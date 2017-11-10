 

LIVE: Mate Ma'a Tonga take on Toa Samoa in clash of Pacific powerhouses in Sydney

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Pacific Test between Mate Ma'a Tonga and Toa Samoa from Cambelltown Stadium, Sydney.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo. Tonga v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 4 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo in action against Toa Samoa at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Source: Photosport

19 mins: TONGA 16 SAMOA 6

PENALTY! Anthony Milford earns his side a much needed penalty and Samoa have the ball on the halfway line. Jason Taumalolo showcases his kicking game, showing some shape in his grubber kick which sits up just outside the Toa Samoa in-goal. 

15 mins: TONGA 16 SAMOA 6

TRY! Konrad Hurrell crashes over down the right edge after the Tongan forwards are sucking in the Toa Samoa defenders. Tui Lolohea recognises the space down the right side and shifts it to his centre Hurrell.

Sio Siua Taukeiaho misses his kick from the sideline.

11 mins: TONGA 12 SAMOA 6

Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Jason Taumalolo has committed to Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Source: Photosport

TRY! Ata Hingano crosses over to score for Tonga after an excellent run from Jason Taumalolo which created the space for Will Hopoate and Ata Hingano to punch onto and score Mate Ma'a Tonga's second try.

Sio Siua Taukeiaho is perfect with the boot.

9 mins: TONGA 6 SAMOA 6

TRY! Siliva Havili makes a up for a missed tackle which led up to Samoa's try. He dummies and goes and he is in for Mate Ma'a Tonga's first try. The Tongan forward pack causing all sorts of trouble for Toa Samoa.

Sio Siua Taukeiaho lands his kick at goal from out wide to level the scores at 6-6.

6 mins: TONGA 0 SAMOA 6

PENALTY! Daniel Tupou makes a great break down the left edge and the Samoans give away a cheap penalty. The Tongans opt for a quick tap and go. 

2 mins: TONGA 0 SAMOA 6

TRY! James Gavet finds a hole in the Tongan defence and he muscles his way over to score, he gets through a poor tackle attempt from Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Siliva Havili.

Mason Lino makes no mistake with his shot at goal.

1 min: TONGA 0 SAMOA 0

PENALTY! Konrad Hurrell is penalised for a high shot on James Gavet. There is some big shots coming in from the Tongan players on Samoa.

TONGA 0 SAMOA 0

KICK-OFF!

Tui Lolohea gets things started with a big kick off to Samoa.

PRE MATCH

After both these sides impressed at last year's Rugby League World Cup, traditional rivals Tonga and Samoa will again do battle in this year's Pacific Test.

Both sides have named teams littered with top NRL talent, with the likes of Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita for Tonga, and Anthony Milford and Sam Kasiano for Samoa among those to choose country over cash to represent the nation of their heritage.

Tonight's encounter will be thrilling even before the kick-off, with the two sides to pit their respective war dances against one another, with Tonga's Sipi Tau on show against the Samoan Siva Tau.

TEAMS:

Mate Ma'a Tonga: 1. Will Hopoate 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Konrad Hurrell 4. Michael Jennings 5. Robert Jennings 6. Tuimoala Lolehea 7. Ata Hingano 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Siliva Havili 10. Addin Fonua-Blake 11. Manu Ma'u 12. Sio Siua Taukeiaho 13. Jason Taumalolo.

Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Peni Terepo 17. Junior Tatola 18. Moeaki Fotuaika

Toa Samoa: 1. Anthony Milford, 2. Christian Chrichton, 3. Joey Leilua, 4. Tim Lafai, 5. Jorge Taufua, 6. Tyrone May, 7. Mason Lino, 8. James Gavet, 9. Pita Godinet, 10. Sam Kasiano, 11. Michael Chee Kam, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Bunty Afoa.

Interchange: 14. Dunamis Lui, 15. Josh Aloiai, 16. Ligi Sao, 17. Joseph Paulo, 18. Luciano Leilua.

1 min: TONGA 0 SAMOA 0

