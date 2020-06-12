Live updates: Warriors pull level with Cowboys after calamitous moment

Welcome to 1 NEWS online’s live updates of the NRL clash between the NZ Warriors and the North Queensland Cowboys live from Gosford.

Warriors 12 – 12 Cowboys

31 mins - Tabuai-Fidow is in! They're checking for obstruction, no try.

30 mins - Hiku knocks on, the Warriors' second mistake. They then give away a penalty.

28 mins - Try-saver from Tabuai-Fidow on Pompey. A nice short side play had put the winger one-on-one with the new Cowboys fullback, who pulled off the tackle.

26 mins - Katoa has gone over! A great run from Nikorima set that try up. They're checking for double movement, it's been given. Nikorima converts before Holmes finally comes off. A much needed hit-back from the Warriors.

25 mins - RTS you star! He climbed high to catch the kick before going on a big run.

23 mins - What a mistake from Hiku! The Cowboys have scored! Taumalolo shrugged off Adam Blair on the last, that allowed a grubber and Hiku tried to shield the ball over the deadball line but all he could do was watch Feldt put it down. An calamitous couple of minutes from the Warriors. Feldt converts his own try.

22 mins - Robson is held up on tackle 4.

21 mins - Cowboys end their set with an error but then Pompey coughs up the ball, gifting the Cowboys a big chance. That was the Warriors' first error tonight.

19 mins - Green kicks dead to bring another good set to a horrible end. Games swing on those moments.

16 mins - The Cowboys are in! Holmes hobbles over Tabuai-Fidow put a nice move on before setting up the try with a nice ball. Not a great sign for the Warriors' right edge defence, with Beale getting caught out rushing out off the line on Tabuai-Fidow and not making the tackle. Feldt converts.

15 mins - They compound that with another penalty, this time for offside.

14 mins - Herbert bumps off Drinkwater to get back in the field of play. The Warriors' right winger has been good in the opening period. Green kicks at the end of the set. The Warriors give away a penalty in that defensive set.

12 mins - Green finds touch five out, it's been a very impressive start from the Warriors.

10 mins - Herbert has scored! They're checking it but the winger managed to put down a Green chip on the half-volley. It'll be given. Tabuai-Fidow caught in-field there. Nikorima converts.

Holmes is still trying to run off his leg issue. Hopefully that will give Herbert some confidence after a nightmare outing last weekend.

8 mins - Warriors get a penalty, a big chance with a full set inside the Cowboys' 10m line.

7 mins - A nice set from the Warriors, Drinkwater can't catch a Nikorima kick and the Warriors get a repeat set. Holmes is still out there but Clifford is limping now.

5 mins - Holmes looks in trouble, he positioned himself on the wing that set with Tabuai-Fidow at fullback. It would be remarkable if he stayed out there.

3 mins - The Warriors hold out the Cowboys on their own line, a nice tackle from RTS stopped Hess. The NZ side now work it off their own line, Val Holmes is limping as well.

2 mins - The Warriors do their same, but give away a set re-start to the Cowboys in their second set.

1 mins - Cowboys complete their first set and kick.

8.00pm - Both teams are now out on Central Coast Stadium, the Warriors will kick off.

7.40pm - The Cowboys' side is in with Taumalolo coming into the starting side at prop while Francis Molo drops to the bench.

Preview: The Warriors will be out to bounce back after being held scoreless in last weekend’s loss to the Panthers, but will, perplexingly, continue with a conservative style against the Cowboys, according to halfback Paul Green.

Crucially, the Warriors’ pack will also have to contain Tongan wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo, who will line up for the Cowboys after being declared fit.

WARRIORS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), Patrick Herbert, Hayze Perham, Gerard Beale, Adam Pompey, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Wayde Egan, Lachlan Burr, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair. Interchange: Karl Lawton, Poasa Faamausili, King Vuniyayawa, Jack Murchie.