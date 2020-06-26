LIVE: Warriors take on Storm at Jubilee Stadium in Sydney

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of the NRL clash between the Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors from Jubilee Stadium in Sydney.

Ken Maumalo. Source: Photosport

Storm 4 - 0 Warriors

15 mins - Lawton is off for an HIA. CHT on in the middle.

14 mins - Smith shanks the kick.

12 mins - Addo-Carr jumped on a Warriors kick and he sprinted away. He was rocked by Hiku. Storm scored a few tackles later through Momirovskisi. That was completely against the run of the play.

9 mins - Nice kick from Green earns the Warriors a repeat set. A nice tackle from Hughes on his Kiwis teammate Maumalo in that set.

7 mins - Welch off for an HIA after trying to put a shot on Blair.

6 mins - A good tackle from Herbert on Addo-Carr, who tried to get on the outside but ended up in touch.

6 mins - I think Herbert has scored! He managed to reach down and get the ball down as he was being dragged out. He might have dropped it! It's being looked at...and no try. Two near misses now for the Warriors.

5 mins - The Warriors have got a penalty after one of the kick chasers was run off the ball. Munster getting the knee strapped.

4 mins - Lawton with an important tackle on Papenhuyzen, who has stayed down. He might have caught a boot to the head but he'll be okay. Next tackle and now Munster is holding a knee, that's a worrying sign for the Storm. He's stayed on the field but he is limping badly.

2 mins - Maumalo goes close in the corner. It's being looked at but it looked as if it was held up. Replays are showing that. The Warriors' pack looked impressive in that first set, roling through the middle of the Storm. No try.

1 mins - Storm concede a penalty on the second tackle of the Warriors' set.

Kick off - Nikorima gets us underway and Welch takes the first carry.

7.59pm - The Storm follow as the home side.

7.58pm - The Warriors coming out on to the field, one of the home grounds of the Dragons, in their Anzac strip.

7.55pm - For the Storm, Paul Momirovskisi will make his debut in the centres after Brenko Lee was ruled out.

7.45pm - The Warriors' 17 came in a short time ago with Fusitu'a ruled out with injury. Herbert will go to the wing with Beale coming into the centres. In the forwards, Taunoa-Brown drops to the bench with Faamausili and Blair as the starting props, Papali’i comes into the second row while Harris starts at lock.

Preview: After the sacking of Stephen Kearney last weekend following the loss to South Sydney, the Warriors continue their 2020 NRL campaign under interim head coach Todd Payten.

According to the new coach, the team did have "a rare win" after moving to Sydney from the Central Coast, meaning they didn't have to travel for this fixture, which was moved from Melbourne because of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Victoria.

Storm: Ryan Papenhuyzen, Suliasi Vunivalu, Justin Olam, Paul Momirovskisi, Josh Addo- Carr, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Jesse Bromwich, Cameron Smith (c), Christian Welch, Felise Kaufusi, Kenneath Bromwich, Dale Finucane. Interchange: Brandon Smith, Tino Faasuamaleaui, Tom Eisenhuth, Nelson Asofa-Solomona.