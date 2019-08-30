LIVE: Warriors out to restore pride against finals-bound Rabbitohs

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of this NRL clash between the Warriors and the Rabbitohs, from Mt Smart Stadium.

Warriors 10 - 14 Rabbitohs

Halftime: Well the Warriors certainly burst into life in the last five minutes or so of that half. They scored twice with RTS and Nikorima providing the inspiration, just four behind with plenty of momentum. We'll be back soon.

36 mins: The Warriors are in again! Nikorima goes down a short side, bursts through and kicks for Maumalo who made no mistake. Sensational. When he plays straight, Nikorima really worries teams with his speed.

Also, could be key for big Ken as he moves level with Latrell Mitchell as the NRL's top tryscorer for the year. Luke hooks the conversion

34 mins: Penalty to the Warriors and a big chance...Pompey has gone over for his first NRL try! Unsurprisingly he has RTS to thank, he stood Walker up and Pompey had to take advantage of the overlap. He's all class the skipper! Luke kicks the conversion, great result to hit back before halftime.

30 mins: Roger has made a horrible mistake there, going on the outside with a kick return and being bundled into touch. Another big chance for Souths, who get another penalty. They'll take the two surprisingly cause they've seemingly got the Warriors on toast here. Anyway, Reynolds kicks the gimme penalty.

26 mins: Johnston is in, in the left hand corner. We'll take a look at obstruction though, does it look okay? Poor read from the Warriors' right edge and that'll be a try. Tough kick for Reynolds but he slots it.

25 mins: The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is among the faithful and the Warriors concede a penalty. Hiku will carry on by the looks of it.

22 mins: Green has dropped it cold, trying to kick I think. Yeah well he was trying but he didn't actually connect with the ball. He was trying to hit it to his right with the outside of his right boot.

21 mins: Green earns a repeat set for the Warriors after he rolls it into the in-goal, well he drilled it. Hiku is holding his lower leg, which is cause for concern.

17 mins: The Bunnies break down their right side but a cover tackle from Blair in conjunction with RTS knocked the ball out. Feel like they've dodged a bullet there the Warriors. Fair to say there were a few words exchanged at the scrum between Burgess and Blair. Hopefully they come together at some point.

15 mins: Murray looks to have crossed! He's slid in on the greasy surface. Try, good run, some rather soft defence from the Warriors' middle. He stepped inside Roger and put a nice hit-and-spin on Paasi. Reynolds knocks the kick over from in front.

14 mins: Hiku picks up one of the Bunnies and the Warriors drive him back but, but the Warriors concede a penalty a couple of tackles later.

12 mins: Still no score here at Mt Smart, both teams trading sets comfortably. Souths find touch with a kick.

8 mins: Hiku offloads on the left but Maumalo was belted into touch by his opposite, Allan.

7 mins: Good defensive set from the Warriors and then Roger follows that up by breaking a tackle with the kick return. Warriors get a penalty a couple of tackles later.

4 mins: The Warriors run it on the last but Pompey, playing right centre tonight, is wrapped up. Peculiar decision from RTS to pass. Hiku whacks one of the Bunnies off the next set.

2 mins: Hiku does well to cleanly field a bouncing kick from Reynolds and the Warriors then get a penalty.

0 mins: And we're underway at Mt Smart, Rabbitohs with the kick off, Paasi led the Warriors out to celebrate his 100th game in the NRL.

PREVIEW

Having suffered back-to-back defeats against the Roosters and the Sharks in which they conceded more than 80 points, the Warriors return to Mt Smart looking to at least finish their 2019 season on a high with zero chance of a finals spot.

Kodi Nikorima returns to the starting side at five-eighth, Chanel Harris-Tavita dropping to the bench. Agnatius Paasi notches his 100th NRL appearance, his career so far split between the Titans and the Warriors.

Souths meanwhile are out to stop their recent slide, with just one win in their last four, coming against the Broncos last week. Victory tonight would keep Wayne Bennett's side in the hunt for a top four finish.

The last time these two sides met saw the Rabbitohs claim victory, winning 28-24 on the Gold Coast in April.

TEAMS:

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fusitu'a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Agnatius Paasi, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Leeson Ah Mau, 11. Adam Blair, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Jazz Tevaga.

Interchange: 14. Lachlan Burr, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. Ligi Sao, 17. Chanel Harris-Tavita.

Rabbitohs: 1. Adam Doueihi, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Campbell Graham, 4. Dane Gagai, 5. Corey Allan, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Sam Burgess, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Liam Knight, 11. John Sutton, 12. Jaden Su'A, 13. Cameron Murray.