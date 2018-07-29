LIVE: Warriors face Dragons as battle to keep top eight spot reaches crunch time

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this NRL clash between the Warriors and the St George Illawarra Dragons from WIN Stadium.
PRE MATCH
Having started the season on fire, the Warriors are coming into today's match in dire form with consecutive losses leaving them at risk of losing their sport in the top eight to the chasing Wests Tigers.
A second half capitulation on the Gold Coast last week resulted in an embarrassing loss to the Titans.
That result and the Tigers' win over the KNights yesterday mean Wests trail the Warriors by a solitary win.
The Warriors face a Dragons side also struggling for confidence after being heavily beaten by the Roosters last week.
These two sides have already met this season, with the Warriors winning 20-12 at Mt Smart Stadium back in round seven.
The Warriors' task will be made even harder, with Tohu Harris ruled out of tonight's clash with injury.
TEAMS
Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fustitu'a, 3. Gerard Beale, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Blake Green, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Agnatius Paasi, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 15. Simon Mannering, 13. Adam Blair.
Interchange: 14. Jazz Tevaga, 16. Leivaha Pulu, 17. Bunty Afoa, 21. Sam Lisone.
Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty, 2. Jordan Pereira, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Tim Lafai, 5. Jason Nightingale, 6. Gareth Widdop, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. James Graham, 9. Cameron McIness, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Jack de Belin.
Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore, 15. Kurt Mann, 16. Leeson Ah Mau, 17. Luciano Leilua.