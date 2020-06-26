LIVE: Warriors staring at huge defeat against Storm despite promising start

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of the NRL clash between the Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors from Jubilee Stadium in Sydney.

Ken Maumalo. Source: Photosport

Storm 44 - 6 Warriors

68 mins - Blair makes a rare bust but then flick passes straight to the Storm.

65 mins - Olam puts a pass down in bizarre fashion.

63 mins - Brandon Smith burrows over and he's too strong. Straight through Adam Blair. Smith converts.

62 mins - Penalty to the Storm, who bombed another one. They'll at least get another chance.

61 mins - Storm blow another one, Kaufusi passed straight to Maumalo.

59 mins - Vunivalu in again! Hughes kicks and all the Fiji Bati star had to do was put it down for his hat-trick. Smith adds the two.

57 mins - Meanwhile, the Storm are in again, they go down the field, Hughes was on hand to collect a kick on the right edge with Vunivalu scoring. Smith converts. Faasuamaleaui is off for an HIA as well so the Storm have no fit players on the bench.

52 mins - Vunivalu drops it, giving the Warriors a great opportunity. Beale drops it with the line once again beckoning, another blown chance. The frustration is all over Tuivasa-Sheck's face.

50 mins - Herbert puts a floating pass down from RTS. The line was wide open. meanwhile Kenny is off to get his head looked at.

49 mins - Repeat set for the Warriors but Kenny Bromwich is down after colliding with RTS, who was chasing the kick.

47 mins - The Warriors deny the Storm somehow but Smith has challenged, saying a Warrior knocked the ball. He did. Storm will get the ball back. Papenhuyzen slices through on the right edge to score! Warriors make a captain's challenge for obstruction. It's a long way behind the play. Try will stand. Smith can't convert.

45 mins - Harris drops it and the Storm get another great chance.

44 mins - Another penalty to the Warriors. Herbert gets the Warriors' first. The winger finished off on the right. CHT converts.

40 mins - Smith kicks off and Paasi takes the first hit-up. Warriors get a penalty in the first set.

Halftime: Well what started so promisingly quickly turned into a nightmare. The Warriors will do well to avoid a cricket score in the second half against a Storm side which has a taste of blood.

38 mins - Harris throws a horror intercept.

36 mins - Offside against the Storm after their debutant centre put a kick down.

33 mins - Smith converts.

32 mins - The Storm are in again. Maumalo put the kick down and Vunivalu was on the spot with Momirovskisi finishing it off.

32 mins - Big NAS is on the field now, to add to the woes of the Warriors.

31 mins - RTS with some classy feet to get out of the in-goal.

29 mins - Smith knocks the conversion over. Lawton and Welch both out for the game with concussion. CHT to get a big stint in teh middle, Will be interesting to see if he swaps with Nikorima at all?

27 mins - Has Papenhuyzen scored? It's being checked and he has.

27 mins - Smith the old master pointing out to the ref that he had been ankle tapped by the Warrior stuck in the tackle. The penalty wasn't far away.

25 mins - Wow, Vunivalu takes advantage of some soft defence to cruise over to score! Some real speed from the Fiji Bati star but Maumalo won't want to see the replay. Smith converts.

23 mins - Murchie knocks on. Such has been the Warriors' dominance in this opening period, Storm haven't had one tackle inside the Warriors' 20m.

21 mins - Warriors turn the ball over after not kicking on the last.

19 mins - Green with a poor kick but the Warriors get lucky with an accidental offside from Melbourne. Warriors get another shot.

18 mins - An error against the Storm, who won't challenge.

15 mins - Lawton is off for an HIA. CHT on in the middle.

14 mins - Smith shanks the kick.

12 mins - Addo-Carr jumped on a Warriors kick and he sprinted away. He was rocked by Hiku. Storm scored a few tackles later through Momirovskisi. That was completely against the run of the play.

9 mins - Nice kick from Green earns the Warriors a repeat set. A nice tackle from Hughes on his Kiwis teammate Maumalo in that set.

7 mins - Welch off for an HIA after trying to put a shot on Blair.

6 mins - A good tackle from Herbert on Addo-Carr, who tried to get on the outside but ended up in touch.

6 mins - I think Herbert has scored! He managed to reach down and get the ball down as he was being dragged out. He might have dropped it! It's being looked at...and no try. Two near misses now for the Warriors.

5 mins - The Warriors have got a penalty after one of the kick chasers was run off the ball. Munster getting the knee strapped.

4 mins - Lawton with an important tackle on Papenhuyzen, who has stayed down. He might have caught a boot to the head but he'll be okay. Next tackle and now Munster is holding a knee, that's a worrying sign for the Storm. He's stayed on the field but he is limping badly.

2 mins - Maumalo goes close in the corner. It's being looked at but it looked as if it was held up. Replays are showing that. The Warriors' pack looked impressive in that first set, roling through the middle of the Storm. No try.

1 mins - Storm concede a penalty on the second tackle of the Warriors' set.

Kick off - Nikorima gets us underway and Welch takes the first carry.

7.59pm - The Storm follow as the home side.

7.58pm - The Warriors coming out on to the field, one of the home grounds of the Dragons, in their Anzac strip.

7.55pm - For the Storm, Paul Momirovskisi will make his debut in the centres after Brenko Lee was ruled out.

7.45pm - The Warriors' 17 came in a short time ago with Fusitu'a ruled out with injury. Herbert will go to the wing with Beale coming into the centres. In the forwards, Taunoa-Brown drops to the bench with Faamausili and Blair as the starting props, Papali’i comes into the second row while Harris starts at lock.

Preview: After the sacking of Stephen Kearney last weekend following the loss to South Sydney, the Warriors continue their 2020 NRL campaign under interim head coach Todd Payten.

According to the new coach, the team did have "a rare win" after moving to Sydney from the Central Coast, meaning they didn't have to travel for this fixture, which was moved from Melbourne because of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Victoria.

Storm: Ryan Papenhuyzen, Suliasi Vunivalu, Justin Olam, Paul Momirovskisi, Josh Addo- Carr, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Jesse Bromwich, Cameron Smith (c), Christian Welch, Felise Kaufusi, Kenneath Bromwich, Dale Finucane. Interchange: Brandon Smith, Tino Faasuamaleaui, Tom Eisenhuth, Nelson Asofa-Solomona.