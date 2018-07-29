LIVE: Warriors face Dragons as battle to keep top eight spot reaches crunch time

Wests Tigers co-captain Benji Marshall played one of the most emotional matches of his NRL career, after the death of his grandfather in New Zealand.



Marshall was granted personal leave this week to say his farewell in his home country, but has been declared a certain starter to take on Newcastle.



"He missed the one session which is not unusual for Benji anyway. He was back for our main session yesterday," Cleary said on Thursday.



Marshall, who will head back across the ditch after the match for the funeral today, considered his grandfather his number one fan.



Cleary said it was important Marshall was given the chance to be with his family, adding the 33-year-old was in good spirits upon his return with the playing group.



"I think he's alright. It was good for him to get the opportunity to go back and say his farewell. We had a good chat yesterday and he seemed his bright self," Cleary said.

