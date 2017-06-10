LIVE: Foran leaves the field with an ankle injury as Warriors look to close out healthy lead over Titans

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this afternoon's round 14 NRL clash between the New Zealand Warriors and the Gold Coast Titans from Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

69min: GLD 8 WAR 28

Titans blow a vital chance to get a comeback going as they knock the ball on in a tackle inside the Warriors' 10m. But a knock-on late in the ensuing set by Afoa on halfway may just give them another chance.

66min: GLD 8 WAR 28

WAR TRY! Ayshford chalks up his second of the match as the Warriors finally cross the line in the second half. The Warriors reach the Titans' 10m after two hit ups on the left side of the field. They come right to Johnson, he goes to RTS who finds Ayshford and Ayshford takes the contact before rumbling to the line. The Bunker is called in to double check its not double movement and it isn't. Luke misses his first kick of the day.

65min: GLD 8 WAR 24

GLD DROPOUT! Warriors will get another set as Johnson's grubber on the last tackle pins the Titans down in-goal.

64min: GLD 8 WAR 24

Foran is off with an ankle injury. It doesn't look good for him as he's carried off by two trainers but on the field, it's good news for the Warriors as they earn another penalty in front of the posts. They're hungry and shake off the two points for another set!

62min: GLD 8 WAR 24

Two tough calls on both sides here. RTS is ruled to have knocked the ball on near the line when it looked to have clearly rolled backwards and in the following set for the Titans, they get the same result with Peats in contact. Either way, Warriors have a scrum on halfway.

59min: GLD 8 WAR 24

The teams trade sets with great kicks on the last tackles to pin down Hayne and RTS but both respond with great runs. Warriors earn a penalty as the Titans don't release in the tackle which has set them up in great position. New set coming on the Titans' 40m.

56min: GLD 8 WAR 24

Titans get off the hook after a great pair of offlaods from Matulino and Luke put RTS in space. He runs it into the Titans' 30m and looks for support. He sees Foran near him and tries to pass it but it sails high and Hurrell scoops up the loose ball. If the pass connected, that was four points.

54min: GLD 8 WAR 24

Warriors with a scrum just inside their 40m as Zillman puts it down cold on the second tackle. Opportunity lost for the Titans. Pressure diverted by the Warriors.

53min: GLD 8 WAR 24

Warriors give away a penalty for being offside after only making 34m on their last set. The lost territory means the Titans have a new set on the Warriors' 40m to attack with.

50min: GLD 8 WAR 24

The Titans respond immediately with a linebreak from Elgey! He is in openfield looking for a friend as RTS closes in but there's no one there! Foran wraps him up, Hayne grubbers on the Warriors' 20m on the last tackle but it's limp and easliy wrapped up by the visitors. Titans definitely aren't letting the first half affect them early though.

49min: GLD 8 WAR 24

Titans get to start their set inside their 10m after RTS is brought down on the Warriors' last tackle just short of the line. Warriors opted to run the ball at the end of their 50m set and it oh so nearly worked in the left corner.

48min: GLD 8 WAR 24

A horrible kick from Taylor on the Titans' last tackle goes way too deep and the Warriors are let off after the early score with a 20m restart.

46min: GLD 8 WAR 24

GLD TRY! Hayne yells 'Lets go!' as he gets up after scoring an easy try in the left corner. Titans got a penalty to put them in good position and they capitalised perfectly. They get to the Warriors' 10m, go right and Hayne is in the line. He runs hard at the line and gets through Johnson on his inside to score practically untouched.

43min: GLD 4 WAR 24

WAR NO TRY! The Bunker gets it right again as Foran's contested high ball on the last is knocked on by Hoffman on the tryline. Titans restart to come.

42min: GLD 4 WAR 24

Warriors with a good early chance after Hayne's forward pass results in a Warriors scrum on halfway.

41min: GLD 4 WAR 24

We're back underway in the Gold Coast! Matulino is back on the pitch after passing a concussion test. Good opening set for the Warriors as they gain 49m off the kickoff and Johnson pins the Titans down on their 20m to start things off.

