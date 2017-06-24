LIVE: Things all tied up at the half after Manly burst nullifies Warriors' early 16-point lead

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's NRL Round 17 clash between the Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors at nib Stadium in Perth.

HT: MAN 16 WAR 16

MAN TRY! The Warriors fall asleep 30s before the hooter and Manly make them pay. It's another run from dummy half and a quick inside pass gets Uate into the open backfield and it's rinse and repeat with a draw and pass to get rid of RTS before they score. The kick is wide so it's all tied up at the half. A big speech will be on the way from Kearney after another great Warriors lead disappears like their defence has this afternoon. It's started raining again too but Manly are playing with confidence so those early handling errors shouldn't make a return.

38min: MAN 12 WAR 16

RTS with great footwork escapes a dropout and escapes the in-goal. Ball is kicked low and hard on the last tackle and it sits up perfectly but the Warriors captain does well to escape. Manly really hunting for a halftime lead but they may have just stopped any chances of it.

35min: MAN 12 WAR 16

Mannering dives on the grubber on the last. Pressure averted - for now. Their attack has gotten really flat.

34min: MAN 12 WAR 16

There's the pressure! Warriors knock it on playing the ball and now Manly have a scrum on the Warriors 40m. Big set coming up.

32min: MAN 12 WAR 16

Both teams are now fghting for territory. The weather has cleared up so the ball play is clean. No one really has an edge as the kicks consistantly pin the other at least inside their 20m.

29min: MAN 12 WAR 16

MAN TRY! Manly are in again after a another score fro a dummy run. This time they're off down the left wing and carve the flat Warriors defence to pieces. Poor defence really and they're in under the posts. Manly are right back in this game.

26min: MAN 6 WAR 16

Manly playing with their tails up now as they make 54m on the set after scoring. Same trick running off the play the ball almost results in another line break but the Warriors hold on. The kick on the last goes too dee just and RTS scoops the dead ball for a 20m restart.

24min: MAN 6 WAR 16

MAN TRY! Manly is in and it's a weak defensive lapse that has done it. Manly plays the ball on halfway and Koroisau goes quickly from dummy half and catches the Warriors markers napping. He breaks free into open field and it's a simple draw and pass to his fullback to nullify RTS.

21min: MAN 0 WAR 16

Mannering gives away a penalty for holding too long so Manly gets a rare set inside the Warriors half. They reach the 10m on the last tackle. Go left, Cherry-Evans grubbers but Wright can't hold on and RTS cleans it up. Manly will be happy to not be playing in their half.

19min: MAN 0 WAR 16

WAR TRY! What a final play! Mannering sets it with a hitup finishing on the Manly 10m in the middle of the field. Roache goes right to Johnson. Johnson with a big lofting pass to Foran. They have numbers. Foran has RTS inside him and he spots the hole. He grubbers perfectly with nowhere there and RTS dives on the ball for an easy four pointer!

16min: MAN 0 WAR 10

WAR DROPOUT! Another dropout coming off another great Johnson grubber sitting up in goal forcing a swat dead. Warriors are dominating this game and wearing down Manly. A score here would really hurt.

13min: MAN 0 WAR 10

Little too much on the brugger this time and Johnson's kick on the last tackle goes too deep for a 20m restart but the Sea Eagles cough the ball up on the second tackle! Now the Warriors have another set to work with starting inside the Manly half. Warriors scrum on the 40m.

11min: MAN 0 WAR 10

MAN DROPOUT! Brilliant play again from the Warriors and Johnson is on fire! Warriors get the ball off a legal strip on halfway and after getting into the Sea Eagles' 10m on the last tackle, they eventually get it to Johnson he spies a hole behind the line and puts a beauty of a grubber through. It sits up perfect and Manly has to swat it away.

9min: MAN 0 WAR 10

WAR TRY! The Warriors go back-to-back and Nicoll-Klokstad is in! Warriors make two quick hit ups on the right side off the kick off. They continue right, Thompson gets it to Johnson, Johnson spots a hole and he blitzes through! Manly line is nowehere to be seen and Johnson simply draw and passes the Manly fullback to the rookie Warriors winger and he touches down on the right wing.

6min: MAN 0 WAR 6

WAR TRY! The Warriors convert their early pressure through Thompson! Mannering sets the platform after getting held up over the line. Warriors go down the line to the right, through Foran to Matulino, he passes to Johnson, there's numbers for the Warriors. Johnson puts his foot down towards a hole and pops it to Thompson just 5m from the line and he won't be stopped! Easy try and a great start for the Warriors!

3min: MAN 0 WAR 0

Two quick penalties for the Warriors for offside and now they have a new set on the Manly 10m. Really need to come away with points here!

2min: MAN 0 WAR 0

Manly kicks on the 4th tackle after a strong open defence from the Warriors. Eagles reply by restricting Warriors to 39m in their opening set. Foran's kick gets Manly stuck in their 10m. Two tackles later Kelly knocks it on! Warriors get a scrum 35m out. First attacking chance here.

KICKOFF

It's a bit wet in Perth this afternoon. No where near as bad as some of the Warriors' past experiences at nib Stadium but still enough to perhaps affect the game.

Johnson gets us underway and Manly with the first hit up.

PRE-GAME

Nathaniel Roache Source: Photosport

The NZ Warriors hope they have figured out the secret to banishing their Perth hoodoo - don't worry about it.

The Warriors have lost all eight of their NRL matches in Perth and they face a tough task against the in-form Sea Eagles at nib Stadium tonight.

The Warriors have even consulted NBL side the NZ Breakers in a bid to find the cure for their travel woes.

But Stephen Kearney, who is in his first year as coach of the Warriors, thinks he has stumbled across the answer to winning in Perth.

"For me it's about not making it an issue," Kearney said.

"(The travel) is part of our competition, it's part of our process in a sense that we're in NZ and we have to come across every other week to Australia to play."

"We haven't placed any real special emphasis on it. It's just about making sure we're ready to go."

The 10th-placed Warriors remain within striking distance of the top eight following last week's 21-14 win over Canterbury.

Kearney is confident five-eighth Kieran Foran, who has missed the past three weeks with a quad injury, will be fit to play.

Fourth-placed Manly are brimming with belief following last week's 35-18 win over defending premiers Cronulla.

And they have happy memories of Perth after pulling off a 15-14 golden-point victory over NZ last year.

Daly Cherry-Evans kicked the match-winner then and he'll have a point to prove this time as he attempts to snare a State of Origin call-up for Queensland.

Despite Manly's rise to fourth spot, coach Trent Barrett says his team has to improve before it deserves to be spoken in the same breath as the Storm, Roosters and Broncos.

"We've still got a lot of young blokes in the side who are learning to play in big games," Barrett said.

"This is another challenge for them coming over here. It's a bit unfamiliar for them."

TEAMS

MAN: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Matthew Wright 3. Dylan Walker 4. Brian Kelly 5. Akuila Uate 6. Blake Green 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Brenton Lawrence 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Martin Taupau 11. Frank Winterstein 12. Lewis Brown 13. Jake Trbojevic

MAN Interchange (from): 14. Cameron Cullen 15. Lloyd Perrett 16. Darcy Lussick 17. Addin Fonua-blake 18. Jarrad Kennedy 20. Brad Parker

WAR: 1. Roger Tuivasa-sheck 2. Charnze Nicoll-klokstad 3. Blake Ayshford 4. David Fusitua 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Kieran Foran 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Jacob Lillyman 9. Nathaniel Roache 10. Ben Matulino 11. Bodene Thompson 12. Ryan Hoffman 13. Simon Mannering