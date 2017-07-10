LIVE: Everything on the line in Brisbane as Blues, Maroons do battle in Origin decider

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of State of Origin game three between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

6min: QLD 0-0 NSW

QLD playing an expansive style similar to that of the second game as they get it to the wings three times in one set. They grubber on the last but Tedesco is right there and he stays out of the in-goal. NSW then make things better as they score a penalty with Tedesco held down too long. They'll be happy to not be one metre from their line! Restart on their 30m.

5min: QLD 0-0 NSW

First penalty of the night goes to QLD as NSW hold the tackler down too long after their kick on the last tackle. Silly stuff really. QLD with a fresh set on halfway.

3min: QLD 0-0 NSW

NSW with the first attacking chance of the game as they get six more on the last tackle at halfway. But they kick for the left corner on last and Morris attempts a shocking Hollywood dive in the air. Gagai takes it clean and QLD respond with a decent set of their own. NSW with the ball after the kick on their 10m.

KICKOFF

NSW kicks things off and we're underway in Brisbane!

Thurston's on the pitch with his family and this Brisbane crowd is ROARING! Nice piece played on the big screens of him talking about what it means to be a Maroon. He says he's blessed for all the support he's received over the years. There's nothing fancy with this little sendoff. Just heartfelt and personal - nice touch.

PRE-GAME

Blues' centre Jarryd Hayne looks over Maroons' fullback Billy Slater during Game II in 2017 of the State of Origin match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Source: Photosport

Queensland expect veteran fullback Billy Slater to produce a signature display after declaring him fully fit and ready for tonight's State of Origin decider.



Slater sent a scare through the Maroons camp when he rolled his ankle on Sunday, but has been cleared to play after training for 20 minutes in yesterday's captain's run.



Queensland assistant coach Anthony Seibold said the Melbourne Storm star had ensured he would be right to go at kickoff since suffering the training mishap.



"Billy's fine," Seibold said today.



"He's a meticulous professional and he's been on the game, ready, pretty much flat out for 48 hours, so he's in good shape."



Slater's improved fitness is a major relief for a Queensland team already missing playmaker Johnathan Thurston and fellow Test backs Darius Boyd and Greg Inglis.



While shoulder surgery has stopped Thurston making an on-field swansong at his official Origin farewell, his presence in the Maroons camp since Sunday has been influential and inspirational, according to Seibold.

"We wanted to make sure that there was enough time for that emotion to dilute before the game because as JT said it's not about him tonight it's about the guys doing their jobs individually and collectively," Seibold said.



Thurston has been working closely with Maroons debutants Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt.



After losing game one 28-4 and being down 16-6 in the second half of game two, a Queensland series victory - their 11th in 12 campaigns - would be among the most remarkable victories in Origin history, Seibold said.

"We're really confident in what we can do," he said.

TEAMS

QLD: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Valentine Holmes, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Michael Morgan, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (capt), 10. Jarrod Wallace, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire.

QLD Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Josh Papalii, 16. Coen Hess, 17. Tim Glasby.

NSW: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Brett Morris, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Josh Jackson, 13. Tyson Frizell.

NSW Interchange: 14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird.