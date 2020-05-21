LIVE: Warriors look to follow up sublime NRL return against Panthers

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of tonight's NRL match between the Warriors at Panthers at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

7:50pm: Comments from Stephen Kearney

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has given a few comments before tonight's match. Here's what he had to say.

"I thought we did really well last week after everything we've gone through the last few months.

"We did some really good stuff with the ball last week with the new rule and the one ref - it's about holding onto the ball. It's no different tonight.

"We've got to try and stop Kikaa and Koroisau tonight. We've got a few things planned."

7:45pm: NRL crowds allowed to return in small numbers

In a bit of breaking news before tonight's kickoff, NRL crowds will be allowed to return to the NRL next week at NSW-based games.

7.30pm: PREVIEW

The Warriors are entering tonight's contest having to adjust their gameplan after winger Ken Maumalo was ruled out with a hamstring injury earlier today.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury in training on the Central Coast earlier this week, leaving Adam Pompey to cover his spot on the wing.

Pompey returns to the side having last played in the 20-6 defeat to the Canberrra Raiders in round two - albeit before the Covid-19 enforced break in the NRL.

The news comes with the Warriors having experienced a spate of injuries, Maumalo joining the likes of Peta Hiku, Jazz Tevaga, Bunty Afoa, Leeson Ah Mau, Adam Keighran and Jackson Frei already ruled out.

Meanwhile, prop Agnatius Paasi is suspended after a dangerous tackle in the 18-0 win over the Dragons last week, while David Fusitu'a is still unavailable, having arrived late in Australia and not considered to be match fit.

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Warriors showed last week what they're made of with a record-breaking 18-0 win over the Dragons.

The clinical performance was partially inspired by the team's recent emotional journey of leaving loved ones at home to set up camp in Australia to take part in the competition but coach Stephen Kearney said channelled emotions aren't the only way the Warriors can win games.

"There's no doubt about the effect last week those things potentially had on the group," Kearney said.

"But what stood out for me was that regardless of the goodwill out there in the community for the team, we still had to go out there and perform. And we did.

"All they did was execute their roles and this week it doesn't change."

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary agreed.

"Emotion, generally speaking, only takes you so far," Cleary said.



"I presume emotion may have had some role in that - I don't really know the details - [but] emotion or no emotion, they were pretty impressive in their victory.



"We're definitely getting ourselves ready for a tough game."

7:25pm: TEAMS

PAN: 1. Caleb Aekins 2. Josh Mansour 3. Dean Whare 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Matt Burton 7. Jarome Luai 8. James Tamou 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Mitch Kenny 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Moses Leota 19. Billy Burns

WAR: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Patrick Herbert 4. Gerard Beale 20. Hayze Perham 21. Adam Pompey 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Blake Green 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 9. Wayde Egan 10. Adam Blair 11. Eliesa Katoa 12. Tohu Harris 13. Isaiah Papali'i