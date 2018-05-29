LIVE: New-look Maroons face off against Brad Fittler's Blues in State of Origin I

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's State of Origin clash between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues at the MCG in Melbourne.

4min: NSW 0-0 QLD

A great kick on the last puts Morgan under pressure has he can't catch it cleanly. He's tackled at his 10m but a great run by Munster through the middle of the field gets them to halfway. NSW then give up a penalty for holdin on to long so they get a new set on NDW's 20m. Big chance early on.

2min: NSW 0-0 QLD

NSW goes 39m on their first set but the kick isn't great on the last and Holmes returns it to QLD's 30m. Maroons opt for hit ups in the middle and it's effective - 52m on the set. Hunt goes high on the last for the right corner but Addo-Carr reads it easily and takes the catch on his 10m.

KICKOFF

Queensland kicks things off and we're underway at the MCG!

PREVIEW

Queensland's Dylan Napa is tackled during game one of the State of Origin match between the Maroons and New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in 2017. Source: Photosport

With 2018's State of Origin series beginning tonight, rugby league fans find themselves intrigued by what on paper is the most evenly poised series in a decade.

Under new coach Brad Fittler, New South Wales have named a side with 11 debutants, hoping that a fresh approach will halt Queensland's dominance, after claiming 11 of the past 12 series.

The Maroons will head into tonight's match missing some of the greatest players to have ever donned the Queensland jersey, with the retirements of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston, while veteran fullback Billy Slater is absent with injury, and experienced campaigners Matt Scott and Darius Boyd have been overlooked.

Such uncertainty around tonight's opener has led to widespread debate across the Tasman, with experts unsure which of the two sides truly has the edge before kickoff.

"The 2018 series is where the tide finally turns for New South Wales after a generation of punishment.," say Australian betting agency William Hill.

"The Blues pack is dominant and playing great football and seem destined to win the arm wrestle, as they have in previous series. The difference this time around is that a hooker and a backline have been named that can take full advantage.

"The Blues win the opener and win comfortably."

The Roar's Tim Gore concurs, saying New South Wales' explosive new look side will have too much for the depleted Maroons.

"New South Wales have too much attacking prowess for Queensland and the stats clearly show it.

"They make more runs, metres, tackle breaks and line breaks, and they score more tries.

"They should win."

On the other hand, ABC's Simon Smale agrees that New South Wales are the favourites, but adds that it's never wise to write off Queensland at Origin level.

"Never rule out this Queensland side and do not be surprised if the Maroons pull off a shock victory."

TEAMS

QLD: 1 Michael Morgan, 2 Valentine Holmes, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Greg Inglis, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ben Hunt, 8 Dylan Napa, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Jarrod Wallace, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Felise Kaufusi, 13 Josh McGuire

QLD Interchange: 19 Anthony Milford, 15 Josh Papalii 16, Coen Hess, 17 Jai Arrow

NSW: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Tom Trbojevic, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 James Roberts, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 James Maloney, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 David Klemmer, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Tyson Frizell, 13 Jack De Belin