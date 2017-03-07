LIVE: Panthers hit back to level scores once again

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this NRL round 19 clash between the Warriors and the Penrith Panthers, from Auckland.

Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei scores a try against the Parramatta Eels. Source: Photosport

32 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 12

News coming through that Trent Merrin has done his medial ligament in his right knee, that'll be the end of his night, a huge blow for the Panthers.

31 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 12

James Gavet takes the ball over halfway, Mannering is bought down on the fourth and is tackled! The Warriors kick on the last but get the ball back after Rein can't hold on. Tuivasa-Sheck gets an offload away and Maumalo goes over! Hang on, the pass has been called forward. The Warriors waste a chance there.

29 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 12

Trent Merrin has left the field for treatment, the Panthers kick on the last, targeting Maumalo once again. The ball bounces backwards and goes into touch, the Warriors will have the restart.

27 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 12

TRY! The Panthers score out of nothing! Merrin with a clever break after some brilliant work from Cleary. Merrin offloads to May who scores on his first grade debut!

Cleary with another kick now, and he has no trouble. All square once again.

25 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 6

Tuivasa-Sheck dances past the Panthers defenders on the Warriors' fourth, Johnson kicks on the last but the ball goes out on the full! Panthers will restart on halfway.

24 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 6

The Panthers take the ball into the Warriors' half from their next set. Cleary with another high kick, they're targeting Maumalo now but the Panthers have knocked the ball on! Tuivasa-Sheck gets the Warriors back underway from the restart.

22 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 6

The Panthers again attacking the Warriors' line. Mannering with a huge tackle on Merrin, the Panthers move the ball on the fourth. Cleary kicks through on the last and Johnson snatches the ball! The Warriors get out of jail again.

20 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 6

The Panthers kick on the last, Maumalo spills Cleary's kick and the Panthers claim the try! The referee wants to go upstairs, has Waqa Blake spilled the ball? He has!

Ken Maumalo with a try saving tackle after his mistake led to the chance, the Panthers will have a tap for the initial knock-on.

17 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 6

TRY! Kata scores from the very next set! The centre smashes his way over after a quick run at the line from dummy half, you're never going to stop him from there and the Warriors hit the front again!

Johnson with his second kick of the night, and he's hit it beautifully! Warriors now lead by 6 again.

15 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 6

Waqa Blake with a shocker from the kickoff! The Warriors with a set right in front of the Panthers' try-line! Johnson kicks through on the last and Fusitua chases! He can't get there but he does tackle Edwards to force a line dropout.

14 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 6

TRY! The Panthers have a scrum on the 40m line. Rein runs at the line on the fourth and Lillyman gives away a penalty! The Panthers will have another set in a great position. May slips through the first tackle but is bought down, Cleary finds Tamou back inside but is tackled on the fourth, Cleary kicks along the ground on the last and the Panthers claim a try!

The referee wants to check with the bunker, Maumalo and Tuivasa-Sheck are struggling to get back and it looks like the Panthers have grounded it! It's a try, Corey Harawera-Naera the scorer.

Cleary lines the kick up, and he's got it, his 18th straight successful conversion. All square.

10 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

Matulino runs at the line from the dropout. Thompson with the ball from the next play, he gets the ball away to Lillyman who loses the ball in the tackle! The Panthers now going forward with ball in hand.

Merrin tries to get the offload away but is shut down in the tackle, Rein runs the ball on the last and loses the ball in the tackle! The Panthers look clueless in attack without Moylan tonight.

8 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

Dylan Edwards is smashed by Issac Luke! The fullback recovers a kick from Foran before being met by the Warriors' hooker. The Warriors with the ball now, Matulino runs the ball from the fourth, Johnson goes high on the fifth and Edwards spills the ball into touch!

The Warriors will have the restart in a great position after the Panthers have a dropout.

6 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

The Panthers looking to make some ground with their first set of the night, Merrin makes a strong run but is bought down. Mitch Rein with a burst from dummy half, the Panthers kick on the last and Maumalo spills the ball but knocks it back. The Warriors get out of jail there.

3 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

TRY! What a start from the Warriors! Shaun Johnson slices through the Panthers' defence after a pass from Mannering, who then gets the ball back from Johnson and runs in to score virtually unchallenged! Some safe hands there from Mannering who scores the opening try of the evening.

Shaun Johnson lines up the kick, and he's got it! Warriors lead by six!

KICK OFF

The Panthers kick off and Tuivasa-Sheck fields. The Panthers give away an early penalty! Shaun Johnson kicks the ball into touch to force a restart.

8:00pm

We're all set to go now, the Panthers will kick off to get things underway.

7:58pm

Both sides out of the tunnel and onto the field now, forming a guard of honour for Manu Vatuvei to walk out to. The stadium rise as one to applaud one of the greatest players to every wear the Warriors' jersey.

A teary Vatuvei and his family stand in the centre of the field to rapturous applause.

7:56pm

The teams going through their final warm-ups. The Panthers will be the first out of the tunnel, remember they're without their captain and key player Matt Moylan, who is out with a hamstring injury.

7:50pm

Just 10 minutes until kick off now. There's a lot of emphasis being placed on the last time these two sides met, where the Warriors surrendered a 28-6 lead in Penrith. Surely we won't see a repeat of that tonight...

7:38pm

The Warriors are warming up with "Vatuvei #115" on the back of their jerseys, in honour of the winger's playing number for the club.

7:30pm

It's all on here tonight! The fans are packing into the temporarily named "Manu Vatuvei Stadium" for the Warriors' legend's final game.

PRE MATCH

The Warriors are waving goodbye to club legend and all-time leading try scorer, Manu Vatuvei - who will depart for English Super League Side Salford later this week.

Standing in the Warriors' way are the Panthers, with both sides boasting identical records this season to sit ninth and tenth respectively.

The last time these two sides met, the Warriors surrendered a 28-6 lead to lose 36-28 in Penrith, with the home side hoping to make amends for that defeat tonight.

Bunty Afoa returns to the starting side for the Warriros, while the Panthers will be without key man Matt Moylan with a hamstring injury.

TEAMS:

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fusitu'a, 3. Blake Ayshford, 4. Solomone Kata, 21. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Jacob Lillyman, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Ben Matulino, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Bunty Afoa, 13. Simon Mannering.

Interchange: 14. Ata Hingano, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. James Gavet, 17. Ligi Sao.

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Tyrone Peachey, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 19. Tyrone May, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Corey Harawera-Naera, 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. Trent Merrin.