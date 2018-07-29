LIVE: Dragons begin second half fightback as Warriors' lead cut back to single figures

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this NRL clash between the Warriors and the St George Illawarra Dragons from WIN Stadium.

6:37pm: 67 mins - Warriors 18 Dragons 12

The Warriors go close now as Beale tries to kick through on the last, but Widdop intercepts and the Dragons can try to counter.

They kick on the last and Maumalo is safe under it, the Warriors defence holding for now.

6:33pm: 64 mins - Warriors 18 Dragons 12

The Dragons restart on the last from the previous set. The Warriors now restart from their own tryline. Luke tries to run up the middle before being takcled. Johnson kicks on the fourth, Dufty gets to the bouncing ball.

6:31pm: 63 mins - Warriors 18 Dragons 12

The Warriors give away another penalty, again in their own half. Tuivasa-Sheck the culprit. Jack de Belin goes on the first tackle and the Dragons are in past the 10m line.

Beale and Luke make a good tackle on Lafai, but the Warriors give away another penalty. They restart on the 10m line, Latimore tries to step through but Papali'i makes the tackle. The Dragons go wide and Lafai is tackled on the fourth. Widdop tries to step through but slips, but the referee stops play as Lisone looks seriously hurt.

6:27pm: 59 mins - Warriors 18 Dragons 12

The Warriors give away another penalty on their own line and the Dragons look threatening! Aitken throws a pass to Nightingale, but Maumalo knocks on the attempted intercept. He's penalised for offside and the Dragons can have another go.

Graham charges at the line on the first, before Sims goes on the second. The Dragons are right on the line on the last, as Lafai throws a pass out the back for Pereira, but it's gone forward! The Warriors survive.

6:22pm: 54 mins - Warriors 18 Dragons 12

The Warriors come up with a brilliant set now, resulting in Johnson kicking through on the last. Widdop gets back, but is tackled in goal to force a dropout.

Kata runs the ball - but he's been stripped! The Warriors are an absolute shambles so far in the second half.

6:18pm: 51 mins - Warriors 18 Dragons 12

TRY!!! The Warriors have a scrum and Fusitu'a runs off the back. The winger runs into a tackle from Hunt, but he spills the ball! The Dragons now have a scrum of their own.

The Dragons throw the ball around in front of the Warriors' line, before Widdop kicks through on the last. Leilua chases and grounds the ball first! The Dragons score again - will the Warriors fall apart?

Widdop with his second kick, and he's got it!

6:13pm: 47 mins - Warriors 18 Dragons 6

TRY!!! The Dragons make a fast start to the second half and look to break through. Hunt exchanges passes with Aitken just in front of the Warriors' line. McIness charges from dummy half, and he scores! The Dragons are on the board.

Widdop has no issue with the kick, and the Warriors' defence has finally been breached.

6:06pm: 41 mins - Warriors 18 Dragons 0

The Warriors have first use of the ball in the second half as the Dragons kick off.

5:52pm: HALFTIME - Warriors 18 Dragons 0

TRY!!! The Warriors add a third! Kata has a double, going over wide on the left once again after a brilliant cutout pass from Green.

The Warriors have scored three while Dufty's been off the field. The siren goes as Johnson lines up the kick.

Johnson's shot from the left is just wide of the posts to bring the half to an end.

5:48pm: 39 mins - Warriors 14 Dragons 0

Lafai tries to go for the line as the Dragons attack, but has Tuivasa-Sheck saved the Warriors?! He has! Lafai's spilled the ball in the in-goal, brilliant from the skipper!

5:46pm: 38 mins - Warriors 14 Dragons 0

Green puts up a bomb on the Warriors' last and Nightingale tidies up at the back with Dufty still off the field. The Dragons look to go forward and get something before the break. Hunt kicks on the last, and Fusitu'a spills it!

The Dragons will have a great chance to get a try back here with a scrum inside the Warriors' half.

5:43pm: 36 mins - Warriors 14 Dragons 0

TRY!!! The Warriors on the attack again. Mannering finds Luke with an offload, but the Dragons get there first and knock the ball on as Tuivasa-Sheck tries to pass.

Warriors scrum just shy of the 10m line. Papali'i runs the first, before Tevaga has a go on the second. He offloads to Issac Luke and he scores under the posts! Brilliant from the Warriors who get their second of the afternoon.

Johnson with his third kick of the match, and he has no trouble with this one either.

5:38pm: 32 mins - Warriors 8 Dragons 0

TRY!!! Johnson goes close - but Frizell makes the tackle. The Warriors are close, the offload is thrown by Papali'i and Kata scores in the corner! The Warriors get the first try of the match!

Johnson lines up the kick from wide on the left, and he blasts it through the uprights!

5:35pm: 30 mins - Warriors 2 Dragons 0

Have the Warriors scored? A kick through on the last tackle sees Mannering and Tuivasa-Sheck chasing the ball into the in goal. Aitken misses the clearance, and Mannering appears to have grounded it? Its a foot race between Mannering and Dufty, but did the Dragons fullback impede Tuivasa-Sheck?

