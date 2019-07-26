TODAY |

When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'

Cronulla Sharks fullback Matt Moylan had a moment to forget on live television, playfully swearing at his New South Wales State of Origin coach, Brad Fittler.

Having sat out of the Sharks' last three games with a hamstring injury, Moylan played no part in last night's 16-14 victory over the Cowboys, watching on as Cronulla kept their season alive.

As teammate Josh Dugan was interviewed by Fittler, moonlighting as a commentator away from his coaching role.

When the subject of injuries came up, with calls for Dugan to retire earlier this month, Fittler quickly turned to Moylan.

"What about this bloke next to me?" Fittler said to Moylan. "When are you gonna play?"

"Are you playing this year? You're on about 80,000 bucks a game."

"F*** off," replied Moylan, before realising he was live.

"How good's live TV?" Fittler joked.

Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys. Source: Nine
