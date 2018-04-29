 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

League


LIVE: Warriors take early lead over Storm after stellar team try

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this afternoon's NRL match between the Warriors and Melbourne Storm at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

19min: WAR 6-4 MEL

Storm turn a rough 35m set into a territory gain with a pinpoint kick by Smith finding touch. Warriors pinned down on their 10m with a scrum.

16min: WAR 6-4 MEL

Storm are let off the hook after Mannering loses the ball early in the set looking to offload. Storm scrum 10m from halfway inside their own half.

15min: WAR 6-4 MEL

MEL DROPOUT! Lino grubbers on the second tackle to catch the Storm off guard but Chambers gets back in time to recover it. He's got nowhere to go though and he's tackled in-goal.

14min: WAR 6-4 MEL

Warriors earn a penalty on halfway after Hoffman obstructs Johnson while he tries to collect the play-the-ball. Johnson finds touch with the penalty and it's another attacking chance for the Warriors - 30m from the Storm line.

12min: WAR 6-4 MEL

Another promising set from the Warriors sees them make 55m on the set. They're using width really well early in the game. Johnson goes high on the last tackle but it's a bit deep for the chasers. Slater takes it in and gets wrapped up just outside his 10m.

10min: WAR 6-4 MEL

Warriors get to halfway after kickoff and Johnson finds touch with his kick on the final tackle. Storm scrum on their 10m.

9min: WAR 6-4 MEL

WAR TRY! The Warriors strike through Beale. On the last tackle 10m out, Johnson floats one up to the right corner and Fusitua soars to take it. He's 2m short though and wrapped up so he uses a bounce-pass to offload to Beale and he dives in to score. Improvisation at its finest. Warriors back in front with a pearler from Johnson on the right sideline.

6min: WAR 0-4 MEL

It gets better for the Warriors as the Storm are penalised for not releasing early in the set. Johnson finds touch to give the Warriors a new set 30m from the Storm's line.

5min: WAR 0-4 MEL

Warriors get a chance to strike back after Hoffman cough's up the ball in contact for a knock on. Warriors scrum 10m inside their half.

4min: WAR 0-4 MEL

MEL TRY! Storm are in already after a stunning no-look pass from Hughes puts Chambers through a hole on the right. He bumps off RTS in the back field and he's in to score. Not the start the home side wanted at all.

2min: WAR 0-0 MEL

Strong start from the Storm and they get 52m in their opening set. They go high on the last but RTS is all over it and returns it just outside his 10m. Warriors respond with some good hit-ups of their own and make 49m in their set. Johnson aims for the right corner but Addo-Carr all over it. Good start from both sides.

KICKOFF

Warriors get things underway at a sunny Mount Smart!

PRE-GAME

Bunty Afoa has been confirmed to start on the bench for the Warriors.

Afoa makes his comeback just three weeks after dislocating his elbow against Cronulla on June 29. The two players to drop off the extended bench are hooker Karl Lawton and centre Anthony Gelling.

PREVIEW

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Melbourne Storm v Vodafone Warriors during the Anzac Day round 8 match in the 2018 NRL season at AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia. 25 April 2018. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Source: Photosport

The Warriors are back in New Zealand after a mixed tripped overseas but they face a tough task in the Storm.

It doesn't get much easier with in-form standoff Blake Green scratched from the side yesterday due a rib injury sustained in last week's win over the Broncos.

Not to mention the Storm welcome back all five of their Origin players with Billy Slater, Will Chambers, Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster and Felise Kaufusi all named in the starting side.

The Warriors will be looking for redemption as well after they suffered the 50-10 loss in their ANZAC Day clash earier this year.

Adam Blair warned the visitors they've changed since that result though.

"We're a different team from then, without a doubt," Blair said of the Storm humbling.

"We've moved forward in the right direction. We're playing a good style of football and hopefully we'll see a similar style to what we played against the Broncos."

The team will also be looking to give back some faith to the fans today, having lost their last three matches at home.

TEAMS

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-sheck 2. David Fusitua 3. Gerard Beale 4. Solomone Kata 5. Ken Maumalo 18. Mason Lino 7. Shaun Johnson 8. James Gavet 9. Issac Luke 10. Agnatius Paasi 11. Isaiah Papalii 12. Simon Mannering 13. Adam Blair

Interchange (from): 14. Jazz Tevaga 15. Chris Satae 16. Joseph Vuna 20. Karl Lawton 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Anthony Gelling

Storm: 1. Billy Slater 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Curtis Scott 5. Josh Addo-carr 6. Cameron Munster 18. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Ryan Hoffman 13. Kenneath Bromwich

Interchange (from): 15. Tim Glasby 16. Christian Welch 17. Brandon Smith 19. Joe Stimson 20. Dale Finucane 21. Cheyse Blair

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.

Black Ferns Sevens create history, win back-to-back World Cup titles

00:24
2
New Zealand fought back to clinch a gutsy 12-7 victory in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - All Blacks Sevens through to semi-final after tense victory over France

00:14
3
The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.

Watch: 'You weak ****' – Sam Burgess' shocking sledge after high tackle on Robbie Farah

00:33
4
The cross-code superstar shone in his side's 43-7 over Argentina.

Watch: Semi Radradra produces miracle one-handed pass as Fiji cruise into World Cup Sevens semi-final

00:44
5
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

00:40
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.

Black Ferns Sevens create history, win back-to-back World Cup titles

The Black Ferns Sevens are champions of the world once again, defeating France 29-0 in the Rugby World Cup Sevens final in San Francisco.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.