HT: GLD 4 WAR 24

The Warriors head to the sheds with a demanding lead on a brilliant 10 minutes spell before the half. Of course, most fans will still be holding their breathes based on this season so far but there are positive signs today. More complete sets, a tactical kicking game from Foran and Johnson and a solid defence arrived after the early let-through. Can they hold on to give Hoffman more than just a try in his 300th match? We'll be back soon to find out.

39min: GLD 4 WAR 24

Titans survive another attack from the Warriors as Johnson's kick grubbers into touch for a 10m scrum. Titans could look for one last lingbreak on the wing to set up a try before the half but they look depleted from this 10 minute onslaught.

36min: GLD 4 WAR 24

WAR TRY! AND ANOTHER ONE! Warriors score off a brilliant solo finish by captain RTS! Rain has come over Gold Coast and the Titans struggle as Hurrell loses the ball on halfway in the tackle. Warriors hit the ball up the middle twice before Thompson gets an offload to his skipper behind him. RTS shimmies from a flat-footed start to break the line on the Titans' 30m, Hayne comes across to ankle tap him but it's not enough as he glides along the wet surface to touch down!

33min: GLD 4 WAR 18

WAR TRY! The Warriors reply again immediately this time on the left wing! They get forward ball off the kickoff as the initial hit up is offloaded to Johnson for an extra 15m. Warriors get numbers on the left and use it as Maumalo flies down to the Titans' 20m before being wrapped up. It's reset in the middle of the field before they came back to the left and quick hands gets Maumalo over in the corner!

30min: GLD 4 WAR 12

WAR TRY! Warriors extend their lead on the back of a strong linebreak from Lisone which gets them to the Titans' 10m. They go right to Johnson. Johnson with numbers to his right. He finds Thompson with a shortball, Thompson offloads back to Johnson and Johnson floats it to an open Ayshford on the right wing for an easy four points.

27min: GLD 4 WAR 6

Warriors survive the set after the dropout as the Titans' kick on the last goes out. The two teams trade sets before the Warriors earn a penalty on their 30m again late in set. Warriors now with a new set just inside the Titans half.

24min: GLD 4 WAR 6

WAR DROPOUT! Warriors are put right back under pressure after they fail to retain the initial kick from the Titans on the last. Hayne gets it in the chaos on the Warriors' 20m. He goes to his right, spots a hole and grubbers for the corner. It holds up perfectly and Maumalo doesn't get a good read. He grabs it at the last second but the Titans shove him in goal for the tackle. Matulino is also off for a concussion test.

23min: GLD 4 WAR 6

WAR NO TRY! Fusitu'a's great effort on the last is overturned by the NRL Bunker. He goes up on the right wing for a Foran high ball and after juggling the ball midair and regaining it, he can't quite control it at the line. Knock on called, Titans restart on their 20m.

21min: GLD 4 WAR 6

Warriors get off the hook after a barnstorming run from Hurrell! He bumps off Matulino as he breaks the line and earns the Titans a penalty. Titans get a new set on the Warriors 30m as a result but as they look to reach the chalk, it's lost in a clean tackle! To make things worse for the Titans, they give away a penalty on the following set on the fourth tackle! Warriors now with a chance as they restart on the Titans' 30m.

19min: GLD 4 WAR 6

Great play from Thompson and Matulino as they both get offloads from their hit-ups. They both offload to Luke and the second time, it's on halfway. Luke gives it to Foran and he pops to RTS running hard at the line but the fullback drops it cold! Titans scrum on halfway.

16min: GLD 4 WAR 6

Fusitu'a defuses a brilliant breakaway from the Titans! They get numbers again on the wing but this time it's down the right touchline but a try-saving 1-on-1 tackle from RTS stops it. The Titans make 82m on the set to be on the Warriors' 20m on the last. They go high to the left wing. Fusitu'a flies up and grabs it clean!

15min: GLD 4 WAR 6

Titans make 62m on their set in reply. They look to run again down the left wing on the last but a big skip pass goes flying and it's in touch. Warriors happy to play the territory game again as they kick on the 4th tackle and pin Hayne down in the left corner with a good kick.

13min: GLD 4 WAR 6

Titans have a 20m restart after Johnson's kick is a little too deep on the last. Tried a bit too hard to make up for the 39m set.

