LIVE: Shaun Johnson faces off against Warriors with Sharks' season on the line

Sharks 40 - 16 Warriors

65 mins: Morris has scored his second! Horrible mistake from the Warriors with a Luke pass to CHT bouncing off the half and Morris scooped it up up and streaked away.

60 mins: Fus is in for a consolation. Trademark leaping effort in the corner. RTS set it up with some great footwork and an even better pass. Herbert converts.

59 mins: Johnson with a horrible bomb gives the Warriors a seven-tackle set. A rare mistake from the half today. The Sharks then concede a penalty.

57 mins: The Sharks have scored again! Xerri kicked and Maumalo missed it and one of Mulitalo or Dugan was on the spot to put it down. It was the winger. Tough kick for Johnson to make it six for six. He makes no mistake!

53 mins: Papali’i might have scored! He showed good strength out of dummy half, it's been given a try but it's been ruled a knock on.

50 mins: The Warriors concede another penalty, this could be a cricket score...and the Sharks have been held up. Hamlin-Uele set it up, what a prospect he is. Would you pick him for the Kiwis at the end of the year? Fifita has knocked on, nice tackle under the ball from Tevaga.

48 mins: Hamlin-Uele with a sensational try! Too much speed for a big man after charging on to a short ball. Johnson makes it five from five as far as conversions go.

44 mins: CHT shows his inexperience there passing to Maumalo who his dragged out despite giving himself up.

43 mins: Gallen drops a miscued Green grubber, Hamlin-Uele put a nice shot on RTS in that set. Warriors to get another chance...

41 mins: The Warriors force a dropout with their opening set and then get a penalty.

40 mins: Fifita takes two carries in the opening set before Johnson kicks...

Halftime: Fus lets a Green kick goes through his hands. The halfback's face says it all as he walks off for the break. Another disappointing half and without a dramatic reversal they're looking at conceding another big score/

36 mins: Nikora is over! Johnson with the try assist, he's having a day out against his former side. Johnson converts, and brings up 1000 points in the process.

34 mins: The Sharks came down the right before coming back to Townsend who won a repeat set with a grubber.

32 mins: Fifita knocks on to give the Warriors some relief.

30 mins: RTS has touched a ball that was close to the sideline. It gives the Sharks a golden opportunity.

28 mins: Green has continued and Papali’i has scored! They're checking that a Tevaga offload in the lead-up and the youngster came back on the angle to score. Herbert converts.

28 mins: Green has been injured, it looks serious. He suffered it after putting a kick in.

25 mins: A bit of relief as Graham goes down a short side and throws a pass that Xerri could only knock on.

24 mins: And another penalty, this time 5m out from the Warriors' line.

23 mins: They follow that up by conceding a penalty.

21 mins: Dugan has scored! Too strong for the defence on the Warriors' right side. Far too strong for Green and Papali’i. Johnson converts once again. He's having a great outing against his former side.

19 mins: Herbert has smoked Dugan, who had too much speed on a kick return, a few plays later Maumalo bats the ball dead.

16 mins: What a try for the Sharks! Josh Morris finished it. A Johnson pass went over a slipping Hiku, Mulitalo then did brilliantly to beat a defender before finding Morris in support. Johnson converts again.

14 mins: CHT a touch too heavy with a grubber of his own. It goes dead and gives up a seven-tackle set.

13 mins: Green earns the Warriors a repeat set with a nice grubber into the in-goal.

8 mins: Herbert scores! Fus is back! A trademark move from him climbing high to catch a Green kick before passing to Herbert who managed to get over in the corner. Herbert can't convert his own try.

7 mins: Fus does well to bundle out Feki, can't help but feel the Sharks missed a chance there if Xerri had properly drawn in Fus. Anyway, the returning winger did a good job.

5 mins: A nice kick from CHT pins Dugan down near his on goalline but the Warriors concede a penalty for offside.

2 mins: Xerri is in for the Sharks! Woods offloaded to Gallen in the lead-up. Dugan offloaded to Xerri who had to much speed for the covering defenders after cutting back inside. Johnson converts.

1 mins: Ah Mau with the first carry after Cronulla kick off.

Preview: While in all likelihood the Warriors’ finals bid is all but over, mathematically the men from Mt Smart are still a long-shot, though they need to win their three remaining games starting today against the Sharks.

They are currently 13th, three points behind the eighth-placed Sharks.

Beyond the race for the finals, today’s clash sees Shaun Johnson come up against his former club again, no doubt eyeing revenge for heartbreaking 19-18 loss to the Warriors five weeks ago in Wellington.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), David Fusitu’a, Peta Hiku, Patrick Herbert, Ken Maumalo, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Blake Green, Agnatius Paasi, Issac Luke, Leeson Ah Mau, Adam Blair, Isaiah Papali’i, Jazz Tevaga

Interchange: Lachlan Burr, Sam Lisone, Bunty Afoa, Kodi Nikorima

Sharks: Josh Dugan, Sosaia Feki, Bronson Xerri, Josh Morris, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Shaun Johnson, Chad Townsend, Aaron Woods, Jayden Brailey, Matt Prior, Briton Nikora, Wade Graham, Paul Gallen