metres short of the try-line.

But Blake is given 10 minutes in the bin for professional foul holding on too long on Fusitua, slowing down the play.

6 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

TRY! The Warriors butchered the last set and opt to run. Issac Luke steps through two defenders before giving the ball to Tuivasa-Sheck and he frees it up to Fusitua.

Fusitua steps back on the inside and finds Thompson who then takes on the Panthers line and offloads to Kieran Foran who goes over the try-line.

Shaun Johnson adds the extras.

5 mins: Warriors 0 Panthers 0

First mistake of the game and Panthers' Nathan Cleary kicks early in the set as he attempts a 40/20. But his kick goes out on the full.

The Warriors now have an attacking scrum inside the Panthers' 40m.

KICK-OFF - Warriors 0 Panthers 0

And we are off! With the Panthers kicking off to the Warriors.

PRE-MATCH:

The Warriors are coming off a narrow 14-13 win over the Sydney Roosters last round.

Manu Vatuvei has been ruled out of today's fixture with the 'Beast' suffering a calf strain and he is replaced by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Solomone Kata returns from a hamstring injury and joins Blake Ayshford in the centres.

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck plays his 100th first grade match with prop Sam Lisone playing his 50th game today for the New Zealand club.



The Panthers have currently lost their last five NRL matches.

TEAMS:

WARRIORS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitu'a, Blake Ayshford, Solomone Kata, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad*, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, James Gavet, Issac Luke, Jacob Lillyman, Bodene Thompson, Ryan Hoffman, Sam Lisone.

RESERVES: Nathaniel Roache, Ben Matulino, Ligi Sao, Bunty Afoa.

PANTHERS: Matt Moylan, Peta Hiku, Dean Whare, Waqa Blake, Dallin Watene Zelezniak, Bryce Cartwright, Nathan Cleary, James Tamou, Peter Wallace, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, James Fisher-Harris, Isaah Yeo, Trent Merrin.

RESERVES: Tyrone Peachey, Leilani Latu, Tim Browne, Corey Harawira-Naera.