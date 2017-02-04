LIVE: Warriors finish Nines on a deflating note with loss to Dragons

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of day two of the Auckland NRL Nines from Eden Park in Auckland.

12:15pm: Tigers v Broncos

Another dead rubber with the Tigers confirmed out and the Broncos already in the quarter-finals. Question will be if the Broncos go full strength to work on plays and chemistry or rest players to not risk injuries.

12:11pm: FT, Warriors 10 v Dragons 14

Classy try from Lolohea isn't enough as the Dragons dish them the wooden spoon on the full time hooter courtesy of Kurt Mann's slicing run. That's that.

12:00pm: HT, Warriors 4 v Dragons 6

Messy game all round. Both sides playing schoolyard style with no real gameplan of attack. Warriors started really well with an effective kicking game to set up in the Dragons half. That led to Ata Hingano scoring the first try on the left wing but the Dragons immediately responded. After that, it's fallen to bits a bit really.

11:50am: Warriors v Dragons

Last time out for the hosting side. Can they give the crowd something special? No Shaun Johnson.

11:47am FT, Sea Eagles 12 v Eels 17

Eels survive a second half scare from the Eagles to take top of Piha pool but a potenial weakness has been exposed in their kick offs. Eagles reclaimed possession three times after kicking the ball and scored three times. But Eels muscle over to retake the lead for good.

11:35am: HT, Sea Eagles 0 v Eels 11

Classy grubber and regather in the Bonus Zone gives Eels the early lead before an up and under regathered and flicked to the left wing extends it further at the hooter. Great start by Parramatta. Not so much by Manly.

11:25am: Sea Eagles v Eels

Next big match is the Piha decider. Eels have looked superb so far but the Sea Eagles aren't 2-0 for nothing either.

11:21am: FT, Titans 4 v Panthers 22

Titans fall to bits while Panthers shine in the second half. They waltz away with the win and top seed of Waiheke. Nice kick and chase try to finish the game.

11:10am: HT, Titans 4 v Panthers 11

Titans drew first blood with a brain explosion but its been all Panthers since. They score in the Bonus Zone through sheer muscle power and follow up with a stunning offload and diving finish in the left corner to hold a firm lead at the half. Titans without the Hayne Plane who is rocking some bandages on his knee today.

11am: Titans v Panthers

Here's the Waiheke decider. Both sides have looked good so far this weekend, not dominating or commanding like the Eels or Cowboys but we're still in for a good match here.

10:55am: FT, Bulldogs 4 v Sharks 28

Blow out in the second half capped off by an intercept runaway for 80m in the final minute of the game. Nice finish from the Sharks. Rough weekend for the Doggies.

10:45am: HT, Bulldogs 4 v Sharks 8

A lot of young guns getting a run which can be expected. No point risking stars in a game like this. Flashes of brilliance from both sides but nothing razzle dazzle.

10:30am: Bulldogs v Sharks

Our first dead rubber of the day sees the Sharks and Doggies fighting for the honour of handing the other the wooden spoon of Waiheke Pool.

Warm Up

It's the second and final day at the Auckland NRL Nines and the Cowboys have confirmed themselves as tournament favourites after a pair of commanding victories booked them a quarter-finals berth.

The star-studded Cowboys scored dominated in their opening two games as they cruised past the Roosters 27-15 and Raiders 35-6 to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

The Eels join North Queensland as the team to beat after the first two rounds of matches, picking up victories over the Dragons (32-11) and Warriors (17-0) to sit atop of the Piha Pool, with their spot in the next round already confirmed.

The Warriors also lost to the Sea Eagles earlier in the day as did the Dragons meaning their final round robin match today against each other is nothing more than competing to not take home Piha Pool's wooden spoon.

Other casualties who have already had their tournament hopes dashed on the opening day are the Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers, Sharks and Bulldogs.

The Waiheke Pool has its two confirmed qualifiers in the Titans and Panthers, while the Broncos in Rangitoto Pool are the sixth team confirmed for the knock-out stages.

There's still some important action to take place in Rangitoto's group with the Storm needing a win over the Knights when they meet this morning, while a win or draw will see Newcastle through.