The bunker says no try, but Dufty is sin binned for the foul on Tuivasa-Sheck!

5:31pm: 28 mins - Warriors 2 Dragons 0

Paul Vaughan is done for the afternoon doctors have confirmed. The Warriors restart play from their own 30m line. Tuivasa-Sheck runs on the fourth, before Green goes to the air on the last. Pereira does well to beat Fusitu'a in the air and the Dragons escape danger this time.

5:24pm: 20 mins - Warriors 2 Dragons 0

Penalty! The Warriors look to go end to end now, but Sims gives away another penalty and this time Johnson points to the posts.

Johnson lines up the kick from in front, and he's got it. The Warriors take the lead.

5:21pm: 18 mins - Warriors 0 Dragons 0

The Dragons have a chance now! Dufty throws a brilliant cutout pass to Pereira, who cuts back inside, but Fusitu'a sticks out an arm and catches his face. The Dragons have a restart from the penalty.

The Warriors' defence holds firm on their own line. Beale smashes Widdop on the last tackle, as the Warriors win the turnover.

5:17pm: 14 mins - Warriors 0 Dragons 0

The Warriors just metres away from the restart. Lafai comes up with a brilliant tackle to stop Tuivasa-Sheck. The Warriors try to move the ball out to the left, but Kata throws a forward pass to Maumalo. Huge chance wasted.

5:15pm: 12 mins - Warriors 0 Dragons 0

Slight delay to proceedings as Paul Vaughan limps from the field. Leeson Ah Mau replaces him. The Warriors have a scrum to restart.

Green feeds and Beale again has the first run. Gavet surges at the Dragons' line but is tackled. Paasi is stripped two on one and Johnson grabs the loose ball to score - however we'll go back for a penalty against the Dragons.

5:10pm: 10 mins - Warriors 0 Dragons 0

Tuivasa-Sheck bursts through and runs 50m! Maumalo runs the ball to the 30m line on the second, Gavet takes the third. Green and Johnson combine on the fourth, before Tuivasa-Sheck tries to step through on the fourth. Papali'i takes the fifth, but Kata runs on the last and is tackled.

Wasted chance for the Warriors.

5:08pm: 8 mins - Warriors 0 Dragons 0

The Warriors give away another penalty and the Dragons will restart on the 40m line. Paul Vaughan nearly bursts through on the second, but McIness fumbles the play-the-ball on the third! Warriors get out of jail again.

5:06pm: 6 mins - Warriors 0 Dragons 0

Chance for the Dragons as Frizell hits a gap! He's through before looking for the pass back inside, but Issac Luke is there to get the ball as the Warriors look to counter.

5:05pm: 5 mins - Warriors 0 Dragons 0

The Warriors give away a penalty and the Dragons sieze the chance to attack. Aitken takes th eball up to the 10m line on the fourth, before Hunt kicks on the last.

Fusitu'a soars through the air to take the ball. The Warriors work the ball up to halfway, Green kicks on the last and again Dufty is safe with the high ball.

5:02pm: 2 mins - Warriors 0 Dragons 0

The Dragons don't get out of their own half in the opening set. Ben Hunt looks for the 40-20, but can't get it quite right as the ball drifts into touch. Warriors scrum.

Green feeds, Beale runs off the back on the first. Johnson puts up the bomb on the fifth, but Dufty is safe under the high ball.

5:00pm: KICK OFF - Warriors 0 Dragons 0

The Warriors kick to the Dragons to get the match underway...

4:59pm

The Warriors are the first side out onto the pitch. A healthy amount of Kiwi supporters in this afternoon.

4:52pm

Both sides going through their final warm-ups. Kick off around 10 minutes away in Wollongong.

PRE MATCH

Having started the season on fire, the Warriors are coming into today's match in dire form with consecutive losses leaving them at risk of losing their sport in the top eight to the chasing Wests Tigers.

A second half capitulation on the Gold Coast last week resulted in an embarrassing loss to the Titans.

That result and the Tigers' win over the KNights yesterday mean Wests trail the Warriors by a solitary win.

The Warriors face a Dragons side also struggling for confidence after being heavily beaten by the Roosters last week.

These two sides have already met this season, with the Warriors winning 20-12 at Mt Smart Stadium back in round seven.

The Warriors' task will be made even harder, with Tohu Harris ruled out of tonight's clash with injury.

TEAMS

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fustitu'a, 3. Gerard Beale, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Blake Green, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Agnatius Paasi, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 15. Simon Mannering, 13. Adam Blair.

Interchange: 14. Jazz Tevaga, 16. Leivaha Pulu, 17. Bunty Afoa, 21. Sam Lisone.

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty, 2. Jordan Pereira, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Tim Lafai, 5. Jason Nightingale, 6. Gareth Widdop, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. James Graham, 9. Cameron McIness, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Jack de Belin.