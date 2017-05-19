LIVE: Warriors look to bounce back from humiliating loss as they take on Dragons in Hamilton

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this NRL round 11 clash between the Warriors and the St George Illawarra Dragons from Waikato Stadium, Hamilton.

30 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 12

Gubb gives away yet another penalty, the Dragons decide to have a shot at goal. Lafai with his third of the night, it's good. The Warriors now need to score twice to take the lead as the Dragons lead by six.

28 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 10

Foran with another kick to end the Warriors' set, Nightingale gathers but Hoffman gives away another penalty. The Dragons can really rub some salt into the wounds here.

26 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 10

The Dragons go close again! Paul Vaughan is brought down close to the line, but the Warriors give away a penalty, Bodene Thompson the culprit. Another set in a dangerous position for the Dragons. Joel Thompson goes over but has he grounded the ball? The referee checks upstairs, that should be all good for the Dragons, the try is awarded as the visitors score their second in a matter of minutes. Lafai with another kick, he hooks it across the face of goal. Dragons lead by four.

22 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 6

TRY! The Dragons looking to take advantage of the Warriors' left edge, Ayshford has been up to the task though. Foran sends another high kick up for Nightingale who gathers comfortably to start the Dragons set. Lafai finds the perfect offload to Faifai Loa, who races away to score for the Dragons! Lafai lines up the kick to bring the scores level, he curves the ball back through the posts. All square in Hamilton.

17 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 0

The Dragons send a high kick up from their next set, Tuivasa-Sheck gathers and tries to step his way through the line before being tackled by Mann. Kieran Foran sends a precision kick that lands just short of a 40-20, but puts the Dragons right back on their own line.

15 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 0

TRY! Matulino opens the scoring in his 200th game! A killer ball from Kieran Foran sees Matulino bulldoze his way over after a brilliant draw and pass sees the Warriors prop go over. Hamilton erupts as the Warriors are the first on the board! Shaun Johnson with the kick now, he gets it! Warriors ahead by six.

12 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

A knock on from Milne sees the Warriors with the ball in a great position. They'll feed the scrum on the 40m line.

10 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

McCrone's kick goes over the sideline for the first stoppage of the game after 10 minutes. Both sides yet to seize control of this game. Warriors scrum.

9 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

The Dragons are moving the ball quicker than the Warriors can deal with. McCrone stabs a low kick through that Tuivasa-Sheck tidies up from fullback.

7 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

Johnson makes a kick on the fifth tackle that tests Nightingale at the back. Johnson then chases his own kick to make the tackle as the Dragons start their set in front of their own tryline.

4 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

The two sides exchange sets, the Warriors back with the ball. Johnson puts a high kick up, Hoffman spills the ball as the Dragons regain possession.

2 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

A solid hit from Bunty Afoa on Jack de Belin highlights the opening set, the Dragons kick on the last to Tuivasa-Sheck who tries to start a counter attack.

KICK OFF: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

Issac Luke kicks off to start the match, former Warriors prop Russell Packer with the first hit up.

8:00pm

Ben Matulino leads the Warriors out before his 200th appearance for the club, a great achivement from a great player.

7:59pm

Tyson Frizell leads the Dragons out of the tunnel, a hearty chorus of boos from the Hamilton crowd, no disguising who they're supporting.

7:55pm

Not long to go until the start of play now! Conditions are perfect for play at Waikato Stadium, with a decent number of fans filling the main stand as the Warriors venture south to Hamilton.

PRE-MATCH

Having thrown away a 22-point halftime lead in a humiliating defeat to the Penrith Panthers last week, the Warriors need to bounce back with a win against the fifth placed Dragons.

Fortunately, the Dragons are currently on a three match losing streak, while the visitors will also be without star name Josh Dugan.

The Dragons have traditionally done very well in past fixtures against the Warriors, claiming a whopping 80 per cent win rate, with 20 wins from 25 games played.

The Warriors will be hoping for a big game from prop Ben Matulino, who will make his 200th appearance for the club before he joins the Wests Tigers in the off-season.

TEAMS

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 3. Blake Ayshford, 4. David Fusitu'a, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Jacob Lillyman, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Bunty Afoa.

Interchange (from): 14. Nathaniel Roache, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. Ligi Sao, 17. Ben Matulino, 18. Charlie Gubb, 22. Tui Lolohea.

Dragons: 1. Jason Nightingale, 2. Nene Macdonald, 3. Taane Milne, 4. Timoteo Lafai, 5. Kalifa Faifai Loa, 6. Kurt Mann, 7. Josh McCrone, 8. Russell Packer, 9. Cameron McInness, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Joel Thompson, 13. Jack de Belin.