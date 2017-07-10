LIVE: Holmes gets a hat-trick as Maroons extend Origin lead back to 10 points with 20 minutes to go

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of State of Origin game three between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

73min: QLD 22-6 NSW

NSW with an attacking chance here and maybe a chance to give their fans something to celebrate. A penalty will give them a fresh set on the QLD 40m.

71min: QLD 22-6 NSW

NSW try a change of tack and run on the last tackle but Dugan is wrapped up just short of the line! Big defensive effort to shut down the 56m set there. QLD start their set 3m from their line as the clock ticks down.

68min: QLD 22-6 NSW

QLD TRY! That will probably do it as Wallace waltzes in to a roaring Brisbane crowd. QLD shift it wide from the right wing a few metres from the tryline to the left with two big skip passes by Cronk and Smith. It gets to Munster, he steps inside one, is wrapped up and flings a bouncing offload to the reserve bigman. He scoops it up and walks in untouched from 8m out.

65min: QLD 16-6 NSW

NSW DROPOUT! QLD make another linebreak and it's Cronk again. He's put in space by Slater and after a 30m sprint is finally brought down by Maloney. It's quickly moved to Munster on the last who grubbers for the in-goal. Pearce is there and he is tackled in his goal. Big set coming up for both teams.

62min: QLD 16-6 NSW

QLD TRY! MUNSTER WITH THE LINEBREAK! The QLD rookie sets up Holmes for his hat-trick after he fends off Maloney on the NSW 40m. He breaks the line as a result makes a skip pass to Holmes. It's behind the QLD winger but he SOMEHOW ropes it in with some juggling and a balancing act on his fingertips before diving for the corner. Smith can't add the extras but that's a momentum buster QLD was looking for. 10 point lead with 18 to go.

59min: QLD 12-6 NSW

The two teams trade sets but NSW is making some good yards in contrast to the first half. But that's a shocker of a kick from Maloney on the last and the kick flops to the QLD 20m for an easy return by Gagai.

56min: QLD 12-6 NSW

Another big defensive effort from NSW shuts down Gagai at the end of a positive set from QLD. Foru Blue jerseys wrap up the QLD winger and drag him into touch. NSW therefore with a scrum on their 10m.

54min: QLD 12-6 NSW

QLD survives! NSW throw everything they've got in their set of six and go high to the right wing again. Holmes loses the contest again! NSW fling it back but it goes through the hands and Smith is there to dive on it for QLD 8m from his line. NSW then blow all the pressure they've built up with a silly penalty for raking the ball away at the ruck. QLD set to start on halfway.

51min: QLD 12-6 NSW

Big set from NSW finishes with 60m ran and a high kick that pins QLD down in their 10m. NSW follows up with a massive defensive effort and they force a QLD knock on just metres from the try-line! NSW with a 10m out. What a momentum shifting 5 minutes.

49min: QLD 12-6 NSW

NSW TRY! There's the spark they needed and it's Dugan thats done it! Good set from NSW sets them up 20m from the QLD line. They go high to the right wing, Holmes goes up for QLD but Dugan sneaks in and takes it clean. Perfect jump and he struts into the goal and dives near the post. Easy extras for Maloney. Is this the start of a NSW comeback?

45min: QLD 12-0 NSW

Fun fact as QLD start their set on their 20m. Completion rates for the night are sitting at about 95% for QLD and 65% for NSW. That tells you how poorly the Blues have held onto the ball.

43min: QLD 12-0 NSW

They trade opening sets but NSW's horrors continue as Cordner knocks it on on halfway on the fourth tackle! QLD will have their first attacking chance early here as the set starts halfway out. They make a break on the right wing off an offload by Papali'i. Slater in space, he steps one, tries to cut back, wrapped up, goes for the offload but Chambers cna't hold on! NSW survives and it's another scrum on their 10m.

40min: QLD 12-0 NSW

Back underway and it's QLD kicking things off for the last half of Origin 2017.

