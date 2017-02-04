Live updates: Warriors suffer first up loss to Manly, Shaun Johnson in doubt

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live coverage of the opening day of the Auckland NRL Nines at Eden Park.

HALFTIME: Sharks 8-6 Panthers

After an impressive showing in their first game, the Panthers are struggling to impact this game at the moment.

They've had some good chances, but failed to make them count in the first half.

Game nine

Next up are the Sharks against the Panthers.

FULLTIME: NZ 4-20 Australia

A solid half from Australia to end the match, they were too good on the day for the home side.

New Zealand did manage one try to restore a bit of pride to the scoreline, but ultimately were well short.

HALFTIME: NZ 0-12 Australia

A poor half from the Kiwi girls, the Jillaroos all over them, taking a 12-0 lead into the break.

Exhibition match

The next match sees the New Zealand women's side up against the Australian women's side.

FULLTIME: Rabbitohs 12-Raiders 15

What a game!

The Raiders snatch a last minute winning try to seal a nervy win over the Bunnies!

HALFTIME: Rabbitohs 7-7 Raiders

A close match indeed here.

The scores are locked after the first half, both sides will be looking to score first to get some momentum in the second spell.

Game eight

The Raiders are up against the Rabbitohs next up.

FULLTIME: Cowboys 27-15 Roosters

What a second half!

A late blitz of tries sees the Cowboys come out as comfortable winners, but the Roosters can take heart from a strong showing.

HALFTIME: Cowboys 15-7 Roosters

A good showing from both sides so far.

A bonus zone try has swung some momentum back the Roosters way going into the break.

An interesting second spell awaits.

Game seven

The Cowboys take on the Roosters in the next match.

All eyes will be on Johnathan Thurston, expected to take the Nines by storm this year.

FULLTIME: Broncos 18-4 Storm

An easy win for the Broncos, a strong performance from Jordan Kahu the standout.

The Broncos will no doubt be thrilled in limiting last years NRL runners up to just four points.

HALFTIME: Broncos 10-0 Storm

Kiwis star Jordan Kahu got the ball rolling for the Broncos, before Matt Gillett added another, Benji Marshall making his first appearance for the Broncos too.

Game six

A big one next up, the Broncos taking on the Storm.

FULLTIME: Knights 18-10 Tigers

A much closer showing in the second half.

The Knights resist a spirited showing from the Tigers to claim their first win of the weekend.

HALFTIME: Knights 14-6 Tigers

The Knights looking good here, hope for the Tigers however, grabbing a try before the end of the first half.

Game five

The Knights will take on the Tigers.

FULL TIME: Warriors 11-15 Sea Eagles

Mason Lino loses the ball in search of a match winning try for the Warriors!

Manly just need to hold the ball to seal the win now.

Warriors 11-15 Sea Eagles

Manly take the lead once again with a bonus point try.

Some shocking goal line defence from the Warriors as Sironen crashes over from close range.

Warriors 11-8 Sea Eagles

Blake Ayshford you beauty! The Warriors hit back straight away.

Ayshford manages to come out of a tackle after not being held, he races away to score under the posts for a bonus point try.

The Warriors lead for the first time in this match.

Warriors 4-8 Sea Eagles

Manly score again!

Jonathon Wright comes back to haunt his old side.

He has a bit of space out wide and manages to cross over with an acrobatic finish.

HALFTIME: Warriors 4-4 Sea Eagles

The Warriors are on the board!

Sam Cook with a great piece of individual play.

Mason Lino misses the conversion, the scores are locked at 4-4 going into half time.

Warriors 0-4 Sea Eagles

Manly open the scoring! Dylan Walker crosses over for four points.

Manly miss the conversion.

GAME FOUR

The Warriors take on the Sea Eagles in the next game of the day.

Huge support for the home side from the Eden Park crowd.

News coming through that Shaun Johnson has picked up an injury concern and is likely to miss this weekend's tournament.

GAME THREE

Next up we have the Dragons and Eels.

FULL TIME: Dragons 11-32 Eels

GAME TWO

Next up we have the Bulldogs and Panthers.

James Tamou of the Panthers v the Bulldogs at the Nines today. Source: Photosport

FULLTIME: Bulldogs 18-28 Panthers

GAME ONE

And we're off folks. Welcome to the 2017 Auckland NRL Nines.