10min: GLD 4 WAR 6

WAR TRY! HOFFMAN SCORES IN HIS 300TH MATCH! What a moment! Warriors reach the Titans' 10m in the first two run ups on the right side. They come back to the left to Foran, Foran to Johnson and Johnson put Hoffman in a gap untouched for an easy dive over the chalk. Clean, simple, but effective. Luke gets the extras.

8min: GLD 4 WAR 0

Warriors now with a chance to bounce back as the Titans have a shocker on the last and Taylor kicks it out on the full! Warriors get a scrum on their 40m and it's followed up with a penalty for not releasing on halfway! Warriors with a restart on the Titans' 30m now.

5min: GLD 4 WAR 0

GLD TRY! Titans catch the Warriors napping on the last. They play the ball midfield on halfway and the Warriors think a kick is coming. Titans go left knowing they have an overlap. Hayne draws and passes to Don, Don gets in between two and offloads to Hurrell, Hurrell in space down the left line before drawing RTS and passing to a free Elgey inside him. Elgey strides away for four.

4min: GLD 0 WAR 0

Another strong set from the Warriors is finished with a clever grubber for touch by Johnson which he converts on. Titans scrum on their 10m coming up.

2min: GLD 0 WAR 0

31m for the Titans on their first set and the kick on the last isn't great as RTS takes it on the full and makes good yards. Warriors reply with 55m on their opening set. They go high on the last. Hayne takes it just outside the tryline, he's wrapped up, offloads as he's driven back to Don, Don sidesteps one, sidesteps two and he escapes his in-goal. Great work from the Titans back three but Warriors with the early forward ball.

KICKOFF

Luke gets us off and running with a deep kick down the middle of the field.

Touching moment as Hoffman takes the field on his own with his two young children to a roaring crowd and meets his wife out there. Fun fact - Hoffman won his 100th and 200th games. Can the Warriors do the same for No. 300?

PRE-GAME

Ryan Hoffman runs with the ball. Source: Photosport

The Warriors have again stuck to their tried-and-true for today's NRL clash with the Titans on the Gold Coast, making just one change to the side that fell to the Eels last week.

Prop James Gavet has picked up a minor hamstring strain in training and will miss the Warriors' trip, making space for Jacob Lillyman in the run-on side.

There are otherwise no changes to a starting XIII that let two points slip through their fingers in western Sydney and currently sit 12th on the NRL ladder.

Lillyman will be joined in the front row by Ben Matulino, with Bodene Thompson and Ryan Hoffman - the latter making his 300th NRL appearance - in the back row.

The 33-year-old Hoffman becomes just the third player to join the 300-game club while wearing Warriors colours, following Ruben Wiki and Steve Price.

He'll be the 27th player in the history of the NRL to do so after 11 years with the Melbourne Storm across two stints, winning the 2012 Premiership.

The former NSW and Australia representative has made 54 appearances for the Warriors since joining the club in 2015, and was lauded by boss Stephen Kearney.

"Ryan is one of the most professional players I've been associated with," Kearney said, having both coached and played alongside him for the Storm.

"It's a fantastic achievement to reach 300 games in this competition and a tribute to his durability and resilience, especially being an 80-minute back rower.

"You know what you'll get from him every day of the week."

Elsewhere, Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson remain in the halves, with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck behind them at fullback.

The Warriors have previous form on the Titans, currently 11th on the ladder, with a 28-22 victory in Auckland in early April.

They have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Titans.

TEAMS

GLD: 1. Jarryd Hayne 2. Anthony Don 3. Dale Copley 4. Konrad Hurrell 5. William Zillman 6. Kane Elgey 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Nathan Peats 10. Ryan James 11. Chris McQueen 12. Joe Greenwood 13.

GLD Interchange: Leivaha Pulu 14. Karl Lawton 15. Morgan Boyle 16. Paterika Vaivai 17. Tyrone Roberts 18. Agnatius Paasi

WAR: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2. David Fusitu’a 3. Blake Ayshford 4. Solomone Kata 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Kieran Foran 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Jacob Lillyman 9. Issac Luke 10. Ben Matulino 11. Bodene Thompson 12. Ryan Hoffman 13. Simon Mannering