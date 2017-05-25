LIVE: Johnson conducts another try for the Warriors just before halftime as Broncos fail to contain high speed attack

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Round 12 NRL match between the Warriors and Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

HT: WAR 16-0 BRI

A depleted Broncos side is really struggling at Mt Smart as their offence just looks completely out of sync - it has allowed the Warriors to get some confidence in their game and no one is feeling it more than Johnson tonight. Two try assists and a try for a 100% participation rate in the Warriors attack so far tonight and he's forced a knock on with his defence as well. If the Warriors came into tonight wanting to put some faith back in themselves and their fan base, they have done a brilliant job in the opening 40 but the real challenge is up - can they keep this up for another half?

37min: WAR 16-0 BRI

WAR TRY! They double check with the Bunker but this is simply Johnson at his best! Makes a break earlier in the set to give Maumalo space down the left sideline and it gets them down to the Broncos 10m for the last. Johnson gets the ball and he looks like he's looking for options but in fact he's just timing a deft grubber for a blistering RTS! The kick slides through the Broncos defence, no one behind and RTS dives under the post! BRILLIANT!

35min: WAR 10-0 BRI

Benji showing his experience as he takes the ball quickly straight into Thompson who isn't square as the marker and he earns a penalty for the Broncos. The kick gets them to the Warriors 40m but on the second tackle it's ANOTHER error - this time it's an incorrect play of the ball so the Waarriors pack down a scrum on their 20m.

33min: WAR 10-0 BRI

Nothing comes from the set as Foran's grubber is easily read by Kahu who grabs it and gets out of goal easy.

31min: WAR 10-0 BRI

Srong run from Fusitua in the middle of the field as he breaks the line, gets the offload off to Maumalo who is brought down but he's held to long so it's a penalty! Warriors with the ball 30m out from the tryline and a brand new set to come.

29min: WAR 10-0 BRI

Johnson makes a big tackle and the Broncos cough the ball up in the contact! Warriors scrum on their 40m. Great response after the pressure put on them from the dropout.

27min: WAR 10-0 BRI

WAR DROPOUT! Benji Marshall gets a great pass wide to Moga who skips to Mead and Mead sets off down the left sideline for a 60m and Johnson brings him down on the 20m. Ball comes to Marshall who puts another high ball up and RTS can't get it cleanly. Warriors retain the ball but the tackle is made in goal. Drop goal to come.

24min: WAR 10-0 BRI

WAR NO TRY! Johnson with another brilliant run, he beats two defenders and skips a pass out to Nicoll-Klokstad and the young winger goes for the corner but he loses control as he puts it down! It's a 50/50 in real time but the Bunker shows he's lost it. How did the Warriors not score there?

22min: WAR 10-0 BRI

Ayshford reads the Broncos long before they start their play and he breaks the line to launch a perfectly timed hit on Roberts who coughs the ball up again! Warriors with yet another attacking scrum, this time just 20m out.

19min: WAR 10-0 BRI

WAR TRY! Broncos finish their set with an up and under to the left corner and Nicoll-Klokstad pulls it in and IMMEDIATELY sets off! He beats one, sprints down the right sideline, steps inside another defender, beats two more and he's finally brought down on the Broncos 40m. Warriors recycle quickly as the Broncos try to get back. Johnson spies a gap, pins his ears back and bolts through it all the way to the line! Electric league from the Warriors! Johnson with the easy extras.

16min: WAR 4-0 BRI

The Broncos survive as thier rushing defence catches Gavet off guard and he drops the ball cold just metres from the line. Broncos scrum just in front of their posts.

15min: WAR 4-0 BRI

Warriors with another attacking opportunity as the Broncos lose the ball again on their 30m. Easy pass from Hunt to Roberts and he puts it to ground. Warriors scrum to come.

13min: WAR 4-0 BRI

WAR TRY! AYSHFORD IS IN! Warriors make good on their third chance as the ball comes down the line through Foran, Mannering and Johnson and Johnson gets the pass to Ayshford who gets on the outside shoulder of Roberts and powers past him to cross the chalk. Johnson can't get the extras from near the left sideline.

10min: WAR 0-0 BRI

Maumalo earns the Warriors a penalty as the two Broncos defenders that take him down take too long to get off him. Penalty gets them in good attacking opportunity again as they take the ball up to the Broncos 30m.

