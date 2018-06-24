LIVE: Game II - NSW Blues look to close out Origin series against Queensland Maroons in Sydney

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's second State of Origin match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Latrell Mitchell in action for NSW Blues against the Queensland Maroons during game one of State of Origin 2018. Source: Photosport

34 mins: NSW 12 QLD 10

The Blues are on the back foot here as the Queenslanders apply real pressure on defence with some big tackles. David Klemmer throws an offload to nobody and Kalyn Ponga dives onto the loose ball. Queensland are in prime attacking position deep inside the Blues' half.

31 mins: NSW 12 QLD 10

PENALTY TRY! The Blues opt to kick early on the third tackle and Ben Hunt has taken out Blues skipper Boyd Cordner who looks to be in with all money to score. Could be a penalty try here and the officials in the bunker award the Blues a penalty try. The Blues hit the front for the first time of the match.

James Maloney nails his shot at goal from out in front of the posts.

28 mins: NSW 6 QLD 10

DEFENCE! A big defensive effort from Blues rookies Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr as they drag Dane Gagai into touch. Kalyn Ponga has entered the game!

26 mins: NSW 6 QLD 10

TRY! The Blues opt to run it on the last and James Maloney throws the money ball at Josh Addo-Carr who steps through two defenders and powers his way over to score the Blues' first try of the match.

James Maloney is online with his kick at goal from a difficult angle.

24 mins: NSW 0 QLD 10

PENALTY! The Blues catch a break as the referee blows his whistle and rules that the Maroons are offside. The Blues now hot on attack deep inside the Queenslanders' half.

23 mins: NSW 0 QLD 10

Queensland have all the momentum and possession right now, Blues on the ropes right now.

19 mins: NSW 0 QLD 10

TRY! This time the Maroons go down the right edge and it is another poor defensive read from the Blues, Billy Slater links up with Will Chambers with Chambers throwing a sneaky offload for Dane Gagai to score in the right hand corner.

Valentine Holmes hooks his attempt at goal and it is through the uprights, an excellent kick.

18 mins: NSW 0 QLD 4

Looks like it is starting to open up here for the Blues down the left edge as Josh Addo-Carr makes a break but Maroons winger Dane Gagai does superb to push him into touch.

16 mins: NSW 0 QLD 4

PENALTY! Josh Addo-Carr is ruled to have contacted Dane Gagai in the air and attempted a tackle, a bad end to a good set from NSW. Queensland get out of jail.

13 mins: NSW 0 QLD 4

TRY! Valentine Holmes crosses over for the first try of the match. Some slick passing from the Queenslanders and it is Greg Inglis that delivers the final pass to Holmes. The Blues winger Tom Trbojevic is the man guilty of coming in off his wing and not trusting his inside defenders.

Holmes fails to convert his try from the sideline.

12 mins: NSW 0 QLD 0

GOAL-LINE DROPOUT! It is a poor kick on the last from Cameron Munster but Dane Gagai regathers the ball and puts in a smart grubber into the Blues' in-goal. James Tedesco gets to the ball first but he can't get out of his own in-goal.

10 mins: NSW 0 QLD 0

The Blues get their real first chance on attack, James Maloney puts in a clever chip kick for Latrell Mitchell who regathers the ball but he can't get rid of it and he is tackled five metres out of the Maroons' goal-line.

8 mins: NSW 0 QLD 0

NO TRY! Queensland look to have drawn first blood, but the officials in the bunker rule that Dane Gagai has gone into touch as he grounded the ball in the right hand corner. Billy Slater has been great for the Queenslanders creating chances for his players on the outside edges.

7 mins: NSW 0 QLD 0

PENALTY! The Maroons get a much needed penalty as they were on the struggling to make metres. Will Chambers is tackled and dragged into touch by Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr. The officials rule that Chambers was tackled, an unlucky call that goes in the way of the visitors.

4 mins: NSW 0 QLD 0

Queensland shift the ball down the left edge and Billy Slater is already creating opportunities for the Maroons. He links up with Valentine Holmes, Holmes grubbers the ball back in field but they can't regather the ball. The Blues have the ball inside their own 20.

2 mins: NSW 0 QLD 0

Queensland struggle to make metres up field and end up kicking on the last inside their own half. Some big shots going in from the Blues defenders. The Blues don't have much luck either on attack with Nathan Cleary kicking the ball on the last inside his own half. His kick is high but the Queenslanders make a safe catch.

NSW 0 QLD 0

KICK-OFF! James Maloney gets the second match underway with a long kick down field towards the Queenslanders.

PRE-MATCH:

The inexperienced Blues team took out Game I against the Queensland Maroons 22-12 in Melbourne after spectacular performances from the likes of James Tedesco and James Maloney.

NSW have one change in their starting line up from Game I with Matt Prior replacing Reagan Campbell-Gillard who broke his jaw in the Panthers' NRL clash against the Roosters last week.

Queensland welcome back veteran star fullback Billy Slater who has been named to start with NRL youngster Kalyn Ponga named on the Maroons bench.

Brad Fittler's (Blues coach) 11 rookies stepped up against the Maroons with Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Tom Trbojevic scoring crucial tries in their Origin debuts.

Greg Inglis was instrumental for Queensland, setting the tone with his huge defensive tackles in Game I, he returns as skipper again for the Maroons.

The Penrith combination of James Maloney and Nathan Cleary will be up against Queenslands' halves Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt.

Queensland need to win tonight's match to keep the series alive, with the final match set to be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 11.

NSW: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Tom Trbojevic, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 James Roberts, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 James Maloney, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 David Klemmer, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Boyd Cordner (c) 12 Tyson Frizell, 13 Jack de Belin,

INTERCHANGE: 14 Paul Vaughan, 15 Jake Trbojevic, 16 Angus Crichton, 17 Tyrone Peachey, 18 Tariq Sims, 19 Luke Keary, 20 Ryan James

QUEENSLAND: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Valentine Holmes, 3 Greg Inglis (c), 4 Will Chambers, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ben Hunt, 8 Dylan Napa, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Jarrod Wallace, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Felise Kaufusi, 13 Josh McGuire.

INTERCHANGE: 14 Kalyn Ponga, 15 Josh Papalii, 16 Coen Hess. 17 Jai Arrow. 18. Tim Glasby.