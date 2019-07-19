LIVE UPDATES: Johnson sets up try to give Sharks an early lead over the Warriors

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now’s live coverage of the NRL clash between the Warriors and Cronulla Sharks from Wellington’s Westpac Stadium.

Warriors 8 – 12 Sharks

Halftime - Johnson gets charged down and the Warriors get the ball, another massive chance for the Warriors. 10 secs left but they only manage to spill the ball and Capewell threatened to go the length of the field before the Warriors managed to reel him in.

Well, despite enjoying a mountain of possession, 58 per cent, and territory the Warriors trail at the break. Though admittedly one of the Sharks' tries was controversial to say the least. Anyway, we'll be back in just over 10 minutes.

38 mins - No kick on the last after Nikorima shifted the ball to Hiku. Another head scratcher that move, putting it politely.

37 mins - Moylan does brilliantly to get out of his in-goal after a nice kick from Green.

34 mins - Luke puts in a nice kick to earn the Warriors a repeat set. They've had 60 per cent possession but they won't get the ball this time after the Sharks go short with the drop-out and Beale knocks it on.

32 mins - Johnson can't thread a kick through the Warriors' defensive line. The ball goes out of play and because the Warriors didn't play at it, they'll get possession inside the Sharks' half.

30 mins - A penalty this time to the Warriors, they've been camped down this end for a while now and must make it count for something...but they knock it on.

28 mins - The Warriors will get another go after Cronulla knocked on trying to catch the kick. It was a pretty average set it must be said.

27 mins - A Blair pass was knocked down by a Shark giving the Warriors another set and a big chance in good field possession.

25 mins - Burr is on the field and earns a penalty with one of his first hit ups.

24 mins - Luke knocks over the conversion. He played a key role in that try with some nice footwork out of dummy half.

23 mins - Blake Green, what a try! Where did that speed come from? The halfback came onto a nice short pass from Luke and went around Moylan like he wasn't there. Incredible.

21 mins - Johnson with a poor kick this time, straight into the bread basket of Luke.

18 mins - A poor kick from Green, it was far too short, allows the Cronulla to regain possession 20m out from their line. There's a farcical knock on from Fifita after he run over Papali'i, who had been called offside. Blair then stripped the Tongan prop of the ball.

16 mins - Gallen does very well to trap the ball football style and then dive on it after Nikorima put in a grubber looking for a repeat set.

13 mins - There would also have been some doubt about whether Xerri's initial knock up was against the rules. regardless, Johnson has converted.

12 mins - Cronulla have scored an unbelievable try! The ref has given it, it featured a volleyball style assist after Xerri couldn't control an offload from Moylan. Some doubt about whether Xerri's palm on to Townsend was forward.

10 mins - Johnson converts as the small Wellington crowd booed, interestingly.

8 mins - Johnson with the try assist! A nice little short ball from the former Warrior and Nikora goes over virtually untouched. They've struck up quite the combination those two.

6 mins - Green's grubber is too heavy and Johnson fires a ball after the 20m restart. Feki does well to take it. Cronulla get the penalty now...

5 mins - The Warriors get another penalty in the next set.

4 mins - Woods turns the ball over and then the Warriors get a penalty, they're going to take the two...and we're still waiting on a tee for Luke to take the kick. We got there eventually and he makes no mistake.

2 mins - Both sides getting through their first sets, Nikorima with a nice kick to finish the set for the home side.

1 mins - The Warriors kick off and Gallen takes the first hit up, followed by Fifita.

7:58pm - There's been another blow for the Warriors with debutant Adam Pompey replacing David Fusitu'a which means both first choice wingers are out. Plenty of work to be made up in the absence of those two.

7:55pm - We're minutes away from a kick off on a wet old night in the capital.

Preview: Shaun Johnson finally gets a crack at his old club and teammates in a clash with huge finals implications for both clubs.

A win for the 12th-placed Warriors would see them leapfrog the Sharks into ninth, a point outside the top eight.

The Sharks, who have lost their last four matches, are boosted by the returns of Paul Gallen and Matt Moylan.

Ken Maumalo has been ruled out with concussion in a big blow for the Warriors, with Blake Ayshford replacing him.

Cronulla has won the last four meetings between the clubs.

Teams:

WARRIORS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), Adam Pompey, Peta Hiku, Gerard Beale, Blake Ayshford, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Agnastius Paasi, Issac Luke, Leeson Ah Mau, Adam Blair, Isaiah Papali'i, Jazz Tevaga. Interchange: Lachlan Burr, Sam Lisone, Bunty Afoa, Chanel Harris-Tavita.

SHARKS: Matt Moylan, Sosaia Feki, Bronson Xerri, Kurt Capewell, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Shaun Johnson, Chad Townsend, Andrew Fifita, Jayden Brailey, Aaron Woods, Briton Nikora, Scott Sorensen, Paul Gallen (c). Interchange: Blayke Brailey, Jack Williams, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Matt Prior.