9min: WAR 0-0 BRI

Warriors are playing expansively tonight with wide passes and really get the wings involved when they complete their sets - but it's also cost them twice with two handling errors early. The Broncos on the other hand are hitting the line hard in the middle but not making much ground.

7min: WAR 0-0 BRI

Warriors snag the ball for a zero count after the Broncos knock the ball on on their 30m! They look to attack but a loose Johnson pass is intercepted and the Broncos have the ball back! That's two good attacking chances for the Warriors deep in Broncos territory that have gone to waste already.

5min: WAR 0-0 BRI

Foran makes a linebreak after a clever kick from Benji pegs the Warriors down deep in their half. Both teams still feeling each other out and completing sets.

3min: WAR 0-0 BRI

Johnson runs at the line and looks to pass to Thompson but he can't bring the ball in and the Broncos defence survives. Broncos scrum to come 15m off their tryline.

2min: WAR 0-0 BRI

Warriors with the first attacking chance of the night after a good set of six to start off the night gets them to the Broncos 40. They go high on the last and the Broncos cough up the catch on their 10m! Warriors scrum to come.

KICKOFF

Warriors kick things off. Clear night in Auckland and no rain to speak of. Clean take by the Broncos and we're underway at Mt Smart!

PRE-GAME

Limp defeats to Penrith and St George Illawarra may have already placed the Warriors' 2017 campaign on life support but five-eighth Kieran Foran insists his side isn't through just yet.

With four wins from 11 in 2017, the Warriors are well on track for a sixth straight year without NRL finals football - despite recruiting Kiwis playmaker Foran and coach Stephen Kearney in the off-season.

But with State of Origin season nigh, the Warriors have a golden opportunity to pick up the slack against an understrength Brisbane Broncos tonight.

Playmaker Anthony Milford, skipper Darius Boyd and bullish second-rower Matt Gillett will all miss their side's trans-Tasman trip on Queensland duty, as will Corey Oates, Josh McGuire and veteran Sam Thaiday.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have lost just the one player in Jacob Lillyman.

The Origin period has often been a golden one for the Auckland-based side, who are able to pit a full-strength squad against heavily weakened opponents.

They have won 70 per cent of Origin-period matches between 2012 and 2016, according to Fox Sports, compared to just 21 per cent of matches afterwards.

And while Foran insisted the Broncos' second-string players would provide their own challenges - particularly Benji Marshall - he backed his teammates to quickly bounce back from their demoralising post-Trans Tasman Test defeats.

A second-half capitulation to the Panthers two weeks ago was followed by an equally soft performance against the Dragons in Hamilton, going down 30-14.

"We're all fully aware of the challenge that lies ahead, generally when teams are understrength they perform even better," Foran said.

"More than ever, we're on top of the ball - we know we need to take our game to another level to get ourselves out of where we are."

Kearney has remained calm in the face of howling fan discontent thus far, keeping the faith with a number of underperforming troops.

He has named a mostly unchanged side for the clash in south Auckland, bar Simon Mannering's return from a hamstring complaint.

The industrious former captain has been sorely missed by the side, and Foran labelled the long-serving lock as irreplaceable.

But he warned against expecting Mannering to be the Warriors' saviour.

"You miss a number of his attributes, his work ethic is phenomenal, the way he tidies up around the ruck, the on-field leadership," Foran said.

"We're over the moon to get him back, (but) hopefully all 17 players can put in a really strong performance."

TEAMS

WAR: 1. Roger Tuivasa-sheck 2. Charnze Nicoll-klokstad 3. Blake Ayshford 4. David Fusitua 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Kieran Foran 7. Shaun Johnson 8. James Gavet 9. Issac Luke 10. Ben Matulino 11. Bodene Thompson 12. Ryan Hoffman 13. Simon Mannering

WAR Interchange: 14. Nathaniel Roache 15. Sam Lisone 16. Albert Vete 17. Bunty Afoa

BRI: 1. Jordan Kahu 2. Jonus Pearson 3. James Roberts 4. Tautau Moga 5. David Mead 6. Benji Marshall 7. Ben Hunt 8. Herman Essese 9. Travis Waddell 10. Adam Blair 11. Alex Glenn 12. Jaydn Su'a 13. Korbin Sims