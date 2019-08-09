LIVE: Warriors go from shocking to sublime as they open up big lead over Manly

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now’s live coverage of the round 21 NRL clash between the Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles from Mt Smart Stadium.

Warriors 18 – 0 Sea Eagles

52 mins: Maumalo has put a kick down under some pressure, Manly to get the feed 10m out...and the've wasted it the Eagles after making another error.

44 mins: The Warriors again deny Manly, somehow, tapping a Manly pass backwards before regaining possession.

43 mins: Green goes too deep with a kick to give away a seven-tackle set.

40 mins: We're back and the Warriors have started strongly again with a good first set.

Halftime: Not for the first time, the Warriors give their supporters fits. After being horrendous last week, they've been nothing short of brilliant this week. Steely defence has turned away Manly repeatedly and Roger, Ken, Chanel and Ligi Sao have produced some sensational moments.

39 mins: Warriors get a penalty for offside after a Green kick. Surely they'll take the two, it's right in front. They have and CHT will surely knock it over, he does. Three converted tries is the lead at halftime, who would have predicted that?

36 mins: Another great play from CHT, puts the ball on the deck and earns a repeat set for the Warriors.

34 mins: Manly strangely run it on the last and Blair doesn't miss the chance to give Fonua-Blake, who had the ball, a bit of lip about it. Another penalty to the Warriors.

31 mins: DCE has hurt himself in a tackle, looks like an ankle. He had ankle issues during the Origin series but he'll look to battle on. Play continues and RTS with a beautiful pick up and then the Warriors get a penalty.

30 mins: And we've got some push and shove! Fonua-Blake and Tevaga in the middle of it. Jazz not taking a step back despite being a couple of weight divisions down from the Manly bookend. The penalty will go against the Warriors...

29 mins: CHT rocks Tommy T! What a shot! What a play from Tommy who somehow plucked the ball out of the air after an attempted chip and chase from Pompey.

26 mins: CHT converts as well. What a difference a week makes eh?

25 mins: Maumalo has gone in! But his legs might have gone out, it's been given a try. Brilliant catch and pass in the lead-up from CHT. He looks to have got it. What a 25 mins from the Warriors. That'll be a try and is!

24 mins: Tevaga earns a penalty with a run out of dummy half to catch out an offside Eagle. Another chance for the Warriors...

21 mins: What a try for the Warriors! They go the length of the field, RTS chases a banana kick from Green, forces an error from AFB and then someehow knocked the ball back to Sao who showed an unbelievable hand to reel the ball in and score. RTS knock back was through the legs by the way! The Warriors of old right there, great to see. Oh and CHT converted that one.

20 mins: Wow, what a passage of play. Roger knocked on, Manly looked certain to score but somehow the Warriors denied them and then DCE kicked on the first and gave away a seven-tackle set. Madness, really.

19 mins: The Warriors concede another penalty. They've already made 40 more tackles the Warriors and that workload will catch up with them sooner or later.

17 mins: The Warriors deny them again! Taufua left a bouncing ball behind, a tough pick up in the conditions. Manly had gone side-to-side but the home side repeatedly turned them away.

16 mins: Manly get another penalty, they're really probing here. DCE almost went through off that play after an offload from AFB (Fonua-Blake).

14 mins: Green knocks a dummy half pass down, probably to save a try.

13 mins: Manly might have bombed one there, Parker was streaking down the left touchline and had an unmarked Tommy Turbo on the inside but he didn't pass.

11 mins: Some more great defence from the Warriors and then Paasi totally redeems himself with some great hands to clean up a grubber. Get the big man in the slips!

10 mins: Some nice defence from the Warriors but Walker earns the Eagles another set with a nice kick into the in-goal.

8 mins: Paasi makes an error in the tackle in the first set after the try. A real cardinal sin that. Opportunity Manly, who get a penalty and another shot at it.

5 mins: Warriors get the penalty after Taupau holds down Blair in a tackle. First real chance goes to the home side...and they've scored! Harris-Tavita with a great option to kick to Maumalo and the big winger has scored. Sensational from two of the shining lights this season for the Warriors. No joy with the conversion though.

4 mins: No penalties and no errors as yet as the teams go set for set. Manly using the ball more despite the conditions. We have our first stoppage after Walker finds touch with a kick.

1 mins: Some good early signs with the Warriors showing some steel in the first set of defence.

0 mins: The Warriors kick off and Fonua-Blake gets the first carry...

7:58pm - It's a horrible night here in Auckland so it'll be a big test for the Warriors pack as they try to match the Manly pack and particularly Taupau and Fonua-Blake.

Preview: Another Friday night at home against top eight opposition in Manly offers the perfect chance for the Warriors to redeem themselves after the humiliation of last week.

They will have to do so having been forced into another change. Winger Adam Pompey comes into the starting side for his second NRL game with Gerard Beale moving in to centre to replace the injured Blake Ayshford.

While Chanel Harris-Tavita will start at halfback with Kodi Nikorima ruled out with his ankle injury while Adam Keighran, Ligi Sao and Sam Lisone come onto the bench.

Manly sit fifth on the ladder having won four of their past five matches while the Warriors are now 12th with two wins and a draw in the past five weeks.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), Adam Pompey, Peta Hiku, Gerard Beale, Ken Maumalo, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Blake Green, Agnatius Paasi, Jazz Tevaga, Leeson Ah Mau, Adam Blair, Isaiah Papali’i, Lachlan Burr

Interchange: Adam Keighran, Sam Lisone, Bunty Afoa, Ligi Sao, Josh Curran, Hayze Perham, Leivaha Pulu

Manly: Tom Trbojevic, Jorge Taufua, Brad Parker, Moses Suli, Reuben Garrick, Dylan Walker, Daly Cherry-Evans, Addin Fonua-Blake, Apisai Koroisau, Martin Taupau, Joel Thompson, Curtis Sironen, Jake Trbojevic