Live updates: Kiwis vs Lions - Second Test in Christchurch

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the second Test between the New Zealand Kiwis and Great Britain Rugby League Lions from Christchurch.

Kiwis 20 - 8 Lions

58 mins - Bateman does brilliantly to catch a Nikorima grubber at close range. A Graham knock on brings the set undone.

54 mins - Bateman on report for a high shot on Maumalo.

51 mins - The Lions make the error after the try. A chance for the Kiwis to hit right back. Maumalo goes close. Nikorima knocks on after a poor offload. Disjointed set there from the Kiwis.

49 mins - The Lions have gone over! It was Hodgson. The Kiwis thought the player was held, and he was, but there was an offload and Hodgson went over. Widdop converts. That tackle went on for an age, it was definitely held. Not the best bit of refereeing you'll. see.

45 mins - Maumalo looks to have gone in! With a spectacular finish too I might add. Try time! Marshall threw a cut out pass in the build-up with Manu showing some great hands to reel in the pass before finding big Ken! Isaako can't convert.

Halftime - As comprehensive a first half as you'll ever see in international rugby. The Lions are really struggling to match the speed and athleticism of the Kiwis. We'll be back soon.

34 mins - Johnson is in! A show a go, a step, another step and he was over. Video ref is checking for obstruction... but it's a try! Isaako converts.

32 mins - A great kick from Johnson and then a chase earns the Kiwis another set.

28 mins - Another penalty, Isaako to kick again. He slots it!

25 mins - The Kiwis get another penalty and Isaako makes no mistake.

21 mins - The Lions' left side do well to deny Manu on the last.

20 mins - Smith concedes a penalty, giving GB a big chance on the Kiwis' line. And another penalty. The Smith forces a turnover with the first carry!

16 mins - Amazing flick pass from JWH and then Smith puts a nice kick through. It wasn't the most stylish punt you'll ever see but very effective. He needs the AFL guys to get to work with him in Melbourne.

12 mins - Has Manu gone over for the Kiwis? It's been given but the video ref will look at it. Has it slipped out before he grounded it? Not according to the video ref it hasn't. Try! Isaako can't convert.

10 mins - Roger almost bursts through and puts the Kiwis on the front, then Austin is dragged into touch fielding the kick at the end of the set. You get the feeling the makeshift winger is in for a tough night.

7 mins - Nikora commits the cardinal sin of making an error after points. The star Shark was ruled to have made an error playing the ball, though that's a curious decision after seeing the replay. There's a penalty to GB and they'll kick for goal too. Widdop slots it.

4 mins - The Kiwis get a penalty off the back of that error, Isaako will kick for goal and he makes no mistake.

2 mins - The Lions get to their kick without incident and then big Ken Maumalo runs straight over John Bateman! Makeshift winger Blake Austin puts the bomb down for the Lions.

1 mins - Marshall leads a brilliant haka, Great Britain will kick off....JWH takes the first hit up and his smashed by three, led by James Graham. Johnson kicks after the Kiwis make some decent yardage with their first set.

7.58pm - Benji Marshall in tears again, which'll never get old - And now the haka.

7.55pm - Time for the national anthems.

7.50pm: A lovely night for footy in Christchurch, where we're moments away from the players coming onto the field. Expect a desperate Lions side having lost their last two matches while for the Kiwis, Shaun Johnson and Brandon Smith come back into the side. They will be expecting to be more fluent than they were last year.

Kiws: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Ken Maumalo, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Benji Marshall, 8. Zane Tetevano, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 12. Joseph Tapine

INTERCHANGE: 14. Kodi Nikorima, 15. Kevin Proctor, 16. Leeson Ah Mau, 17. Adam Blair

Lions: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Jermaine McGillvary, 3. Jack Hughes, 4. Jake Connor, 18. Blake Austin, 6. Gareth Widdop, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Chris Hill, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Thomas Burgess, 11. John Bateman, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. James Graham