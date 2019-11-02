Live: Kiwis, GB Lions both locked up at halftime in try-less first half

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the Kiwis vs Great Britain Lions at Eden Park.

Kiwis 2 - 2 Lions

Half-time: Scores are locked up in the first half with both teams spreading the ball but getting no results. Kiwis needing to hold the ball as errors are creeping into their game.

37 min: Adlib footy from the Kiwis which nearly results in a try but instead Ryan Hall intercepts the ball and wins his side a penalty in the play to get his side back on the front foot.

35 min: The Kiwis get caught with the ball on the last tackle and have to hand the ball over to the Lions deep in the visitors half. Kiwis again cannot execute their plan on attack.

32 min: With Kiwis making good metres but it all coming to a waste with Adam Blair throwing a risky offload which Nikorima slightly fumbles. Lions get the ball back.

28 min: Lions applying the pressure with majority ball so far but the Kiwis equal to the task on defence. Hughes shutting down a couple of good attacking kicks from Widdop to shut down a repeat set for the visitors.

24 min: Kenny Bromwich knocks the ball early in the set to give the Lions back the ball. Pressure back on the Kiwis.

23 min: Kiwis get a penalty deep in their half to relief pressure put on by the Lions. The Kiwis get a set from their own 30 metre line.

19 min: Lions milk the penalty for a crusher penalty and the referee makes a really late decision and gives the visitors a penalty. Lions getting out of their half and get a set from the half way mark.

16 min: Kiwis give away a penalty in kicking range and Gareth Widdop has pointed to the sticks to try level the scores up.

Widdop levels the scores.

14 min: On the last play Lions are gifted another set as Hughes knocks the ball in an attempt to intercept the ball. Lions in good field position to attack for a try.

12 min: Both teams making good metres on attack but are yet to score a try. Kiwis now working with a new spine.

7 min: Kiwis get the penalty from right infront and Jamayne Isaako takes the two and puts the Kiwis in front.

6 min: Foran comes off with a dislocation, Jahrome Hughes comes into five-eighth.

5 mins: A horrible sign for the Kiwis with Foran going down carrying an arm. He's still down with the trainer, maybe a dislocation?

2 mins: We're underway here at Eden Park and the teams are going set-for-set in bright sunshine at Eden Park.