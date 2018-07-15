 

LIVE: Warriors score early through Kata after inspirational defensive play from RTS denies Brisbane a try

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the NRL clash between the Brisbane Broncos and the Warriors from Suncorp Stadium.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: Solomone Kata of the Warriors scores a try during the round 18 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Solomone Kata scored early for the Warriors.

Source: Getty

Broncos 0 - 4 Warriors

19 mins: The refs rule that a tap on from Kahu has gone forward. 

17 mins: Paasi has made an error coming off his own line and he gifts the Broncs some nice field possession. 

14 mins: Gavet puts a ball down close to the line. A nice shot from Boyd dislodged the footy. 

13 mins - Hiku earns a penalty with a nice surge. The ball was stripped out by Nikorima. 

11 mins - A bit of razzle dazzle there from the Warriors but Boyd defuses a second kick from Johnson. 

7 mins - Kata is in! A sweeping play from the Warriors and Kata got the ball in some space and there was no stopping him from close range. Johnson couldn't convert. 

7 mins - Johnson gets a penalty. The Warriors get a chance to show what they've got on attack. 

5 mins - Oates has crossed, the ref has sent it upstairs with a no try ruling. It was one of those trademark leaping efforts in the corner from Oates. It was knocked from his grasp by RTS. Another inspirational defensive play from the skipper.

4 mins - Broncos get the first penalty for an infringement in the ruck. Brisbane to get the first real attacking chance. They get another penalty, this time against Blair.

2 mins - A nice set first up that included an offload from Paasi. They'll need more of those. 

1 mins - The Broncs kick off and Gavet then Blair hit the ball up. 

4:03pm - The players are out on the ground now in front of a big crowd with 30,000 expected. 

3:45pm - It's a warm, sunny winter afternoon in Brisbane with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees for the early 2pm (local time) kick off. 

Preview: The Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on a Sunday afternoon is the perfect opportunity for the Warriors to bounce back from a humiliating 36-4 loss to the under-strength Panthers.

Conversely, the Broncos are in form as they aim to extend a three-game winning streak which included last week’s crushing 34-0 victory over the Titans.

It’s a vital match for both sides, which are sides equal on competition points but the eighth-placed Warriors are behind the Broncos because of inferior differential. 

Broncos:

1. Darius Boyd, 2. Corey Oates, 12. Jaydn Su'A, 4. Jordan Kahu, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Kodi Nikorima, 8. Matt Lodge, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Sam Thaiday, 11. Alex Glenn, 20. David Fifita 13. Josh McGuire

Interchange:
14. Kotoni Staggs, 15. Joe Ofahengaue, 16. Korbin Sims, 19. Patrick Mago

Warriors:

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Gerard Beale, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Simon Mannering, 13 Adam Blair
Interchange:
14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Chris Satae, 16 Joseph Vuna, 17 Anthony Gelling

