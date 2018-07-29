 

LIVE: Warriors face Dragons as battle to keep top eight spot reaches crunch time

1 NEWS
Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this NRL clash between the Warriors and the St George Illawarra Dragons from WIN Stadium.

Having started the season on fire, the Warriors are coming into today's match in dire form with consecutive losses leaving them at risk of losing their sport in the top eight to the chasing Wests Tigers.

A second half capitulation on the Gold Coast last week resulted in an embarrassing loss to the Titans.

That result and the Tigers' win over the KNights yesterday mean Wests trail the Warriors by a solitary win.

The Warriors face a Dragons side also struggling for confidence after being heavily beaten by the Roosters last week.

These two sides have already met this season, with the Warriors winning 20-12 at Mt Smart Stadium back in round seven.

The Warriors' task will be made even harder, with Tohu Harris ruled out of tonight's clash with injury.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fustitu'a, 3. Gerard Beale, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Blake Green, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Agnatius Paasi, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 15. Simon Mannering, 13. Adam Blair.

Interchange: 14. Jazz Tevaga, 16. Leivaha Pulu, 17. Bunty Afoa, 21. Sam Lisone.

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty, 2. Jordan Pereira, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Tim Lafai, 5. Jason Nightingale, 6. Gareth Widdop, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. James Graham, 9. Cameron McIness, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Jack de Belin.

Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore, 15. Kurt Mann, 16. Leeson Ah Mau, 17. Luciano Leilua.

Blake Green. NRL Premiership. Vodafone Warriors v Gold Coast Titans. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. March 17 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Blake Green. Source: Photosport
Benji Marshall. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 5 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Injured Benji Marshall still key to NRL play-off hopes says Tigers coach

00:15
The Rabbitohs No.9 beat several Melbourne defenders to score a crucial try in his side’s 30-20 NRL win.

Rabbitohs star Damien Cook scorches through Storm, scores magical solo try
00:15
Wests Tigers defeated Newcastle 25-16 in their NRL match.

Russell Packer strolls through woeful Knights defence to score, Tigers win heaps pressure on Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 17: Jack Wighton of the Raiders surges forward during the round 15 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Raiders fullback Jack Wighton's season ends after NRL upholds 10 week ban over five assault charges

'He would have wanted me to play' – Benji Marshall's emotional tribute to his late grandfather

AAP
Wests Tigers co-captain Benji Marshall played one of the most emotional matches of his NRL career, after the death of his grandfather in New Zealand.

Marshall was granted personal leave this week to say his farewell in his home country, but has been declared a certain starter to take on Newcastle.

"He missed the one session which is not unusual for Benji anyway. He was back for our main session yesterday," Cleary said on Thursday.

Marshall, who will head back across the ditch after the match for the funeral today, considered his grandfather his number one fan.

Cleary said it was important Marshall was given the chance to be with his family, adding the 33-year-old was in good spirits upon his return with the playing group.

"I think he's alright. It was good for him to get the opportunity to go back and say his farewell. We had a good chat yesterday and he seemed his bright self," Cleary said.

Marshall's long-term future remains undecided as he and fellow Tigers veteran Robbie Farah weigh up whether to stave off retirement for another season.

The Kiwi played his part in Wests Tigers' 25-16 win over the Knights, days after his granddad's death. Source: SKY
AAP
Premiership favourites Melbourne will wait with bated breath on scans for Cameron Smith after the Storm skipper suffered an ankle injury in last night's loss to South Sydney.

Smith limped from the field in the 73rd minute at ANZ Stadium and failed to return as he was immediately treated to on the sideline.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said medical staff were unclear on the exact nature of the injury.

"I don't think they're quite sure. Must be on the edge of something, the achilles or something else. I think he felt a sharp pain going into his heel," Bellamy said.

"Five years ago he probably would've played on, but you get a bit wiser as you get older so I thought that was the best thing to do, to come off.

"They'll check it tomorrow or sometime over the weekend, early next week."

It is also unclear how the reigning Dally M winner suffered the injury, having only exited the field after Damien Cook had scored and before the restart.

"He just told me, he felt it when Cook scored the try and then as he was coming back to halfway, he could really feel it," Bellamy said.

The Storm appeared on their way to a ninth straight victory when they led by 10 points in the first half but were frozen out of the game by the Rabbitohs' second half assault.

Bellamy was pleased with their start but suggested his team may have been gotten swept away by a stretch of strong form that swept them to the top of the table.

They are now second after being leapfrogged by the Rabbitohs.

"Perhaps during the week some of our guys might've been reading too much or hearing a little bit too much after the last couple of weeks," Bellamy said.

"But certainly we're back to reality this week. We'll review it, have a look at what we need to do and what we didn't do so well and move onto next week."

The Storm face Cronulla next Sunday afternoon.

Storm skipper Cameron Smith celebrates his drop goal. Source: Getty
