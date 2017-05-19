LIVE: Warriors hunting top four spot against Panthers in Penrith

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's NRL match between the Panthers and Warriors at Panthers Stadium in Penrith.

22min: PEN 0-0 WAR

WAR DROPOUT! Panthers make good on their territory and force a dropout after a grubber on the last tackle 15m out traps RTS. Can the Warriors keep them out?

20min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Great tug-of-war game going on here as both sides wrestle for territory. Warriors are struggling for metres and it shows after Luke's kick on the fourth tackle allows the Panthers to return to their 40m.

18min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors defence is warmed up now! Too big hits on Watene-Zelezniak and the Panthers lose the ball on their last tackle to give the Warriors territory. Warriors scrum on their 30m.

15min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors attack gets called for another forward pass! Oh, that stings. It could have easily been ruled flat but the Panthers are happy to take the scrum on their 20m.

13min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors defence holds and after a short set, Johnson thumps it downfield. Watene-Zelezniak brings it back and the Panthers get good forward ball her. They rumble into the Warriors half but an offload is loose and knocked on. If the pass sticks, it's bit metres. Instead, the Warriors have a scrum on their 30m.

10min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors blow their early pressure with a knock on on the right wing. They make matters worse with a penalty for holding on shortly after. Panthers get out of jail and start their set on the Warriors 40m.

8min: PEN 0-0 WAR

PEN DROPOUT! Smart, composed play form the Warriors. It goes to Johnson on the last tackle 10m out but he sees Green has more space so he changes direction and passes to him. Green grubbers and Maumalo chasing. Panthers have no choice but to smack it dead.

7min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Another great kick from Johnson on the last and the Panthers are pinned in their 10m again. Panthers only make 25m on their set and RTS takes an awkward kick back to halfway. Warriors winning the territory game so far.

5min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors defence shines and Hiku forces a knock on from Watene-Zelezniak on the Warriors 20m. First attacking chance goes to waste and it'll be a scrum.

4min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Maumalo is streaking away down the left wing but the ref calls it back for a forward pass - good to see it's getting called this week. Things go worse for the Warriors as Luke is penalised for being offside. Panthers set starting 40m out.

2min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors get 37m on their set but Johnson's kick gives them good territory as the Panthers are pinned inside their 10m. They respond with hit ups in the midfield for 38m but the kick is average and Fusitua returns it to the Warriors' 30. Good opening sets from both defences.

KICKOFF

Panthers get things underway in Penrith.

PREVIEW

Source: 1 NEWS

The Warriors have made several changes to their squad after last week's heartbreaking loss to the Sharks as they turn their attention to a trip to Penrith to play the Panthers tonight.

Adam Blair, David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo are all back in the squad after missing last week's 18-15 loss.

With Fusitu'a and Maumalo covering the wings, utility Pera Hiku has returned to the centres alongside Solomone Kata.

The returns also move Gerard Beale back to the bench.

There have also been changes in the forwards, with Tohu Harris and Bunty Afoa both requiring replacements after suffering serious knee and elbow injuries respectively in Auckland last Friday.

As a result, Simon Mannering has shifted from loose forward to the second row to replace Harris while Blair makes a timely return to reclaim the No 13 jersey.

Afoa's spot on the bench has been given to Ligi Sao.

Tonight's game is vital for both sides with the clubs locked at fourth and fifth on the NRL ladder with 22 points.

It also kick starts a crucial away-stint for the Warriors, with four of their next five contests taking place in Australia.

TEAMS

PEN: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2. Christian Crichton 3. Waqa Blake 4. Dean Whare 5. Tyrone Phillips 6. Tyrone May 7. Jarome Luai 8. Trent Merrin 9. Sione Katoa 10. James Tamou 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Isaah Yeo 13. James Fisher-Harris

Interchange (from): 14. Wayde Egan 15. Corey Harawera Naera 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Moses Leota 18. Caleb Aekins 19. Kaide Ellis

WAR: 1. Roger Tuivasa-sheck 2. David Fusitua 3. Peta Hiku 4. Solomone Kata 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Blake Green 7. Shaun Johnson 8. James Gavet 9. Issac Luke 10. Agnatius Paasi 11. Isaiah Papalii 12. Simon Mannering 13. Adam Blair