HALFTIME: QLD 12-0 NSW

That's the end of the half and 52,500 voices roar in triumph. NSW had one last chance before the half after a penalty gave them a new set 50m out but another knock on 10m out costs them and QLD happily winds down the clock.

QLD have truly saved their best performance for last. This is dominating footy from the Maroons and NSW are lucky the score margin isn't any bigger. QLD have come in with an expansive gameplan that they are using to catch NSW offguard with runs from the dummy half when they stretch too wide off the tackle. Contrast that with NSW's worst half the series and you'll understand why the score is the way it is. We'll be back in 15min. Lets see what the 15 does for NSW.

38min: QLD 12-0 NSW

QLD NO TRY! Somehow QLD don't score as another bumbling error from NSW sees McGuire scoop it up and run down field. He's JUST brought down by Maloney 5m out. QLD try to go quick. They go left, it gets to Smith he just has to pass with numbers on the left wing but he tries to run, is wrapped up goes for the miracle offload to his unmarked winger but it's forward! NSW scrum on their 10m again.

36min: QLD 12-0 NSW

Decent set from NSW finishes horribly as they go to the left wing on the last. Hayne is there and he loses it cold in contact. NSW tries to sell six more but no chance. QLD respond immediately with a 62m set which Cronk shifts over the sideline again. NSW back to square one with a scrum just outside their 10m.

33min: QLD 12-0 NSW

NSW ifnally get some breathing room as QLD are penalised for holding on too long in the tackle. NSW get a fresh set on halfway. Can they do anything here?

30min: QLD 12-0 NSW

NSW just don't look like they have a gameplan on attack on defence. Their kicks on the last have gone straight to any of the Maroons back three and that is what is giving QLD forward ball tonight in their sets. As a result, NSW are starting practically every set from inside their 10m. Something has to change for the boys in blue. Where's the spark? NSW with ball in hand - inside their 10m to start it (surprise, surprise!).

27min: QLD 12-0 NSW

QLD TRY! That is one of the great Origin tries of this series. Smith makes another break from the dummy 40m out and QLD are only just denied there. Quick play the ball by Papali'i on the NSW 10m and they bring it back to the left to Cronk. Cronk sees the numbers to the left wing. Skip pass? No. Grubber? No. Low-flying cross kick? YES! It's perfect and Holmes takes it unmarked to touch down for his second. Smith also nabs another two points. Maroons firing on all cylinders.

24min: QLD 6-0 NSW

NSW finally look like they're settling in with some clean sets but when they get an attacking chance on the right wing they botch it with a knock on in contact by Dugan just 20m from the tryline. QLD respond with a strong set that finishes with a kick pinning the Blues in their 10m.

21min: QLD 6-0 NSW

Trading sets here but QLD are constantly making around 20m more with the ball in the hand than NSW. Cronk happily grubbers it to the sideline to give everyone a break as it's been a fast-paced first quarter. NSW now with a scrum on their 20m.

18min: QLD 6-0 NSW

QLD NO TRY! NSW are lucky to not be behind by 12! NSW caught napping by Smith who runs from halfway out of the dummy and gets the ball off to Slater. Slater in space, draws and passes to Cronk to remove Tedesco and as Cronk dives in Morris tries to make a tackle. Bunker is called in on the grounding and it confirms Morris knocked it loose on the line! No try, NSW ball on their 20m! Blues are on the ropes though and need a spark.

17min: QLD 6-0 NSW

QLD TRY! WHAT A BEAUTY FROM BILLY! Slater sets the Maroons up with some sidestepping magic and Holmes finishes perfectly in the left corner! It starts on halfway with the QLD fullback who steps past two, draws another before offloading to Morgan. It's a 2-on-2, Morgan cuts back from the sideline and passes to Holmes in space. Holmes sees the corner from 20m out and he pins his ears back. Dives in with three NSW jerseys around him. Bunker confirms it, Smith adds the extras. First blood, QLD!

