LIVE: Warriors aim to build on impressive win with road trip to Parramatta for NRL clash with Eels

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the round 13 NRL clash between the Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors from ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

2min: PAR 0 WAR 0

Both sides complete their opening sets but Mannering gives away a penalty on the 3rd tackle. Eels with the restart on the Warriors' 40m.

KICKOFF

We're underway on a clear night in Sydney. Warriors kick things off. Lillyman is confirmed on the bench with Lisone, Vete and Roache.

PRE-GAME

Warriors hooker Issac Luke. Vodafone Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons. NRL Rugby League. Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Friday 19 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Bruce Lim / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors hooker Issac Luke in action against St George Illawarra Dragons.

Warriors centre Solomone Kata will make his return from a calf strain when his side takes on Parramatta in Sydney tonight.

The 22-year-old Tongan-born Kiwi has missed his side's last two games with the knock, picked up in the Warriors' second-half capitulation to Penrith a fortnight ago, but will resume his customary left centre role.

Kata slots in for young gun Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who is named on an extended bench, with an in-form Ken Maumalo outside him.

David Fusitu'a moves to right wing to accommodate Kata, and will have the ever-reliable Blake Ayshford inside him at centre.

Veteran Manu Vatuvei remains crocked.

"With Solomone fit to return, we had to make a tough decision about leaving Charnze out," head coach Stephen Kearney said.

"He has done well since being given his opportunity."

Elsewhere, Kearney has stuck with the side that throttled an understrength Brisbane Broncos 28-10 in Auckland last Saturday.

The all-Kiwis spine of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke remains intact, as does the back-row trio of Simon Mannering, Bodene Thompson and Ryan Hoffman, who will play his 299th NRL game.

Of their 37 NRL clashes, Parramatta have won 20 and the Warriors 17.

TEAMS

PAR: Bevan French, Semi Radradra, Brad Takairangi, Kirisome Auva'a, Josh Hoffman, Clint Gutherson, Mitch Moses, Suaia Matagi, Kaysa Pritchard, Tim Mannah (c), Manu Ma'u, Tepai Moeroa, Nathan Brown

PAR Interchange: Beau Scott (c), Daniel Alvaro, Kenny Edwards, Siosaia Vave

WAR: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitu'a, Blake Ayshford, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, James Gavet, Issac Luke, Ben Matulino, Bodene Thompson, Ryan Hoffman, Simon Mannering

WAR Interchange: (from) Nathaniel Roache, Sam Lisone, Albert Vete, Bunty Afoa, Jacob Lillyman, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Toafofoa Sipley, Mafoa'aeata Hingano