14min: QLD 0-0 NSW

ANOTHER error from NSW and this time it's an incorrect play-the-ball. Cordner is arguing with the ref but he's not having a bar of it. QLD scrum on their 40m.

12min: QLD 0-0 NSW

QLD overcooks the grubber on the last and it goes dead. NSW restart on their 20m. Good defensive set there denying Munster who is trying to get into the game and settle his nerves.

11min: QLD 0-0 NSW

Ten down and no score but QLD are definitely in control. They've done more with less ball and NSW are making silly handling mistakes. And it has just gotten worse as Tedesco knocks on the kick on the last! He drops the high ball cold 10m from his line, Maloney dives on it and the ref pings him for offside! QLD with a BIG chance here. Fresh set 10m out!

8min: QLD 0-0 NSW

NSW get another prime attacking chance as the referee signals six more from an iffy tackle. But they try to go wide to the left after a hit up by Fifita on QLD's 10m and Cordener overruns it! QLD dive on it. Disaster averted.

6min: QLD 0-0 NSW

QLD playing an expansive style similar to that of the second game as they get it to the wings three times in one set. They grubber on the last but Tedesco is right there and he stays out of the in-goal. NSW then make things better as they score a penalty with Tedesco held down too long. They'll be happy to not be one metre from their line! Restart on their 30m.

5min: QLD 0-0 NSW

First penalty of the night goes to QLD as NSW hold the tackler down too long after their kick on the last tackle. Silly stuff really. QLD with a fresh set on halfway.

3min: QLD 0-0 NSW

NSW with the first attacking chance of the game as they get six more on the last tackle at halfway. But they kick for the left corner on last and Morris attempts a shocking Hollywood dive in the air. Gagai takes it clean and QLD respond with a decent set of their own. NSW with the ball after the kick on their 10m.

KICKOFF

NSW kicks things off and we're underway in Brisbane!

Thurston's on the pitch with his family and this Brisbane crowd is ROARING! Nice piece played on the big screens of him talking about what it means to be a Maroon. He says he's blessed for all the support he's received over the years. There's nothing fancy with this little sendoff. Just heartfelt and personal - nice touch.

PRE-GAME

Blues' centre Jarryd Hayne looks over Maroons' fullback Billy Slater during Game II in 2017 of the State of Origin match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Source: Photosport

Queensland expect veteran fullback Billy Slater to produce a signature display after declaring him fully fit and ready for tonight's State of Origin decider.



Slater sent a scare through the Maroons camp when he rolled his ankle on Sunday, but has been cleared to play after training for 20 minutes in yesterday's captain's run.



Queensland assistant coach Anthony Seibold said the Melbourne Storm star had ensured he would be right to go at kickoff since suffering the training mishap.



"Billy's fine," Seibold said today.



"He's a meticulous professional and he's been on the game, ready, pretty much flat out for 48 hours, so he's in good shape."



Slater's improved fitness is a major relief for a Queensland team already missing playmaker Johnathan Thurston and fellow Test backs Darius Boyd and Greg Inglis.



While shoulder surgery has stopped Thurston making an on-field swansong at his official Origin farewell, his presence in the Maroons camp since Sunday has been influential and inspirational, according to Seibold.

"We wanted to make sure that there was enough time for that emotion to dilute before the game because as JT said it's not about him tonight it's about the guys doing their jobs individually and collectively," Seibold said.



Thurston has been working closely with Maroons debutants Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt.



After losing game one 28-4 and being down 16-6 in the second half of game two, a Queensland series victory - their 11th in 12 campaigns - would be among the most remarkable victories in Origin history, Seibold said.

"We're really confident in what we can do," he said.

TEAMS

QLD: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Valentine Holmes, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Michael Morgan, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (capt), 10. Jarrod Wallace, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire.

QLD Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Josh Papalii, 16. Coen Hess, 17. Tim Glasby.

NSW: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Brett Morris, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Josh Jackson, 13. Tyson Frizell.

NSW Interchange: 14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird.